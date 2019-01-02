Futures deep in the red over China growth concerns

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous, Scott Gamm, Brian Cheung, Rick Newman, Brian Sozzi, Alexis Keenan, Emily McCormick, Jared Blikre, Zack Guzman and Alanna Petroff discuss today's top stories.
Today's topics include:
Futures plummet over China growth concerns
Trump, congressional leaders set to meet as government shutdown continues
Mitt Romney blasts Trump in new op-ed
New laws taking effect across U.S.
Drug companies hike prices to start 2019
Battling opioids with expanded behavioral health access
Oil set for more volatility in 2019
Netflix pulls “Patriot Act” episode in Saudi Arabia at government's request
Crocs upgraded at Susquehanna
Google wins FCC approval for radar-based motion sensor
Omega buying MedEquities in $600M deal