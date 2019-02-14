Future Enterprises Limited (NSE:FEL) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Future Enterprises Limited (NSE:FEL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Future Enterprises:

0.048 = ₹4.8b ÷ (₹115b – ₹14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Future Enterprises has an ROCE of 4.8%.

Does Future Enterprises Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Future Enterprises’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 15% average reported by the Industrials industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Future Enterprises’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Future Enterprises’s current ROCE of 4.8% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 7.6% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Future Enterprises has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Future Enterprises’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Future Enterprises has total liabilities of ₹14b and total assets of ₹115b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 12% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.