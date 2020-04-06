The Future of the Mechanical Ventilators Industry, 2025 - Where are the Key Regional Markets?

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mechanical Ventilators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mechanical ventilators market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.



The increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and respiratory disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing geriatric population and number of individuals suffering from other ailments, such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), are further contributing to the market growth, as these people are more prone to respiratory disorders and COPD.



Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of portable and non-invasive mechanical ventilators, are driving the product adoption rates in both the developing and developed economies. Manufacturers are equipping these devices with high-speed signal processing systems and making improvements in the design, efficiency and safety measures of the equipment to make them more patient-friendly and cost-effective.



Other factors, including improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness regarding the available treatments for respiratory diseases and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players Allied Healthcare Products, Air Liquide, Asahi Kasei, CareFusion Corporation, Fisher & Paykel, GE Healthcare Company, Hamilton Medical AG, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Smiths Group Plc, Teleflex Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global mechanical ventilators market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the interface?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of ventilation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mechanical Ventilators Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Intensive Care Ventilators

6.2 Portable/Ambulatory Ventilators

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Interface

7.1 Invasive Ventilation

7.2 Non-Invasive Ventilation



8 Market Breakup by Age Group

8.1 Pediatric

8.2 Adult

8.3 Geriatric



9 Market Breakup by Mode of Ventilation

9.1 Combined Mode of Ventilation

9.2 Volume Mode of Ventilation

9.3 Pressure Mode of Ventilation

9.4 Other Mode of Ventilation



10 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.1 Hospitals and Clinics

10.2 Home Care

10.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

10.4 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Allied Healthcare Products

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Air Liquide

15.3.3 Asahi Kasei

15.3.4 CareFusion Corporation

15.3.5 Fisher & Paykel

15.3.6 GE Healthcare Company

15.3.7 Hamilton Medical AG

15.3.8 Maquet GmbH & Co. KG

15.3.9 Medtronic PLC

15.3.10 Mindray Medical International Ltd.

15.3.11 Philips Healthcare

15.3.12 ResMed

15.3.13 Smiths Group PLC

15.3.14 Teleflex Inc.



