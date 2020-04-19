The Future of Monetary Policy Is Asian

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Bloomberg Opinion will be running features by our columnists that consider the long-term consequences of the crisis. This column is part of a package on monetary policy.

The economic fight against the pandemic has thrust Asia to the forefront of the global policy response. Officials there are breaking with precedent more radically than anywhere else. Developments in Asia, beginning with the shutdown of China’s economic engine in January, are reaching into every corner of the world. Central banking may never be the same.

Yes, the Federal Reserve has the most firepower to deploy, thanks to the dollar’s role at the center of the global financial system. And deploy it the Fed has, moving forcefully to slash interest rates to zero, stabilize markets and shore up banks. But this is mostly evolution, not revolution. Chairman Jerome Powell’s steps built on foundations established during the global financial crisis.

For truly dramatic stuff, look across the Pacific. Monetary policy in Asia has gone into territory not charted even in the depths of the Great Recession and the Asian financial meltdown of the late 1990s. In degree and kind, the steps taken by central banks in Asia have been unprecedented, and the influence of their monetary chieftains has never been greater. *****This shift presents itself in two key ways.

One is easy to spot in the flood of announcements from Asian monetary authorities themselves. Officials have taken the axe to rates in countries recently seen as either living in economic nirvana or so enmeshed with China’s ascendancy that they had become euphemisms for growth. Borrowing costs are now microscopic, reaching territory once seen as the preserve of the old industrial powers. The idea that Asia central banks, outside Japan, would engage in a form of quantitative easing was until very recently laughed out of the room. It’s now happening. Policy makers are, appropriately, putting worries about a spike in prices to one side. Demand is collapsing in Asia, just as it is in the West. There’s no inflation in a graveyard. Moreover, disinflation was the dominant trend in the years preceding the coronavirus, a trend that looks entrenched in the absence of any worldwide inflation. Capital Economics, a research consultant, expects deflation in South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan.

The second manifestation of Asia’s enhanced role in the monetary arena is subtler, but no less profound. Fed officials have come to the view that as the center of economic gravity shifts toward Asia, so must events in the region have a greater say over how the Fed thinks about policy. The implications are far reaching.Prior to the past decade, the Fed didn’t care much about the world beyond America's shores. Fair enough; its mandate from Congress is domestic, dedicated to price stability and maximum employment. But what if those two mandates are increasingly shaped by economies abroad — driven by China and the pull it exercises over an entire region and beyond? The speed with which Covid-19 swept the planet and forced the Fed to respond may, in retrospect, be seen as a Waterloo for policy based on purely national parameters.*****Within the Asian hemisphere, no country more epitomizes the global economy's fall from grace than Australia, a place once seen as possessing some elixir that enabled it to sail through almost three decades without a recession. In late 2018, as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to ramp up his trade war against China, Jerome Powell was asked for his views on the business cycle at a luncheon at the Economic Club of New York. Australia was the only place where the business cycle was dead, he noted, with a tone that suggested the remark was only partly in jest.While Powell’s counterpart at the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe, never spoke in such tones, there were plenty in the country who did: Some special new economic model was being hatched that married Asian-style growth with Western political institutions. In reality, the expansion was slowing at the time and the RBA was fretting that inflation was too low and rates would have to head south.