Future Tracker: Aug. 21, 2023

Wonder Brands, an acquirer of e-commerce brands in Latin America, announced today the closing of $15.5 million in Series A funding. This enables the Mexico City–based company to expand into South America. Nazca and IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, co-led the round and were joined by existing and new investors CoVenture, SilverCircle, Korify Capital, Infinitas Capital and GBM Mexico.