Futures dragged lower as government shutdown nears

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance's Alexis ChristoforousRick NewmanBrian SozziJared BlikreZack GuzmanDan RobertsBrian CheungJulia La RocheDan HowleyScott Gamm and Oscar Williams-Grut discuss today's top stories.

Today's topics include:

  • Stocks fall on fear of government shutdown

  • D.C. lurching toward partial shutdown

  • 2019 could be pivotal year for health care

  • Big companies agree to review executive pay

  • Boeing lands $5.9B jet deal from Saudi Arabian low-cost carrier

  • Weight Watchers in hot water over partnership with actress Kate Hudson

  • Campbell Soup picks Mark Clouse as CEO

  • Google assistant reportedly coming to Samsung TVs

  • Uber again testing self-driving cars