The future of the world economy is deglobalization

Neil Irwin
·4 min read

If you are a globalist — someone who believes humanity can best thrive with the abundant flow of goods, ideas and people across international borders — it has been a dark decade. And getting darker.

Driving the news: The list of affronts to a vision of liberal internationalism keeps getting longer. Xi and Putin. Brexit and Trump. Bolsonaro and Erdoğan and Orbán. Pandemic-closed borders, and now war in Eastern Europe.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Why it matters: As countries feel a greater need to become more self-reliant, that means tossing out some of the benefits of interdependence — which could shape the world economy of the 2020s and beyond.

It is the "corrosion of globalization" as Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, puts it in a humdinger of an essay in Foreign Affairs.

  • "It now seems likely that the world economy really will split into blocs," Posen writes, "each attempting to insulate itself from and then diminish the influence of the other."

  • "With less economic interconnectedness, the world will see lower trend growth and less innovation," he continues. "Domestic incumbent companies and industries will have more power to demand special protections. Altogether, the real returns on investments made by households and corporations will go down."

Flashback: For years now, companies with complex multinational supply chains have grappled with unexpected costs. First there were the Trump tariffs, applied to different lists of products and import sources with little warning.

  • The pandemic, with its lockdowns and extreme travel restrictions, were even more disruptive, as the continued shortages at car dealers and on U.S. store shelves confirm.

  • Now, the price of oil and agricultural commodities has soared, and with Russia cut off from the world economy, there is the prospect of sustained shortages of crucial industrial materials including nickel, palladium and neon.

This is forcing businesses to shift from an emphasis on "just-in-time" to "just-in-case," as Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said in a speech this week. That is, they are increasingly willing to sacrifice efficiency for reliability.

Leading investors are coming to the same view. BlackRock chief Larry Fink writes in a new letter to shareholders that the Ukraine war "has put an end to the globalization" experienced in recent decades.

  • Howard Marks, of Oaktree Capital, writes in a new investor letter that this era of globalization has been a boon for global GDP, but that the swing away from it may "improve importers' security," and "increase the competitiveness of onshore producers and the number of domestic manufacturing jobs."

The bottom line: The global economy of the 2020s is looking quite different from the world of the previous three decades — in ways that we're only starting to understand but could have profound implications for macroeconomic policy.

Mark Carney, former Bank of England governor. Photo: Daniel Leal/Getty Images

For all the difficulties that faced economic policy in the 2010s, there was a saving grace. The twin problems that faced the U.S. and other advanced nations — too-high unemployment and too-low inflation — had the same solution: More stimulus.

  • But that era might be over. Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada argues that forces including the breakdown of globalization mean new, less appealing, tradeoffs.

State of play: If Carney is right, interest rates and inflation will be persistently higher in the decade ahead than we're used to — and current policymakers haven't adjusted yet.

The big picture: When demand collapses in the economy — say, because a financial crisis rips through — it tends to bring down both inflation and employment at the same time. As a result, stimulus helps on both frontiers at once.

  • Indeed, according to the dominant central bank models, the same policies should generate both full employment and steady 2% inflation.

  • Economists call this "the divine coincidence."

But when the problem is a shock to the supply side of the economy — say, a pandemic messes with global supply chains — more stimulus meant to help put people to work tends to also worsen inflation.

  • That's the world we're living in right now. "Just as globalization was deflationary, its unwinding will be inflationary," Carney said in a speech at the National Association for Business Economics this week.

Climate adaptation over the coming decade will also influence inflation and interest rates, he argued.

  • Investment in energy infrastructure will need to rise in the neighborhood of two percentage points of global GDP per year through 2050 to prevent the most severe implications of climate change, according to IEA estimates Carney cited.

  • This will increase inflation in the near-term, he argued, and increase the long-term neutral interest rate.

The bottom line: "The economic environment is now very different from that which reigned since the global financial crisis," Carney said. "Deficient demand and divine coincidence are out, trade-off inducing supply shocks and malign coincidence are in."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Yemeni general's son died alongside father in Aden bombing

    A car bomb that rocked Yemen’s southern port city of Aden this week and killed a major general also took the life of his son, a junior military officer, and three guards, a media spokesman said Thursday. The bombing on Wednesday targeted the convoy of Maj. Gen. Thabet Jawas, a senior commander in southern Yemen, who was killed. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack in Aden.

  • Eventually, our nuclear luck will run out

    Putin might not use nukes. But someday, someone will.

  • One critically injured in stabbing at Providence's Waterplace Park; 15-year-old in custody

    A 15-year-old is in police custody after a stabbing Wednesday night at Waterplace Park that left a 19-year-old man in critical condition.

  • Russian Olympic swimmer who wore ‘Z’ at pro-Putin rally pulls out of World Championships

    Evgeny Rylov was seen attending a rally in Moscow last week pledging his support to the Putin regime

  • Greta Thunberg’s campaign has a new school-ditching strike video: ‘If current generations don’t care about the future of our planet, who will?’

    To kick off the next school-skipping youth climate strike, Greta Thunberg's Fridays For Future U.S. campaign launches a video short called "We Don't Care."

  • US Navy considers alternatives to unmanned boats with missiles

    The Navy wants to put more missile tubes out to sea by installing them on USVs. Congress isn't comfortable enough yet with the state of unmanned technology. There could be an alternate plan to make both sides happy.

  • Exclusive: Lockheed Martin Orlando campus to ramp up work on 5G innovation program

    Lockheed Martin Corp.’s 5G innovation program this year will advance from a crawl to a walk. The defense and aerospace giant’s 5G.MIL initiative is an internally funded, company-wide effort to bring 5G network capabilities to air, ground and sea vehicles. Rohall estimates 40-50 Lockheed employees in Orlando work to support the 5G.MIL initiative, though many of them do not work solely on that program.

  • Delaware Online Instagram: See our latest stories here

    These are the latest stories from the News Journal/Delaware Online team highlighted on our Instagram page.

  • Ex-Georgetown coach dishes on the best tennis players on Supreme Court

    Late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was the best tennis player on the bench, according to Kathy Kemper, a former head coach for women's tennis at Georgetown University."Sandra Day O'Connor was good, too. William Rehnquist was good. Joanna Breyer, not a justice, but the wife. She's by far better than all of them," Kemper said at a dinner in her honor Wednesday night at Cafe Milano in Georgetown.She has coached multiple lawmakers, figures...

  • India’s Streaming Audience Poised to Reach 600 Million by 2024, Report Suggests

    Streaming was the biggest growth story in India during a pandemic affected 2021, while the film and TV sectors recovered, the annual EY/Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry media industry report reveals. The streaming audience grew from 450 million in 2020 to 497 million in 2021 and the report estimates that the number […]

  • UN says over 1,000 civilians killed in Ukraine

    The United Nations Human Rights Office on Thursday said more than 1,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine.The true number, however, is believed to be "considerably higher" as the U.N. said information can be difficult to obtain and many reports have not been corroborated. Between the start of the war on Feb. 24 to midnight on March 23, 1,035 civilians have been killed and 1,650 have been injured, according to the U.N.Among those killed are...

  • U.S. lawmaker Waters presses financial trade groups for details on Russia exits

    Prominent U.S. lawmaker Maxine Waters has asked more than 30 financial services trade groups for information on what steps their members have taken to end business relationships in Russia as pressure escalates on companies to cut ties with Moscow. In a letter sent on Thursday to leading industry groups including the American Bankers Association, Bank Policy Institute, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Waters requested data on which companies remain engaged in business activities in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and their reason for doing so.

  • Biden meets with European leaders about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    President Biden meets with European Union leaders in Brussels about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla plan to invite 15,000 people to Austin grand opening in April

    Travis County officials are considering a permit for the event, which would allow admission by invitation only.

  • AP Top Stories March 24 A

    Here's the latest for Thursday March 24th: Zelenskyy asking NATO for support and weapons; South Korea says North Korea fired a suspected missile; Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings; Shooting at mall near Phoenix.

  • China finds first black box from crashed jet, U.S. discussing quarantine for investigators

    WUZHOU, China (Reuters) -Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed with 132 people onboard, but U.S. efforts to join the investigation are on hold because of COVID-19 quarantine rules. The black box device recovered is the plane's cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told a media briefing, adding that the recording material appeared to have survived impact in relatively good shape. "An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," CAAC official Zhu Tao said.

  • U.S. regulators see deal with Beijing on audits as 'premature,' will continue to engage

    The U.S. public company accounting regulator said on Thursday that it continued to engage with Chinese regulators about getting access to their auditors' records, but it remained unclear if the Chinese government would grant the access required by a new U.S. listing law. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said recent media speculation about an imminent deal that would stop hundreds of Chinese companies from being kicked off American stock exchanges was “premature.” The regulator added that any agreement would only be a “first step” and that the PCAOB would then investigate to ensure that the deal is being followed.

  • Biden, world leaders to announce natural gas plan for Europe: report

    President Biden and European leaders are expected to announce a plan on Friday for Europe to receive liquified natural gas (LNG) shipments in an effort to reduce reliance on Russia for energy, three U.S. officials familiar with the plan told The Washington Post.The announcement is expected before Biden leaves for Poland, where he will travel to after meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Friday, the...

  • West Ottawa receives grant for engineering, manufacturing education

    West Ottawa High School was one of 16 new schools in the state selected to participate in the SME PRIME initiative.

  • Critics of Rocky Hanna read aloud 'Don't Say Gay' bill in full at Leon school board meeting

    Women upset with the Leon County superintendent's use of the term "Don't Say Gay" to describe House Bill 1557 read the bill in full at a school board meeting.