Future Retail Limited (NSE:FRETAIL) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Future Retail Limited (NSE:FRETAIL).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Future Retail

Shailesh Haribhakti made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹24m worth of shares at a price of ₹490 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being ₹414). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 75000 shares worth ₹36m. But they sold 33000 for ₹17m. Overall, Future Retail insiders were net buyers last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Future Retail Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Future Retail. Specifically, Vineet Jain ditched ₹4.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Future Retail

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.2% of Future Retail shares, worth about ₹442m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Future Retail Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Future Retail stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling.