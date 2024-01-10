Future spay/neuter clinic will be Furever Fixed Clinic

Jan. 10—PRINCETON — A low-cost spay/neuter clinic for reducing Mercer County's homeless dog and cat population is still in the planning stages, but when it opens it's doors, it will be the Furever Fixed Clinic.

County Commissioner Gene Bucker gave the public an update this week during a Mercer County Commission meeting. A committee has been formed to oversee the clinic when it opens, he said.

This committee will include Bluefield City Treasurer Danny Dillow, City Manager Mike Webb of Princeton, at-large member Perry Stafford, Barry White of the Mercer County Humane Society and Buckner. Attorney Derrick Lefler will set up a 501C3 nonprofit for the clinic, Buckner said.

Work on creating a low-cost spay/neuter clinic started last year when the Mercer County Animal Shelter had to repeatedly declare Code Red situations when it was filled to capacity with homeless dogs and cats. Adoption drives helped the shelter avoid the decision to euthanize animals in order to make room for others.

Organizers hope to have a spay/neuter clinic open by the spring, a time local animal shelters call kitten and puppy season due to the large numbers of pregnant animals and litters of new puppies and kittens that arrive at their doors.

Buckner said a site for the clinic, the Blue Prince Plaza, has been chosen. It will be in units 8 and 9 of the shopping center which is located next to the Mercer County Health Department.

Three contractors have looked at the plaza's space, Buckner said, adding that he would "like to see this moving." The clinic committee will be chosing the contractor.

All of the contractors have said that renovations for the clinic could take two to three weeks, he stated. Then the clinic will need to find employees and veterinarians.

Buckner said that the future clinic's name, Furever Fixed, was chosen from suggestions on the clinic's Facebook page. A date for opening the clinic has not been set.

In related business, the county commission will be applying for a spay/neuter grant from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

County Administrator Vicky Reed said the county can apply for a $25,000 grant and would not have to provide matching funds. The grant would pay for the spaying or neutering vouchers for 125 dogs and 125 cats. The money cannot be applied to the low-cost spay/neuter clinic project. The county will have six months to spend the money if the grant is approved.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

