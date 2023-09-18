Future unclear for Waukesha alderman sentenced to probation for domestic battery incident

WAUKESHA - Cory Payne, the alderman who was charged in a domestic battery incident in February, will not have to serve any jail time as long as he avoids trouble during a year-long probation period.

How his sentence, handed down by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge J. Arthur Melvin III on Sept. 14, will impact Payne's role as District 15 alderman is unclear for now.

Payne was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct following a Feb. 5 incident on Cecelia Court in Waukesha involving a woman with whom he has had a relationship and the woman's 8-year-old daughter.

Cory Payne city photo 2022

Incident involved an argument that escalated

According to the criminal complaint filed the next day, Payne slapped the girl hard enough to leave a welt on one leg following an argument Payne had with her mother.

The argument had escalated after the woman had asked Payne, who had been drinking, to leave her residence and threatened to call police. When the woman's two daughters, ages 8 and 11, also tried to intervene, Payne struck the younger girl. (During sentencing, Payne's attorney, Peter Wolff, indicated the woman was not aware that the girl had kicked Payne in the groin prior to the leg slap.)

Payne last week pleaded no contest to the battery charge and guilty to the disorderly conduct charge and was immediately sentenced.

Though the sentence included 45- and 14-day jail sentences, with Huber release privileges, the execution of that sentence was stayed under conditions spelled out in a one-year probationary period. The conditions include an absolute sobriety requirement with random testing and no further violent contact with the girl.

His role as alderman not part of sentence, but future is unclear

What will happen next for the four-term alderman, who was first elected in 2013 and was re-elected in April 2022, is unclear. While his sentencing had no direct bearing on his public seat, other factors might.

In a statement issued following Payne's sentencing, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly acknowledged his awareness of Payne's sentence, but noted the conviction on those charges does not constitute a requirement for automatic removal from office. Voters could opt to recall Payne, if they choose, or the Common Council could consider his removal, which would require votes from at least three-fourths of the membership in favor.

Regardless, Reilly added, Payne is being "held accountable" by the courts for the February incident, reinforcing the idea that "no one is above the law."

"Public officials need to be held to a high ethical standard at all times, not just when acting as an elected official," Reilly said in the statement. "I know that convictions for crimes like this can tarnish the city’s reputation and erode the public's trust."

Payne said in a text message Monday he had "no comment at this time" about his sentencing or future role as alderman. (He also had not previously announced whether he will seek re-election after his current term expires in April 2025.)

In response to questions from the Waukesha Freeman on Friday, Payne indicated his future on the council is yet "to be determined," though for now he will continue to serve to represent his constituents "to the best of my ability."

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne sentenced in misdemeanor domestic case