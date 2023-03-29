Futures rise as banking crisis fears ebb, economic data in focus

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas
·3 min read

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

(Reuters) -U.S. stock index futures climbed on Wednesday as easing worries about a banking crisis lifted risk sentiment, while investors awaited economic data to assess the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Market jitters about stress in the banking system have been soothed in recent days by a U.S. regulator-backed sale of failed lender Silicon Valley Bank's assets as well as lack of fresh signs of trouble in the sector since the buyout deal.

Regional U.S. bank stocks were mixed, with lenders such as Truist Financial Corp and Western Alliance Bancorp up 1% and 0.6%, respectively, while First Republic Bank edged 0.7% lower.

Larger peers Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co rose between 0.7% and 1.6% in premarket trade.

A retreat in Treasury yields, which had rebounded over the past two sessions amid ebbing banking concerns, lifted major technology and growth stocks, with Microsoft Corp, Alphabet and Meta Platforms up 0.8% to 1%.

"Markets are calmer as the tension of the banking situation is lessening. The fact that yields are a bit lower this morning is likely to induce stock markets to move higher," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.The banking turmoil, which started earlier in March with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, has led markets to reprice expectations of future monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Traders' bets are tilted towards no rate hike by the Fed in May, with odds of a 25-basis-point increase at 42%, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

"We'll (likely) see the Fed ending its campaign at the May meeting and the reason for that is because recession is not far away," Cardillo said.

Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chairman for supervision, will testify before Congress for a second day after he criticized SVB's risk management on Tuesday.

Investors will also monitor a report on pending home sales later in the day. A key inflation reading expected at the end of the week will provide more clues on the Fed's monetary tightening plans.

The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell to its lowest since March 9, reflecting easing investor anxiety.

At 6:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 244 points, or 0.75%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 35.25 points, or 0.88%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 109.25 points, or 0.86%.

Among major stock moves, Micron Technology Inc advanced 2.3% after the chipmaker forecast a boost to sales in 2025 from artificial intelligence.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd slipped 1.2% before the bell, a day after touching an over one-month high on the internet giant's revamp and listing plan.

Lululemon Athletica Inc jumped 14.9% after forecasting annual sales and profit above estimates, while Lucid Group Inc gained 2.5% on plans to lay off about 18% of its workforce.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • Splitting Up an Empire: Here Are Alibaba’s Six Main Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is splitting its $220 billion empire into six business units as part of a massive restructuring that will free up its various divisions to operate with far greater autonomy. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsHere

  • Private Medicare Insurers Blasted by Warren for Driving Up Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Big insurers who manage private Medicare plans are driving up seniors’ health costs, US Senator Elizabeth Warren said, urging the Biden administration to finalize new rules that would rein in how much the program pays companies.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built o

  • Volatile bond trading showing signs of a possible recession

    Recent volatility in the bond market could be a bad sign for the economy. Earlier this month, yields saw their biggest plunge since 1982. New York Times markets reporter Joe Rennison joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.

  • If You Invested $25,000 in Warren Buffett's 5 Top Stocks 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

    Ever wonder what would happen if you put your money behind Warren Buffett's very favorite stocks? Today, just five stocks make up almost three-fourths of the value of Buffett's portfolio. In our experiment, you bought $5,000 each of American Express (NYSE: AXP), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • Mexico is moving to power California and Arizona. But who will pay for it?

    Residents of the U.S. Southwest could one day power their homes with solar energy generated across the border — if a multi-pronged plan from the Mexican government comes to fruition. A 120-megawatt capacity photovoltaic plant in the Sonoran seaside city of Puerto Peñasco already began feeding the national grid last month, while another 300 megawatts…

  • Make This Easy & Smart Retirement Money Move Now

    In times of relative economic turmoil, it may be natural to expect a lot of change to retirement savings patterns - perhaps to see people save less as they deal with more pressing needs. Others, restless at seeing losses, may … Continue reading → The post Here's the Surprising Move to Make Amid Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As another Fed official rips the ‘textbook case of mismanagement’ at SVB, he’s also turning the mirror on his own failures

    The Fed's vice chair for supervision, Michael S. Barr, says he is “committed” to finding “any supervisory or regulatory failings” that led to SVB's collapse.

  • Transfer portal season now begins for Wisconsin basketball

    Transfer portal season now begins for Wisconsin basketball

  • North Texas reaches NIT finals, shuts down Wisconsin 56-54

    Tylor Perry scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, Rubin Jones scored all 12 of his after halftime and North Texas closed on a 10-0 run to beat Wisconsin 56-54 on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the NIT. Conference USA is now 16-1 this postseason. Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl missed two free throws with 49.1 seconds left and North Texas worked the clock down before Perry had it poked away.

  • India's warm weather plans can't take the heat, report says

    With temperatures set to soar next month, Indian authorities need more resources and better preparation to deal with searing heat particularly for the most vulnerable communities around the country, a New Delhi-based think tank said. Analyzing 37 regional and federal heat action plans, the Centre for Policy Research found this week that the plans are not updated regularly, don’t have separate budgets in most cases, have no legal support to implement them and the most vulnerable populations in any given region are not identified in the plans. Heat plans started springing up around the nation after blistering heat waves surpassing 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) in 2010 killed over 800 people in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad.

  • Amnesty: West's 'double standards' fuel Mideast repression

    A leading international rights group on Tuesday decried what it said were double standards by Western countries that have rallied behind a “robust response” to Russia's invasion of Ukraine but remain “lukewarm" on issues of human rights violations in the Middle East. According to Amnesty International, such double standards only fuel further repression for millions in the region. The sharp rebuke came as the London-based watchdog launched its annual report at a news conference at its office in Beirut, Lebanon's capital.

  • Zelenskyy visits border with Russia and inspects defences

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspected how the state border with Russia is defended in Sumy Oblast. Source: statement by the Office of the President of Ukraine Quote: "During a working trip to [Sumy Oblast], President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy checked the performance of tasks by units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine at the state border with the aggressor country - the Russian Federation.

  • Trump says he was not a ‘big fan’ of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ‘beat the hell out of him’

    Former President Donald Trump took aim at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a new interview on Monday, saying that he was not a “big fan” of him. “I had my own situation with Powell and I beat the hell out of him,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in a new interview that…

  • Credit Suisse still helping wealthy dodge U.S. taxes, Senate Committee finds

    After concluding a two-year investigation into Credit Suisse, the committee said it had uncovered "major violations" of the 2014 agreement between the Swiss lender and the U.S. Department of Justice for enabling tax evasion. These violations included failing to disclose nearly $100 million in secret offshore accounts belonging to a single family of American taxpayers, which it said represented an "ongoing and potentially criminal conspiracy". In an emailed statement, Credit Suisse said it did not tolerate tax evasion and had been cooperating with U.S. authorities.

  • Nashville TV Reporter Recounts How Mother-In-Law, Who Worked Front Desk At Covenant Elementary School, Survived Mass Shooting

    As news of the elementary school shooting at the Covenant School in suburban Nashville unfolded, local TV reporter Hannah McDonald was not only trying to report impartially on a local tragedy that took the lives of three students and three adults, she was trying to keep track of more personal developments. She later shared the […]

  • Trump's Waco rally fans take his word as gospel and can't fathom voting for anyone else: 'Whatever he says is just golden for me'

    "I'm Trump all the way, no matter what. From A to Z, I love everything about him," said one attendee.

  • Starlink Rival OneWeb Poised for Global Coverage After Weekend Launch

    British satellite company OneWeb is gearing up for the launch of its final batch of internet satellites, completing a constellation in low Earth orbit despite some hiccups along the way.

  • Kevin McCarthy tells Biden time is running out to negotiate spending cuts to raise the debt ceiling — even as Republicans have yet to put forth a concrete plan

    The US could potentially default on its debt in a few months, plunging the country into recession and causing millions to lose their jobs.

  • A POW in Vietnam for nearly 7 years, Bradenton man will help mark 50 years of peace

    Fifty years ago this week, the Paris Peace Accords were signed.

  • Ace of Trades: 'I found my happy place'

    “My dad and my uncles were all cowboys,” noted Reid Curtis, who opened (Mid)Western Second Hand in 2020.