Wall St opens higher as debt ceiling, inflation worries cool

A trader works on the floor of the NYSE in New York
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after a temporary truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default, while a dip in oil prices eased worries of higher inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.73 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,509.72. The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.18 points, or 0.46%, at 4,383.73, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 129.89 points, or 0.90%, to 14,631.80 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

