Future educators get real-world training in high school

Feb. 12—MIDLAND — Midland ISD continues to expand its Education and Training program, which equips high school students with skills and certifications to prepare for a career in teaching.

A total of 85 students from Midland High, Legacy High, and Coleman High currently participate in the program, including 50 upper-level students. Juniors and seniors in the program can get hands-on experience by visiting one of five elementary schools three days a week to observe and assist in classrooms, as well as teach group lessons.

"There is so much opportunity for educators to have a future here in their hometown," program coordinator Lilia Romero said in a news release. "The curriculum and real world experience we offer through the Education and Training program help students develop the skills they need to excel as educators."

Beginning as early as 9th grade, students in the program can take classes like principles of education and child development. As they progress to 11th and 12th grade, students delve into instructional practices and practicum, where they visit elementary classrooms to observe, assist, and teach.

"This classroom time is critical for our students' development as educators," LHS teacher Sue Ann Silhanek said in the release. "It starts with observation, but by the end they are actively teaching real lessons and learning how to manage a classroom."

Students in the Education and Training pathway are also active members of the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE), which holds teaching competitions across the state. These events foster professional development and foster a sense of camaraderie and community among aspiring educators.

In completing the program, students can earn an Educational Aide certification, allowing them to work as teacher's aides immediately after high school. For those aspiring to pursue higher education, including a bachelor's degree and teaching certification, Midland ISD facilitates relationships with Midland College and UTPB to support students' pursuits