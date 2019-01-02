Futures deep in the red over China growth concerns

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance's Alexis ChristoforousScott Gamm, Brian Cheung, Rick NewmanBrian SozziAlexis KeenanEmily McCormickJared BlikreZack Guzman and Alanna Petroff discuss today's top stories.

Today's topics include:

  • Futures plummet over China growth concerns

  • Trump, congressional leaders set to meet as government shutdown continues

  • Mitt Romney blasts Trump in new op-ed

  • New laws taking effect across U.S.

  • Drug companies hike prices to start 2019

  • Battling opioids with expanded behavioral health access

  • Oil set for more volatility in 2019

  • Netflix pulls “Patriot Act” episode in Saudi Arabia at government's request

  • Crocs upgraded at Susquehanna

  • Google wins FCC approval for radar-based motion sensor

  • Omega buying MedEquities in $600M deal