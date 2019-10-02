The future of farming is here and it requires no soil at all

When you think of farming, you probably picture a pastoral scene with rows upon rows of crops forming a giant field. You might imagine a farmer on a tractor. But did you know that there’s a type of farming that involves zero soil or heavy machinery? Or that this type of farming uses 90 percent less water? Sounds far-fetched, but it’s true — welcome to the world of vertical farming.

Located in Mesa, Arizona, True Garden is one of these farms of the future that are popping up across the country. A first-of-its-kind facility, it boasts impressive sustainability stats. In addition to the dramatically reduced water consumption mentioned above, vertical farms like True Garden use 90 percent less land (True Garden only takes up 1/10th of an acre) yet can yield 90 percent more food.

What’s more, the fruit and veggies grown are 100 percent organic — there are no harmful chemicals, pesticides or herbicides used. The plants grown in aeroponic towers are more nutrient-dense than traditional produce, so you’re actually getting truly clean food. You can’t any fresher than this, people.

Aside from creating fresh produce that is safer and tastes more vibrant, what’s the big deal with vertical aeroponic farming? It all comes back to water. We’re in the midst of a global water crisis, which only stands to get worse if we continue to consume our natural resources at the present pace.

Vertical aeroponic farming presents a viable, easy, smart, sustainable way to help combat this critical issue.

Still not sold on the idea, or just have trouble wrapping your brain around it? Watch the full video tour of True Garden below. Marvel at the leafy greens. Learn why owners Lisa and Troy Albright founded their farm. And, when you’re inevitably obsessed with the concept, spread the word about this vertical farming method of the future.

This article originally appeared on Grateful