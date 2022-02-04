The Future Is Also The Past
Wojtek Ostrycharz is currently art director on development of The Invincible, a retro sci-fi thriller based on a Stanisław Lem novel that’s coming to Steam later this year.
If you haven’t seen the game’s trailer, here it is:
Ostrycharz is a veteran artist who has also worked on games like Call of Juarez: Gunslinger and more recently, Dying Light 2. You can see more of his stuff at his ArtStation page.
THE INVINCIBLE
OTHER WORKS