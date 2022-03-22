Iconic car dealership in southwest Illinois town has closed. What happens next?

After over 100 years in business, Mertz Ford in Millstadt has closed, and it is not yet known if or when another dealership might purchase the business.

Millstadt Mayor Michael Todd said the dealership has closed for daily business but he did not have information about the future of the site.

Signage posted at 100 E. Washington St., which is now vacant, also confirmed the closure.

“Dealership Closed. After 100 years of business the Mertz Family would like to thank our Loyal Customers for supporting our business for the last century,” stated the signs.

Owner Don Mertz could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. The News-Democrat first tried to reach Mertz last month.

Todd said having a dealership in town “means a lot” to the village because sales tax revenue generated by the dealership provides 25% of the village’s sales tax revenue.

Jamie Auffenberg, who owns the Auffenberg Ford dealership in Belleville, said on Tuesday he is not buying the Mertz dealership and he did not have information about the future of the site.

Mertz Ford at 100 E. Washington St. in Millstadt.

While the Mertz dealership’s website currently shows no indication of the business closing, a Feb. 25 Facebook post mentioned the closure as it highlighted Mertz’s “last delivery ever … a lasting memory to say the least.”

The post went on to state, “We love each and everyone of our employees, customers and the Village of Millstadt! Wish we could have stayed longer and saw what we would have become. We will miss you all!”

Mertz Motor Co. operated in Millstadt since it was founded in 1921 by Don Mertz’s grandfather.

Previously located at 2 W. Washington St., the business expanded, moving to the old Golden Dipt plant site on East Washington Street. Mertz Ford opened at the new location nearly 10 years ago.

St. Clair County property tax records on Tuesday listed the site owner as Mertz Properties Inc.

If the Mertz dealership is sold, it would be the fourth time longtime owners have sold a car dealership in the area in recent years.