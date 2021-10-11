Futures dip as oil rally fuels inflation worries

FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
Shreyashi Sanyal
·2 min read

By Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as surging commodity prices added to inflation worries, which could cloud the earnings season set to start with Wall Street banks later this week.

Rising raw material costs, labor shortages and other supply chain bottlenecks have raised concerns of elevated prices denting corporate profit.

U.S. oil rose nearly 3% and touched a seven-year high as an energy crisis gripping the major economies showed no sign of easing.

But it lifted shares of Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and APA Corp between 1.2% and 3% in premarket trading.

Mega-caps Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc fell between 0.6% and 0.8%.

"There are undoubtedly significant risks to growth borne out of the recent rise in prices, with surging natural gas prices bringing the potential for sharp increases to both energy and food expenses," Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG wrote in a client note.

"Inflation looks like it will be here for some time."

At 7:01 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 117 points, or 0.34%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 21.5 points, or 0.49%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 107.25 points, or 0.72%.

Earnings season will kick off this week, with JPMorgan Chase & Co reporting on Wednesday, followed by Bank of America Corp, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc on Thursday and Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday.

Analysts see a 29.6% year-over-year increase in profit for S&P 500 companies in the third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv as of Friday, down from 96.3% growth in the second quarter.

All of Wall Street's main indexes had ended the last week with gains, but investors still expect the Federal Reserve to begin tapering asset purchases later this year.

After data last week showed weaker jobs growth than expected in September, investors are now looking toward inflation and retail sales numbers this week, as well as minutes of the Fed's last meeting that could confirm that a November tapering was discussed.

Southwest Airlines Co slipped 1.9% on report that it canceled at least 30% of its scheduled flights on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's Treasury hobbled by Cruz's nomination blocks over Nord Stream 2 -officials

    The U.S. Treasury is being held hostage by Republican Senator Ted Cruz's efforts to halt a Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, blocking critical appointments when the federal debt limit remains a pressing issue, White House officials and Democrats in Congress say. Only four confirmed nominees are in place in the top ranks of the Treasury, of about 20 slots for presidential picks, officials say. More than eight months after President Joe Biden took office, his nominees across the government are being approved at a slower rate than the past three presidents, federal data shows.

  • Exclusive-U.S., EU line up over 20 more countries for global methane pact

    Two dozen countries have joined a U.S.- and EU-led effort to slash methane emissions 30% by 2030, giving the emerging global partnership momentum ahead of its launch at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow later this month, a government official told Reuters. Nigeria, Japan and Pakistan are among the 24 new signatories to the Global Methane Pledge, which was first announced by the United States and EU in September with the aim of galvanizing rapid climate action before the start of the Scotland summit on Oct. 31. It could have a significant impact on the energy, agriculture and waste sectors responsible for the bulk of methane emissions.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    This year's rally in the stock market has pushed the dividend yield on stocks in the S&P 500 down to a mere 1.3%. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning apartments. Apartments are historically very stable investments.

  • A major crypto hedge-fund manager expects bitcoin to tumble once the SEC greenlights a bitcoin-backed ETF — here’s why

    Traders and analysts are attributing the recent bitcoin rally in part to institutional inflows, as established players expect the SEC to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds in the coming weeks.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • The Stock Market Survived a Scary Week. Why This Week Could Be Scarier.

    The stock market survived the debt-ceiling fight and an oil-price spike this past week. Can it survive earnings season? The week began with everything falling apart—energy prices were skyrocketing and the U.S. appeared on the verge of default.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That'll Make You Richer in Q4 and Beyond

    Any time is a good time to buy a great dividend stock. Truly great dividend stocks also hold the potential to deliver solid growth. Fortunately, there are quite a few great dividend stocks on the market.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]

  • Evergrande punishes 6 execs who cashed out early on the company's investment products while it faces a $300 billion debt

    The executives redeemed wealth management products while the company said it couldn't repay retail investors on time, but have since returned the money.

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 44% to 122% That You'll Want to Check Out

    Imagine that you have a team of highly paid, highly educated analysts whose sole job is to evaluate stocks. Wall Street consensus price targets are readily available for many stocks. Here are three stocks Wall Street thinks will soar 44% to 121% that you'll definitely want to check out.

  • Oil drives Indian rupee lower, 10-year yield to 18-month high

    Indian bond yields hit their highest levels in nearly 18 months while the rupee fell to its lowest level since July 2020 as the sharp rise in global oil prices raised concerns about its impact on domestic inflation. The Reserve Bank of India at its policy review on Friday lowered its full year inflation projection to 5.3% from 5.7% but sounded cautious about the impact of high global crude and other commodity prices on inflation. A close of over 75.81 per dollar for the rupee would target a return to 76.92 which was a record low, a Reuters market analyst wrote on Monday.

  • Why One Big-Time Investor Says He 'Feels Bad' for Anyone Who Purchased a Home in the Past Year

    Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, says he feels bad for people who bought homes in the past year. Appearing on CNBC News, Boockvar in no way suggested that the economy is about to nose-dive.

  • How Much Can I Take Out of My Retirement Account? Why 4% Might Be Too Much.

    What are the right withdrawal strategies for retirees in today’s low-yield environment? The 4% rule, a popular theory, says one can safely spend down 4% of their portfolio annually, increasing each year with inflation, during one’s retirement. The participants were John Rekenthaler and Hong Cheng of Morningstar, Jonathan Guyton of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, and Michael Finke of the American College of Financial Services.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices around $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Sh