Futures bolstered by Amazon results ahead of jobs report

FILE PHOTO: A 'Wall St' sign is seen above two 'One Way' signs in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Friday as Amazon.com Inc's robust earnings for the holiday reason lifted the mood at the end of a week of volatile trading that saw mixed earnings from Big Tech firms.

The world's largest retailer jumped 12.7% in premarket trading on plans to raise the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions to offset higher costs.

The main U.S. stock indexes tumbled on Thursday after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged 26% following a dour outlook, thwarting the stock market's attempt at a recovery on upbeat earnings from other megacap growth companies such as Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp.

Meta, Apple Inc, Netflix Inc and Alphabet firmed between 0.4% and 1.8%.

At 5:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 36 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 24.75 points, or 0.55%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 180 points, or 1.24%.

In focus will be the Labor Department's monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday that are likely to show U.S. job growth slowed sharply in January as COVID-19 infections lashed the nation.

The data is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).

"Investors will likely look past what is sure to be a weak jobs report," said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors.

"Slowing COVID-19 cases combined with a Fed unlikely to be deterred from its mission to raise rates should keep investors from dwelling too long on January's economic data."

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Energy Firms Left Out of U.K. Talks Now Must Solve Aid Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy suppliers were left out of the final round of talks on how to shield British households from a huge spike in bills. Now they are grappling with a plan that may be hard to implement.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock R

  • Stock Futures Rise After Tech Selloff

    U.S. stock futures gained, boosted by a jump in Amazon and Snap shares in premarket trading, after a volatile session marked by a selloff in technology stocks.

  • How Rivian Rescued Amazon Earnings—but Not Ford

    Amazon.com 's huge earnings beat was mostly driven by gains on its Rivian Automotive holdings. Ford Motors owns Rivian stock too. Ford shares didn't get the Rivian bounce Amazon stock did.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge after Facebook-led tech sell-off; Nasdaq sheds 4%

    A recent winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, sending the Nasdaq down more than 2% at Thursday's open.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures jump as tech shares rebound after Amazon earnings

    Stock futures opened sharply higher Thursday evening as investors looked ahead to a key new report on the labor market and considered a fresh set of earnings results from several major index components.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • GOP senator: $1.5 million private sector payout to Biden nominee 'doesn't smell right'

    Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) on Thursday challenged Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden's nominee to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision, over the role she played in helping Reserve Trust, a little-known fintech company, get special access to the Fed's payments system.Lummis said Raskin's receipt of nearly 200,000 shares of stock worth nearly $1.5 million from a company that got special access to the Fed's payments system "...

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Alphabet Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What You Should Know.

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the most recognized companies in the world. Google has become synonymous with search and the name has become a verb in the process: "Google it." Its impressive business performance has also given rise to a surging stock price.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise

    Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it was raising the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions by 17%, as it looks to offset higher costs for shipping and wages that it expects to persist this year. Shares rose as much as 17% in extended trade as Amazon also beat profit expectations for the holiday season. For the holiday quarter, Amazon earned $14.3 billion, double its net income from a year earlier.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Without Hesitation If There's a Bear Market in 2022

    The all-weather appeal of this steady business makes it a no-brainer to buy during declining markets.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Investors buying the dip ‘better buckle up their seat belts’

    After a dismal start to the year for equities, and amid a backdrop of a capricious Federal Reserve gearing up to tighten monetary conditions and raise interest rates, dip-buyers anticipating consistent rebounds to all-time highs may have to temper their expectations.

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Faang Stocks Blindside Traders With $870 Billion Out-of-Nowhere Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders sold the ETF dip, hedge funds bailed at the fastest rate in five months, and institutions cut allocations to lows unseen since the financial crisis. Then the tech megacaps staged an $870 billion comeback.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveLate Earnings Sink Tech After St

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.