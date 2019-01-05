Is Future Market Networks Limited’s (NSE:FMNL) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Future Market Networks Limited (NSE:FMNL) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹3.2b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Given that FMNL is not presently profitable, it’s crucial to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into FMNL here.

Does FMNL produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, FMNL has reduced its debt from ₹3.4b to ₹2.4b , which includes long-term debt. With this debt payback, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at ₹89m for investing into the business. Moreover, FMNL has generated ₹994m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 42%, signalling that FMNL’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for unprofitable businesses since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires positive earnings. In FMNL’s case, it is able to generate 0.42x cash from its debt capital.

Does FMNL’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at ₹3.9b, the company may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of ₹2.2b, with a current ratio of 0.57x.

Is FMNL’s debt level acceptable?

Since total debt levels have outpaced equities, FMNL is a highly leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. But since FMNL is presently loss-making, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

FMNL’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. But, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure FMNL has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Future Market Networks to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

