The Future of the Mechanical Ventilators Industry, 2025 - Where are the Key Regional Markets?

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mechanical Ventilators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mechanical ventilators market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.
The increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and respiratory disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing geriatric population and number of individuals suffering from other ailments, such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), are further contributing to the market growth, as these people are more prone to respiratory disorders and COPD.
Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of portable and non-invasive mechanical ventilators, are driving the product adoption rates in both the developing and developed economies. Manufacturers are equipping these devices with high-speed signal processing systems and making improvements in the design, efficiency and safety measures of the equipment to make them more patient-friendly and cost-effective.
Other factors, including improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness regarding the available treatments for respiratory diseases and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players Allied Healthcare Products, Air Liquide, Asahi Kasei, CareFusion Corporation, Fisher & Paykel, GE Healthcare Company, Hamilton Medical AG, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Smiths Group Plc, Teleflex Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global mechanical ventilators market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the interface?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of ventilation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Mechanical Ventilators Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Intensive Care Ventilators
6.2 Portable/Ambulatory Ventilators
6.3 Others
7 Market Breakup by Interface
7.1 Invasive Ventilation
7.2 Non-Invasive Ventilation
8 Market Breakup by Age Group
8.1 Pediatric
8.2 Adult
8.3 Geriatric
9 Market Breakup by Mode of Ventilation
9.1 Combined Mode of Ventilation
9.2 Volume Mode of Ventilation
9.3 Pressure Mode of Ventilation
9.4 Other Mode of Ventilation
10 Market Breakup by End-Use
10.1 Hospitals and Clinics
10.2 Home Care
10.3 Ambulatory Care Centers
10.4 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East and Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Allied Healthcare Products
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Air Liquide
15.3.3 Asahi Kasei
15.3.4 CareFusion Corporation
15.3.5 Fisher & Paykel
15.3.6 GE Healthcare Company
15.3.7 Hamilton Medical AG
15.3.8 Maquet GmbH & Co. KG
15.3.9 Medtronic PLC
15.3.10 Mindray Medical International Ltd.
15.3.11 Philips Healthcare
15.3.12 ResMed
15.3.13 Smiths Group PLC
15.3.14 Teleflex Inc.
