Futures dip after S&P 500's best day in nine months

The front facade of the NYSE is seen in New York
Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh
·2 min read

By Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures retreated on Tuesday after Wall Street's strong start to March as investors closely monitored the bond market as well as progress on the next round of fiscal stimulus.

The S&P 500 ended 2.4% higher on Monday, its best day since June as markets cheered approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and the U.S. House of Representatives' green light for a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Biden's relief bill this week when Democrats aim to pass the legislation through a maneuver known as "reconciliation," which would allow the bill to pass with a simple majority.

At 6:32 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 65 points, or 0.21% and 500 E-minis were down 13 points, or 0.33%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 47.5 points, or 0.36%.

The U.S. bond markets have stabilized since a selloff sent the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to a one-year high last week, sparking fears over high valuations in the stock market and emerging as a competitive alternative to equities.

Later in the week, investors will focus on ISM's service sector survey as well as the monthly U.S. jobs report to ascertain the economic health.

Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co and Morgan Stanley dipped between 0.3% and 1.1% premarket.

Zoom Video Communications Inc jumped about 10% after the company forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, as it expects millions of people to continue using its video-conferencing platform.

GameStop and other "meme" stocks AMC Entertainment and Koss shed about 1% and 4.4% after a sharp surge on Monday with no apparent news on the shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • Senate To Begin Deliberations This Week On Latest COVID-19 Relief Bill

    The U.S. Senate this week will begin considering the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed by the House over the weekend. What Happened: The House of Representatives voted early Saturday morning to approve President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Coronavirus relief package. It was the first major legislative initiative for the President. The Democratic-controlled House voted 219 to 212 to approve the bill. Two Democrats, Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Jared Golden of Maine, voted with the Republicans. No Republicans voted for it. The stimulus bill includes: Direct aid to small businesses $1,400 direct checks to Americans making less than $75,000 annually A $400-a-week federal unemployment bonus A per-child child tax credit expansion of up to $3,600 for one year $20 billion for vaccine distribution $50 billion for testing and tracing efforts $350 billion in state, local and tribal government relief $25 billion for assistance for covering rent payments $170 billion for K-12 schools and higher education institutions What's Next: Democrats hope to see President Joe Biden's signature on a final bill before March 14, when unemployment benefits expire. But the Senate process will not be smooth. One complication will be the proposed minimum wage hike, from $7.25 to $15 per hour, included in the House bill. The House used a process known as budget reconciliation to pass its version of the bill, because doing so then allows the bill to be passed in the Senate by a simple majority. Democrats have the tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris in the 50-50 split Senate. However, the Senate parliamentarian, who weighs in on the nuances of complex chamber procedure, on Thursday ruled that the bill could not include the wage hike if reconciliaton was used to pass it, as the House then went on to do. The Senate will have to unravel this before a final congressional vote on the bill takes place and the bill heads to Biden's desk. The size of the bill also has come under question over concerns that it could essentially work too well and overheat the economy, thereby driving up inflation. Republicans have pushed for a smaller price tag. The relief bill is the first major piece of legislation Democrats have undertaken since Biden came into office. It serves as a test of whether Washington is headed in a more cooperative direction — a crucial question for Biden's next expected major piece of legislation: an infrastructure and clean energy proposal that could be as high as $2 trillion. Gary Anglebrandt contributed to this report. Photo by Harold Mendoza on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWalmart Hires 2 Goldman Sachs Bankers To Lead New Fintech VentureJudge Approves 'Landmark' 0 Million Class-Action Suit Against Facebook Over Privacy Claims© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wall Street Bullishness Is Becoming a Contrarian Sell Signal

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock market optimism among Wall Street strategists has risen close to levels that signaled trouble for equities in the past.A Bank of America measure of their bullishness is near a level that historically has been bearish for stocks. The gauge assesses the average recommended allocation to equities by sell-side strategists and is very close to triggering a sell signal, a team including Savita Subramanian wrote Monday.“The last time the indicator was this close to ‘Sell’ was June 2007 after which we generally saw 12-month returns of minus 13%,” the strategists said, adding even current levels signal below-average equity returns over the next year. “We‘ve found Wall Street bullishness to be a reliable contrarian indicator.”Last week’s worries about the impact of higher bond yields on stocks evaporated Monday, with U.S. equities notching their biggest advance since June. Optimism is evident from the record amount of cash poured into stock ETFs in February as investors bet additional fiscal stimulus and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout will supercharge growth.The S&P 500 is up about 4% so far this year and some 32% over the last 12 months. The Bank of America gauge rose nearly 1 point to 59.2% in February.“The current level is forecasting 12-month returns of just 7%, a much weaker outlook compared to an average 12-month forecast of 16% since the end of the Global Financial Crisis,” the BofA team wrote.While investors seem to have come to terms with the recent upheaval in bond markets for now, an ongoing shakeout could spark fresh angst, particularly if real yields keep rising.The correlation between U.S. equities and inflation-adjusted Treasury yields dropped to the most negative in five years last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That suggests further increases in real yields could hurt the S&P 500 index.(Updates with more on bond yields from the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • House passes Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill with $1,400 personal checks, legislation heads to Senate

    The Democratically controlled House approved Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which would provide many Americans with $1,400 payments.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)?

    If you want to know who really controls Box, Inc. ( NYSE:BOX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • Investors Who Bought Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 76%

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost...

  • Bitcoin at 'tipping point, Citi says as price surges

    Bitcoin rose nearly 7% on Monday as risk assets rallied after last week's bond rout cooled, with Citi saying the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trade. With the recent embrace of the likes of Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc, bitcoin could be at the start of a "massive transformation" into the mainstream, the investment bank said. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and will begin dealing bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients next week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • I married the ‘life of the party’ who was a regular at Royal Ascot. But all he does is take his financial troubles out on me

    There are three topics: My husband, his business and his family.’ Let’s just say there are three topics of conversation: My husband, his failing business and his terrible family. The pandemic hurt the already shaky family firm.

  • Will Your Stimulus Check Increase Your Tax on Social Security Benefits?

    The answer to this question comes down to whether your stimulus check increases your "provisional income."

  • Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Just Bought This Juicy Dividend Stock. Should You?

    Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) added AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) to its portfolio in the third quarter of last year. What makes AbbVie so appealing to two very different investors like Buffett and Wood? It's pretty easy to figure out why Wood chose AbbVie for the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF.

  • Pfizer and Moderna Pledge More US Vaccines

    One of the many challenges of this winter has been tracking down coronavirus vaccines. Demand has outstripped supply, but not evenly. Distribution has been hampered by extreme weather and the special...

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin?

    Denny Hamlin has been one of the highest-paid NASCAR drivers during his career. He drives the No. 11 Toyota Camry. He also drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he is behind the wheel of a Toyota...

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • Target (TGT) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Target (TGT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.53% and 3.00%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Mining magnets: Arctic island finds green power can be a curse

    In the tenth century, Erik the Red, a Viking from Iceland, was so impressed with the vegetation on another Arctic island he had found he called it "the green land." Today, it's Greenland's rocks that are attracting outsiders - superpowers riding a green revolution. The world's biggest island has huge resources of metals known as 'rare earths,' used to create compact, super-strong magnets which help power equipment such as wind turbines, electric vehicles, combat aircraft and weapons systems.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch?

    Older brother of the highest-paid NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site reports that Busch has earned more than $90 million...

  • What Realtors Say To Expect From the Housing Market for the Rest of 2021

    The housing market has experienced so many changes within the past year, including some that have never been seen before. Thirty-year mortgage rates hit historic lows at 2.65% the week ending Jan. 7,...

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in March

    Although estimates vary wildly, as we'd expect from an industry that's existed for decades in the black market, North American pot sales have the opportunity to reach $75 billion annually by the end of the decade. As we move headlong into March and look forward to warmer weather, investors would be wise to avoid the following three pot stocks like the plague.