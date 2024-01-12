A future from our forests

Did you know that 50% to 75% of the water we use in New Mexico comes from forests?

The trees that protect the winter snowpack and help filter water into our aquifers are being killed by drought, insects, disease, and wildfire. The results are degraded water quality, decreased water absorption by soils, and a greater risk of flash floods. Such forest loss is unprecedented, and the patches of tree mortality are so large that many tree species will be incapable of seeding into these areas within our lifetimes. But this doesn’t have to be the end of the story. We have a chance to prepare our forests for a warmer, drier, and more flammable future.

In development now, the New Mexico Reforestation Center (NMRC) will have the capacity to grow up to five million seedlings per year. Five million seedlings may sound like a lot, but New Mexico needs over 100 million seedlings just to replant what has already burned, and to help restore our degraded watersheds. Seedling survival can be low given our dry, rocky soil. Fortunately, we are using cutting edge research, done right here in the state, to increase seedling survival.

Our research uses technology, including satellite data and machine learning to predict the best places to plant seedlings for the greatest chance of survival. Additionally, we’ll use techniques that make seedlings more tolerant to drier climates by drought-stressing them in the nursery. Once the facility is built, these strong, hardy seedlings will be available to all private, federal, and tribal entities helping to reforest New Mexico.

But the NMRC is more than just a tool for replanting our watersheds, it is the heart of a plan to develop a robust reforestation economy in our state. Growing seedlings requires seeds, which requires climbing trees to harvest cones. This year, we trained 27 people in tree climbing and worked with contractors to collect cones which, after processing, will yield approximately 10 million seeds. While the seedlings grow, logistics and supply chains to support planting site preparation, transportation, planting, and post-planting monitoring must be developed. All these steps in the reforestation pipeline, including facility maintenance, require skilled workers. Each part of this pipeline is an employment opportunity that we, and other partners, are working to bring to our rural communities. The NMRC plans to train students and professionals for employment and business opportunities in the reforestation economy.

In 2023, our state made an $8.5 million investment to start implementing the New Mexico Reforestation Center plan. With this support we identified a site for the nursery – the New Mexico State University John T. Harrington Forestry Research Center in Mora – and will establish a training facility at New Mexico Highlands University. These two universities plus the University of New Mexico and the EMNRD Forestry Division are working together to prepare for Phase 2 of the process.

This year we are asking the State for $47.5 million to begin construction. This request, combined with the $10 million we have received from the USDA Forest Service will help us complete Phase 2 construction, purchase equipment, and hire the staff needed to start producing 1.25 million of the 5 million seedlings per year.

These commitments will help achieve our goal of having the right tree growing in the right place for the year 2100. After all, we can’t meet that goal by leaving things to chance. The New Mexico Reforestation Center plan for restoring our landscapes and revitalizing our rural economies is exactly what we need to prepare our state for the future.

The comments provided by the authors do not necessarily reflect the views of their individual employer.

This article was authored by Rachael Foe EMNRD Forestry Division, Matthew Hurteau, Professor, University of New Mexico, Joshua Sloan, New Mexico Highlands University and Owen Burney, Professor, New Mexico State University.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: A future from our forests