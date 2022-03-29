'His future was stolen': 4 years after GCU student killed in hit-and-run, driver sentenced

Taylor White

A man who struck and killed a jogging Grand Canyon University student in 2018 was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday.

Adrian Favela pleaded guilty in December to failure to stay on the scene of an accident. He faced up to eight years in prison.

The parents of Taylor White said during the sentencing hearing that they did not agree with the sentence.

"We're not getting the justice that we wanted, and we did not agree with this plea deal at all," said Nate White, his father. "Taylor lost 50, 60, 70, 80 years of his life. A man going to prison for eight years is a fraction of what he been cost to our family and to Taylor."

Favela apologized to the White family and asked for forgiveness, saying his “biggest mistake” was leaving the scene.

“I want to start off by saying how terribly sorry I am to the victim’s family, my own family and the community for not staying at the scene of the horrible accident,” he said. “This was truly just an accident. I am truly sorry for the victims’ loss. The victims had to lose a son, a brother, a cousin, a friend. If I could trade my life for his, I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Taylor White was killed in a hit-and-run April 8, 2018 near 31st Avenue and Camelback Road while jogging with a friend. They both entered the Camelback Road crosswalk on a green signal when a white Ford Expedition ran a red light and struck White, according to the court’s pre-sentencing report.

'His future was stolen'

Sarah Tedeschi remembers the night her fiancé was killed like it was yesterday. They were only 20 days away from their wedding day.

White had planned to visit her because he had been out of town for the weekend. By 9:20 p.m., she began to worry because he hadn’t answered texts or phone calls.

When she looked at his location, it said he was in the middle of the street.

“You don’t want to assume the worst, but you do. But if I am being honest, even if he had been hit by a car, I thought, 'Nothing like that happens to someone at 21. People don’t die at that age. Crazy things like this don’t happen,'” Tedeschi said during Friday's hearing.

About 10 minutes later, she got the call.

“There was no hope of resuscitation, no chance to go to the hospital and no chance to say goodbye. He was instantly gone,” Tedeschi said.

She heard sirens but had no idea they were for White.

“I need to remind you all that the second the car fatally murdered my fiancé, (Favela) not only took the life and the future of the man I love, but he also took a piece of my life as well,” she said. “I am incredibly grateful for the love that I got to share with him, but I'm also incredibly torn apart because that beautiful love is now severed.”

Andrew Schwab, White’s best friend, said he feels an “overwhelming sense of guilt” for letting White go on that run with him. They were on the last stretch, only a couple blocks from their house, Schwab said.

“Taylor’s life ended on April 8, 2018, when Adrian decided to get behind the vehicle of that car and drive,” he said.

While White’s parents said they forgave Favela, but they also asked the judge to send him to prison for as long as possible.

Their son was not perfect, Nate White said, but he did everything right on the night of his death.

“But there is one man who didn’t. His name is Adrian Favela, and he chose to run that night,” he said. “He ran, hid and has hidden for years. He would have never come forward had he not been arrested.”

Angela White, Taylor White’s mother, said love and justice go together.

“Because when we love people, we hold them accountable for what has been done,” she said. “We give them the option and the opportunity to make a choice. We pray that Adrian makes that choice as he faces what we pray is a long time to turn his heart to a God who forgives. To walk in the forgiveness we have already given him.”

'Fear is a big thing to overcome'

Favela's family urged the judge to have mercy because his wife and small children need him.

“Fear is a big thing to overcome, and I believe that is what kept him from saying anything,” said his mother, Carmen Favela. “I can only believe that it was the fear of not being with his family, but I know he has lived with this every day, and I know that he is truly sorry."

Adrian Favela

His sister-in-law, Bianca Crawford, asked the judge to “make a fair decision” because he is a “well-respected husband, lovable father and an uncle to nieces and nephews that adore him very much.” He and his four children go out to play “Pokemon Go,” get on bikes and go on lunch dates to Peter Piper Pizza, she said.

After his arrest, Favela told police two of his children were in the car with him at the time. Favela told police he was not under the influence but panicked and kept driving because he was scared and did not know what to do.

Favela said during Friday's hearing that it took him a long time to come forward because he did not want to abandon his kids.

“At the time of the accident, I was worried for my kids and how this would affect them,” Favela said. “I understand that this is wrong, but all I ever wanted to be was a good father and never abandon my kids. I felt that in this situation I could have lost that.”

Favela said he wishes he had made a better judgment call.

“The most important thing to me is family, and I am incredibly sorry they lost a piece of theirs,” Favela said. “I will never understand the loss you have endured. ... I have the support from my church, community and family to help me every day make better decisions, help me become a better man and help me through these difficult times."

Dean Kuest, a pastor at Central Christian Church in Glendale told the courtroom Friday that he believes “the work of justice has already begun in Adrian’s life.”

Favela has become an active participant in the church community through volunteer work, involvement in the men’s ministry, gatherings and a discipleship program, in addition to adopting his sister’s children, Kuest said.

The pastor said Adrian's growth will continue, no matter the sentence.

“It is my desire to communicate to the court that I believe that Adrian has sincerely engaged in a faith that is new to him and has brought about significant transformation in his life,” Kuest said. “He's serving others and growing in his understanding of Jesus's sacrificial love for all people."

Because Favela has already served 42 days in prison, he has a little over five and a half years left on his sentence, according to Maricopa County Superior Court’s order of confinement.

