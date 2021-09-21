Futures bounce 1% from Evergrande-led selloff

FILE PHOTO: The front facade of the NYSE is seen in New York
Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick
·2 min read

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick

(Reuters) - U.S. stock futures rebounded on Tuesday as investors tried to shake off fears of contagion from a potential collapse of China's Evergrande, although gains were capped by concerns the Federal Reserve could set out a timeline to taper its stimulus at the meeting this week.

Futures tracking the blue-chip Dow, which houses several stocks sensitive to the economy, jumped 0.97%, a day after the index tumbled 1.8% in its worst day since late-July.

World stocks struggled to find footing amid concerns that a potential default by Evergrande, which owes $305 billion, could ripple across China's property sector, banks and the broader economy. [MKTS/GLOB]

"While street wisdom is that Evergrande is not a 'Lehman risk', it is by no stretch of the imagination any meaningful comfort," analysts at Mizuho wrote in a client note.

"It could end up being China's proverbial house of cards ... with cross-sector headwinds already felt in materials/commodities."

At 6:28 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 37.25 points, or 0.86% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis 110.25 points, or 0.73%.

The S&P 500 index dropped substantially below its 50-day moving average on Monday, its first major breach in more than six months. The average has served as a floor of sorts for the index this year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc led mining stocks higher with a 3% jump, following a 3.2% plunge in the S&P mining index a day earlier as copper prices hit a one-month low. [MET/L]

Interest rate-sensitive banking stocks also bounced, tracking a rise in Treasury yields. [US/]

Attention on Wednesday will be on the results of the Fed's policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to lay the groundwork to ease its stimulus, although the consensus is for an actual announcement to be delayed until the November or December meetings.

Taper fears have already roiled markets so far in September, setting the S&P 500 on course to snap a seven-month winning streak.

Heavyweight technology stocks, including Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc, rose between 0.8% and 1.1%.

The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell from a four-month high hit on Monday.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The European Union welcomed the United States' announcement it will re-open its doors to European travellers vaccinated against COVID-19 in November, rolling back restrictions in place since early last year. * India expects to get its first Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses from next month, filled and finished in India by a partner of the U.S. drugmaker, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won re-election on Monday but failed to secure a majority in parliament, after alienating some voters by calling a snap vote two years early during a fourth wave of the pandemic.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • Dow books worst day in 9 weeks as debt woes for China’s Evergrande rattle stock market

    U.S. stocks finish sharply lower Monday, but off the session's worst levels, as investors parse the potential impact of a reeling property developer in China and traders position ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers that begins Tuesday.

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.

  • Evergrande’s Blowup Hits Other Chinese Developers. Why the Fear Has Gone Too Far.

    Four other Chinese developers have investment-grade credit ratings, and may be able to grab assets on the cheap from Evergrande.

  • GM Has a Chevy Bolt Fix—New Batteries

    The auto maker's shares are down about 16% since Aug. 4, when the company disclosed more details of the recall's $1.8 billion price tag.

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

    "The trend is your friend." You've probably heard the investing adage before. It's typically used in reference to buying stocks that are in defined upswings. However, there's an even more important application of the saying for long-term investors.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    These three businesses are performing well and look poised to continue to deliver growth in revenue and profits.

  • 15 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best blue-chip stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Invest In. Many investors consider buying blue-chip stocks to be the safest equity investment in the face of rising inflation, due […]

  • Exclusive-Didi co-founder Liu told associates she plans to leave - sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Didi Global Inc co-founder and President Jean Liu has told some close associates that she intends to step down, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese ride-hailing giant faces intense regulatory scrutiny following its New York listing earlier this year. Liu, 43, has in recent weeks told some associates that she expected the government to eventually take control of Didi and appoint new management, said the two sources. Liu, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker, told a couple of executives close to her in recent weeks - including those who had followed her to join Didi from the Wall Street bank - that she planned to leave and encouraged them to start looking for new opportunities as well, said one of the sources who was briefed on the matter.