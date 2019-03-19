The future of wireless headphones is here, at only $49.99 from Anker

The first truly wireless earbuds were released all the way back in 2015, but this cool new category of headphones didn’t really get popular until Apple launched the AirPods in 2016. Apple hasn’t updated its AirPods since then, but other electronics companies have definitely come a long way. Cord-free earbuds that offer better sound quality, better sound isolation, and a more comfortable fit can now be found for much less than the $159 Apple charges for AirPods, and we’ve got a sale for you to check out today that helps illustrate how far we’ve come. In fact, these new cord-free earbuds are so good that they made us regret ever spending so much on AirPods.

The Soundcore Liberty Neo Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds by Anker are the best new cord-free earbuds we’ve tested in a long time. They’re ultra-compact and comfortable, with each bud weighing in at just 0.2 ounces. They also feature the latest Bluetooth technology for fast pairing and the most reliable connection possible. On top of all that, the Soundcore Liberty Neo buds deliver fantastic sound quality and deep bass thanks to premium graphene drivers, which are rare in true wireless earbuds. They’re worth every penny of their normal $65 retail price, but Amazon is running a special sale until the end of the month that slashes the price to just $49.99. That means you can buy three sets of Liberty Neo earbuds for less than one pair of AirPods!

Here are the key details from the product page:

Breathtaking Sound: Liberty Neo’s graphene-coated drivers are rigid, yet light. They produce precision oscillation for superior sound across the entire frequency range. Crystal clarity and a delicately tuned sound signature deliver an immersive experience that puts you center stage.

Extended Playtime: With 3.5 hours of playtime from a single charge and an extra 9 hours in the charging case, you can power a week of commuting and workouts with no cables and no chargers.

Instant Connection: Push and Go™ makes connecting your devices effortless—simply take Liberty Neo out of the charging case and connect via your phone’s Bluetooth menu. After the initial setup, Liberty Neo automatically connects when removed from the case and disconnects when returned.

Deep Protection: Designed to withstand liquid penetration far beyond what you encounter day to day. IPX5 resistance means sweat, water, and other liquids pose no threat for worry-free workouts and all-weather listening.

