🌱 Future of Raleigh Mask Mandate + Law Students Help Community

Today, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin will be meeting with Wake County Public Health to explore ways to drop the indoor mask mandate. She believes that numbers are encouraging right now and "at some point, we're all going to have to be responsible for ourselves." She emphasizes that it may take a few weeks because they don't want to jump the gun. (abc11) Campbell Law School students will be joining a national call to action by helping provide assistance to individuals affected by the eviction crisis. The law students will spend approximately 81,000 hours helping to provide legal assistance to communities in need across the country. (CBS17) After the voting maps were struck down by the N.C. Supreme Court, Republican lawmakers are poising themselves to shift Supreme Court power in the coming election. Democratic Supreme Court Justice Sam Ervin is up for reelection, and his Democratic colleague Robin Hudson is not seeking reelection. State Senator Ralph Hise, issued a statement that said that "Democrats will come to regret the precedent that is set," by high court's justices intervening. (WRAL) A suspect in the 2021 murder of Jamel Ramel Haskins of Durham has been arrested. The suspect Chris Emmanuel Wiggins was arrested and charged in Raleigh and is being held without bond. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a felon. (CBS17)

Game Night at Tin Roof (6:00pm-11:00pm)

Galentines Day at Stars and Strikes (6:30pm-8:00pm)

Transfer Co. Game Night (7:00pm-9:00pm)

33 1/3 Book Club at So & So Books (7:00pm-9:00pm)

Trivia: Krafty's Garner (7:00pm-9:00pm), Alamo Drafthouse (7:00pm-10:00pm), Fortnight Brewing (7:30pm-9:30pm), Trali Irish Pub (8:00pm), Doherty's Cary (8:00pm-10:00pm)

It's Ballet Day and right now you can catch the Carolina Ballet doing Romeo & Juliet at Fletcher Opera Theatre.

Check out the Downtown Raleigh Alliance 's Guide to Valentine's Day.

East Cloud Kungfu of Raleigh rung in the Lunar New Year with a special celebration at the N.C. Museum of Art. (Spectrum News 1)

Co-Parenting, Alimony & Child Support – Vesta's Charlotte, NC Hub (February 8)

Taxes in Retirement Seminar (February 8)

