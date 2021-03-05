A future COVID-19 vaccine could be squirted up the nose. The nasal spray could stop transmission, especially in kids.

Aylin Woodward,Allison DeAngelis
·5 min read
flumist intranasal flu vaccine
Actor James Van Der Beek gets vaccinated with a nasal-spray flu vaccine called FluMist on September 15, 2014. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

It's an intuitive idea: Wouldn't it be best to administer a COVID-19 vaccine in the place it first invades the body?

That's what Maryland-based biotech startup, Altimmune, is trying to develop - a COVID-19 vaccine that gets squirted into your nose, not jabbed in your arm.

"Delivering vaccines to the sight of first exposure is an advantage," Dr. Buddy Creech, who directs the Vanderbilt University vaccine research program and has worked with Altimmune, told Insider. "Typically, you don't get COVID-19 in the deltoid muscle of your arm, you get it in your nose, eyes, and throat. So it makes sense we'd want to at least consider a vaccine that can generate some immunity in mucosal orifices."

The three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the US, of course, are all shots. Although they appear to curb transmission, it's unlikely they stop it all together. An intranasal vaccine, however, could create an extra line of defense, since it would prompt the immune system to produce antibodies that block infection locally in the mucous membranes of your nose and throat. That would prevent transmission by stopping viral shedding from those orifices.

Altimmune launched an 180-person trial of its intranasal vaccine, called AdCOVID, last month to test how safe the vaccine is, what side effects it prompts, and what levels of antibodies and T-cells it produces. Participants range in age from 18 to 55. The company expects to have data in the second quarter of this year.

intranasal COVID 19 vaccine candidate AdCOVID
Altimmune's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID, is designed to be given as a spray into the nostrils. Courtesy of Altimmune

Scot Roberts, chief scientific officer at Altimmune, told Insider that the best-case scenario would be a rollout to adults at the end of this year or in early 2022.

Other intranasal vaccine candidates are also being tested in China, India, and the UK.

A nasal spray could prevent viral shedding from noses and throats

Altimmune
An Altimmune employee examines a vial of intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. Courtesy of Altimmune

AdCOVID wouldn't be the first vaccine that doesn't require a needle. The polio vaccine was first swallowed as pill, and the CDC has approved multiple nasal-spray flu vaccines.

Vaccines injected into the arm muscle, however, are most common. These prompt your immune system to start producing T-cells that remember the pathogen should it ever return, and antibodies that fight off the virus across your body - what's known as systemic immunity.

But those antibodies don't always flood into the mucous-covered surfaces of the nose and throat (where a respiratory virus likes to hang out) in large enough numbers to stop the virus from replicating in those locations.

A nasal spray, however, can prompt your immune system to create antibodies known as immunoglobulin A locally in your mucosal orifices, according to Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama vaccine research clinic.

"It's possible that this would be much more efficient vaccine to reduce coronavirus spread," Goepfert told Insider.

Indeed, Altimmune found in a recent animal study that its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine prompted both systemic immunity and mucosal immunity. Two other animal studies found that an intranasal spray prevented infections while almost completely blocking coronavirus transmission.

Nasal sprays could serve as boosters to target coronavirus variants

vaccine shot
A frontline healthcare worker receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at the Park County Health Department clinic on January 5, 2021 in Livingston, Montana. Photo by William Campbell/Getty Images

A proliferation of coronavirus variants have raised concerns that existing vaccines will need to be reinforced via booster shots. Pfizer and Moderna are each testing new versions of their shots to combat such variants, but distributing them could be another enormous undertaking.

A key advantage of Altimmune's spray is that it doesn't require refrigeration and can be kept at room temperature for months.

"If we do need revaccinations or to top up immunity in the presence of a variant, this approach makes perfect sense," Roberts said.

According to Daniel Oran and Eric Topol, two COVID-19 researchers at the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, intranasal vaccines could help in that process, since people might be able to self-administer them.

"Simply mailing someone a nasal spray is far more convenient than arranging for an in-person injection," they wrote in Scientific American on Monday. The duo also pointed out that swapping a needle for a spray could encourage more people to get vaccinated in the first place.

Altimmune hopes to test its spray in children this year

intranasal vaccine h1n1 flu
Chris Diaz receives a nasal-spray vaccine for the H1N1 flu at the Broadmoor Elementary school in Miami, Florida, on October 19, 2009. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Altimmune plans to test its intranasal vaccine in children and is talking to the Food and Drug Administration about how to formulate those pediatric trials. The company hopes to launch a trial among children while the drug is still being tested in adults.

None of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the US can be administered to children younger than 16, since the companies didn't include kids in their early trials.

"Kids don't get so sick, but they sure can spread the virus. So, this idea of mucosal immunity that blocks transmission is really a perfect fit for the pediatric population," Roberts said. "Clearly the FDA recognizes the need. We can't leave 70 million Americans on the side, unvaccinated."

Goepfert said developing a nasal-spray vaccine for children would be a win-win: It would stymie their capacity for transmission and make it easier to vaccinate them.

"Not having to stick somebody is particularly appealing for pediatricians," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • What Are LISS Workouts & What Do They Do for Our Bodies?

    You might have heard the term “LISS” and thought it was yet another new fitness trend that you needed to try. I know I did. While fitness influencers like Kayla Itsines have recently popularized the term, the fact is LISS, or Low Intensity Steady State, exercises have been around since, well, humans started walking. That’s […]

  • Covid vaccine side-effects up to three times more common in those who have had virus

    Vaccine side-effects are seen up to three times more often in people who have previously been infected with coronavirus, new figures show. The latest data from the King's College ZOE app, which has logged details from more than 700,000 vaccinations, found those with a prior infection were far more likely to report side-effects than people who have not had the virus. The difference between the two was particularly pronounced among those who had been given the Pfizer jab. More severe side-effects are often a sign of better immunity, and emerging research suggests just one dose of vaccine gives a similar protective effect to two doses in people who have had a previous infection. Experts have now started to question whether people with prior immunity from a natural infection need a second dose at all. The ZOE data shows that 12.2 per cent of people reported side-effects after their first Pfizer jab, but that jumped to 35.7 per cent of those with a previous infection. For the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, 31.9 per cent of people reported symptoms following their first vaccine, rising to 52.7 per cent of those who had previously been diagnosed with diagnosed with the virus. Most people reported muscle aches, feeling groggy or headaches.

  • The CDC Just Warned of 3 New Vaccine Side Effects

    The three COVID vaccines currently approved for use in the U.S. are providing some much-needed hope about getting the pandemic under control after a long and difficult year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 82.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. thus far, a number that will continue to rise as more people become eligible to receive theirs. However, as more people get the vaccine, health experts are learning more about its potential side effects. That’s why the CDC has just updated its list of COVID vaccine side effects, adding three conditions to watch out for after you receive your shot or shots. Read on to discover which side effects the CDC just added to their post-vaccine guidance. And if you want to ensure you’re getting the best protection possible, Doctors Say Do These 2 Things the Morning of Your Vaccine Appointment. 1 Muscle pain On March 5, the CDC updated its vaccine guidance to include muscle pain as a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine. However, according to the CDC, this is a distinct symptom from the pain you may experience in the arm you got your shot in. And for the latest COVID news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Nausea You might want to spring for a few saltines after your vaccine, now that the CDC 's latest update has identified nausea as a potential COVID vaccine side effect. And before you get your jab, If You Have This Vaccine Reaction, the CDC Says Try Johnson&Johnson. 3 Redness at the injection site As part of the agency’s March 5 update to their post-vaccine guidance, the CDC identified redness at the injection site as a new symptom to look out for after you get your shot. In rare cases, this side effect may even show up significantly after you receive your inoculation. According to a March 3 letter published by The New England Journal of Medicine, some individuals have experienced a large, red, itchy, and painful reaction at their vaccination site up to 11 days after receiving the Moderna vaccine. 4 Pain and swelling at the injection site It's not just redness you should watch out for. You may also experience pain and swelling in the arm you received your vaccine in, the CDC says. If this symptom increases after 24 hours, the agency recommends contacting your doctor for advice. 5 Fever While the CDC emphasizes that while the mRNA COVID vaccine does not contain live viral material, and thus has no potential to infect you with COVID, you can have side effects similar to COVID symptoms after receiving your vaccine, like fever. The CDC recommends drinking plenty of fluids and dressing lightly to help mitigate these effects. 6 Chills Similarly, you may experience chills after receiving your vaccine, whether or not you’ve actually developed a fever. However, the CDC recommends talking to your doctor before taking OTC medications like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines to help with this symptom, adding that taking these meds as a preemptive measure is also "not recommended." 7 Tiredness If you’re feeling tired after getting your vaccine, you’re not alone. However, if you can, you might want to indulge that urge to nap or get a little extra shut-eye at night. According to a Jan. 2021 paper published in Psychological Perspectives, sleep may actually help boost a person’s immune response to the vaccine. 8 Headache That headache you have after getting your shot may be an unfortunate side effect of your COVID vaccine. Fortunately, the CDC says that it likely won’t last long. “Side effects may feel like flu and even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days,” the agency explains. Eager for life to get back to normal? Dr. Fauci Just Said When You Can See Other People After Being Vaccinated.

  • Pfizer's Plant For Boosting COVID-19 Vaccine Production Has Been Rebuked For Repeat Quality Offenses: Bloomberg

    Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) McPherson, Kansas plant used to accelerate production of its COVID-19 vaccine was cited by federal inspectors last year for repeated quality-control violations, reports Bloomberg. The FDA inspectors visited the plant at the end of 2019 into January 2020 and found that the company released medications for sale after failing to review quality issues thoroughly that arose in routine testing. Additionally, the report cited bacteria and mold in supposedly sterile areas, an issue seen in previous visits to the facility. The plant failed to properly sample drug products to ensure they didn’t have excessive levels of certain toxins. The McPherson plant has previously been rebuked for drug-quality problems and received a warning letter in 2017 for issues similar to those found in 2020. The FDA concluded that Pfizer had addressed the violations in June 2018, a month before it returned to the facility, and found more problems. Pfizer said that following the January 2020 inspection, it immediately developed and implemented a “robust corrective and preventive action plan” to address the concerns. Pfizer’s increase in vaccine production capacity was acclaimed last month when President Joe Biden visited its Michigan plant. CEO Albert Bourla said then he expected the drugmaker to double its manufacturing capacity. The company plans to supply the U.S. with 200 million doses of its two-shot vaccine regimen by the end of May. Pfizer will conduct the final stage of vaccine production at the Kansas factory, in which the shot is put into vials, packaged, and shipped for distribution. Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.35% at $34.32 in premarket trading on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWHO, SII Warn Of Raw Materials Shortage For COVID-19 Shots, Cites US Law As 'Serious' Limit:' BloombergTakeda Seeks Approval For Moderna's COVID-19 Shot In Japan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fox Sports reportedly gave Skip Bayless a $32 million contract to keep him from going back to ESPN

    Skip Bayless is reportedly staying at Fox Sports for a reported $8 million per year after ESPN pursued him with offers in the same salary range.

  • China's COVID-19 vaccine production capacity may cover 40% of population by mid-2021: disease control head

    China's production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines could be sufficient for 40% of the population to have been vaccinated by mid-2021, the country's head of disease control authorities said on Friday. The country's production capacity may also be large enough to allow 70%-80% of its 1.4 billion population to have been vaccinated by the beginning of 2022, Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the government's top advisory body. "The possibility exists," Gao said, but cautioned that translating production capacity into actual products that meet necessary standard was "a complicated process".

  • ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Margaret Josephs gets candid about 'upsetting' Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider feud

    Margaret Josephs opened up about RHONJ season 11 and her journey to where she is today. The post Even Margaret Josephs was surprised by this season of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Nasdaq loses all of its 2021 gain

    The Nasdaq went negative for the year Thursday as Wall Street got the wind knocked out of it for the third straight session, as inflation fears continued to grip the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is just about 10 percent below the record closing high set on February 12th - putting the index on the cusp of what is known on Wall Street as a correction.The Dow shed 345 points. The S&P 500 lost 51 points. The Nasdaq tumbled 274 points. Thursday's deep stock market declines were sparked by remarks made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed isn't ready to tweak its easy-money policies. That unnerved some investors who are growing worried about inflation, says Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments."I think what may be happening is that the inflation fears that the market is seeing right now, you have Powell saying they are going to be transitory, inflation rises, and so they (the Fed) are not going to move based on those. And perhaps the market is losing a little bit of confidence in the Fed and that they're going to be able to control rising inflation."Investors got another whiff of inflation from the oil market. Crude oil prices hit highs not seen in more than a year. U.S. crude jumped to nearly $64 a barrel after OPEC and its allies agreed to keep production cuts in place.Economic numbers didn't provide much comfort. New claims for unemployment benefits jumped to 745,000 last week, as brutal winter storms in the densely populated South added to job woes. Some 18 million American were on unemployment benefits through mid-February. Markets will get a closer look at the employment picture on Friday with the release of the closely-watched monthly jobs report.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • New Mexico prison officer facing dismissal for refusing vaccine takes county to court

    Ana Dona County currently has the state’s highest concentration of cases

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • A progress report on the Miami Heat’s young wings. And a Butler update

    The question, with all of the Miami Heat’s returning young veteran wings, would be whether there would be a step forward or a step back after the shortest offseason for any Eastern Conference team in NBA history.

  • Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe

    The Dallas Police Department allowed an officer to continue patrolling for more than a year while investigating whether he ordered two people to be killed because it didn't want to tip him off, the city's former police chief said. Former Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, told The Dallas Morning News that the decision not to place Officer Bryan Riser on leave was made in conjunction with federal law enforcement and the Dallas County district attorney's office. Riser, 36, was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail, where he was being held Friday on $5 million bond after a court appearance Thursday night.

  • Photos appear to show a ship hovering over the water

    David Morris said he was "stunned" to see a giant vessel seemingly suspended over the surface of the sea. It's a truly "superior mirage."

  • Republicans are attacking Democrats by framing Biden's 'Neanderthal' comment like one of Trump's racist remarks

    Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that Biden "should apologize for his insensitive comments and seek training on unconscious bias."

  • Fox News Turns to Tyrus, Currently Embroiled in Sexual-Harassment Lawsuit, for Thoughts on Cuomo

    Fox NewsFor thoughts on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s harassment scandal, Fox News daytime show Outnumbered on Friday turned to Tyrus, who is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit from his former Fox Nation co-host Britt McHenry.“As far as, all women should be heard and respected, and then you need to have the investigation and then results of the investigation. Uhh, we need to respect those,” the Fox contributor said, when asked for his thoughts on the accusations against Cuomo, before quickly pivoting to the controversy over the governor’s alleged cover-up of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths.Later in the broadcast, Tyrus was asked to comment on why many prominent Democrats have not commented on the three women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. “It’s so important that we respect the process of the investigations and not be quick to pass judgments but at the same time, that's kind of across the board for everything,” he declared, adding: “This is not a fortunate situation but the investigation will be compelling and will give us the answer that we need.”Britt McHenry: Fox News Is Promoting My Harasser Tyrus While It Buries MeMcHenry, who recently made her first on-air Fox appearance in more than a year, alleged that the network has sidelined her while promoting and protecting Tyrus, whom she accused of sending lewd and inappropriate texts. Late last year, a judge denied Tyrus’ motion to dismiss McHenry’s lawsuit and said the case would move forward. Tyrus has continually denied the allegations and Fox has maintained that McHenry’s claims are “without merit.”Fox News turns to Tyrus, who is currently being sued by a Fox colleague for sexual harassment and retaliation, to weigh in on the Andrew Cuomo sexual misconduct scandal. pic.twitter.com/GzZSYOpYOp— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 5, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Detroit's mayor rejected a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Experts say that's nuts.

    Experts feared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's slightly lower efficacy rate would lead to an impression of a two-tiered system. That has been exactly the case in Detroit, where the mayor just rejected a shipment of the company's vaccine. CNN reports that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (D) declined an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, saying the other available vaccines are better. "Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best," he said. "And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the City of Detroit get the best." Stat News' Matthew Herper called this a "bad plan." It's true that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials showed a 72 percent efficacy rate, while Moderna and Pfizer, the two other approved coronavirus vaccines, have a rate of about 95 percent. But health experts say it's still an excellent option, and has other perks like only requiring a single shot and frequently leading to fewer side effects, reports The New York Times. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said people shouldn't overthink which one to get, and explained the vaccines can't really be compared head-to-head because of different trial circumstances. Besides, experts note, the raw numbers don't show the full picture. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all hospitalizations and deaths in its large clinical trial, meaning the slightly lower efficacy rate really only points to mild to moderate disease. Detroit's mayor, however, said the city has been able to meet demand with just its supply of Pfizer and Moderna doses, but CNN notes Duggan's administration only expanded vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions on Thursday. Duggan said he would accept Johnson & Johnson doses later on if all other doses are distributed and there are remaining residents who want a vaccine. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.

    QAnon followers were expecting "the storm" in January. And then on March 4. Unfazed by the failure, many are seeking redemption on a new day.