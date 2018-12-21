Futures dragged lower as government shutdown nears

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous, Rick Newman, Brian Sozzi, Jared Blikre, Zack Guzman, Dan Roberts, Brian Cheung, Julia La Roche, Dan Howley, Scott Gamm and Oscar Williams-Grut discuss today's top stories.
Today's topics include:
Stocks fall on fear of government shutdown
D.C. lurching toward partial shutdown
2019 could be pivotal year for health care
Big companies agree to review executive pay
Boeing lands $5.9B jet deal from Saudi Arabian low-cost carrier
Weight Watchers in hot water over partnership with actress Kate Hudson
Campbell Soup picks Mark Clouse as CEO
Google assistant reportedly coming to Samsung TVs
Uber again testing self-driving cars