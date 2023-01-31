Futures turn positive as data eases inflation concerns

Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
Johann M Cherian and Shreyashi Sanyal
(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday after wage growth data pointed to easing inflation ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

U.S. labor costs increased less than expected last quarter as wage growth slowed, suggesting that the central bank's aggressive approach to taming inflation was taking hold.

The Fed will make its decision on rates on Wednesday, with traders betting on a 25-basis-point hike (bps) at the end of the its two-day meeting, and a terminal rate of 4.9% in June.

"As the Fed meeting begins today, they'll be looking at every index that could give them a better judgment on inflation and this is one of them," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities LLC.

"Labor costs are still high, but this means costs have come down, and that's a key factor for future wage inflation."

Futures were lower earlier in the day after disappointing earnings and forecasts from bellwethers including Caterpillar, McDonald's and Pfizer set a cautious tone for the busiest earnings week this season.

Caterpillar Inc fell 0.7% as the heavy equipment maker reported a drop in quarterly profit on higher manufacturing costs.

McDonald's Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales, but the fast-food chain's shares fell 1.9% as it warned of short-term inflationary pressures.

Pfizer Inc slid 2.7% after the drugmaker's full-year revenue outlook for its COVID-19 products fell short of expectations.

"With additional earnings coming in this week, participants are a little concerned that the market got a little bit ahead of itself and so are a little cautious heading into the Fed meeting," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

Wall Street started the year on a strong footing and is set to end January higher, with the Nasdaq up nearly 9% as growth stocks attracted investor attention earlier in the month.

Higher rates tend to pressure the valuations of tech and other high growth stocks.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell after the labor costs data, and was last at 3.50% compared to 3.55% on Monday.

At 8:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 97 points, or 0.29%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.37%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 44 points, or 0.37%.

General Motors Co jumped 5.1% on strong full-year profit expectations. The world's largest parcel delivery firm United Parcel Service also added 1.9% on strong quarterly earnings.

As many as 140 S&P 500 companies reported earnings for the fourth-quarter by Monday. Overall earnings are expected to have fallen 3% this quarter compared with the prior-year, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Recommended Stories

  • Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year, WGC says

    Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The data underline a shift in attitudes to gold since the 1990s and 2000s, when central banks, particularly those in Western Europe that own a lot of bullion, sold hundreds of tonnes a year. Since the financial crisis of 2008-09, European banks stopped selling and a growing number of emerging economies such as Russia, Turkey and India have bought.

  • Europe scrapes out economic growth by dodging gas disaster

    Europe’s economy scraped out meager gains at the end of last year as galloping inflation fed by high energy prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deterred people from spending in shops and restaurants. Economic output crept 0.1% higher in the last three months of 2022 from the previous quarter, European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Tuesday, avoiding an outright downturn as warmer-than-usual winter weather shelved fears of energy rationing. For all of 2022, the economy grew 3.5%, outpacing the 2.1% expansion in the U.S. and China's 3% growth last year.

  • U.S. stock futures gain to cap strong January for Wall Street, with Fed decision ahead

    U.S. stock index futures on Tuesday gain steam after a weak start in the final trading day of a strong month, as investors eye another Federal Reserve interest rate decision and more corporate earnings reports.

  • McDonald's tops profit estimates, warns short-term inflation to persist

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on higher menu prices, even as it warned short-term inflationary pressures would persist in 2023. Investors are watching bellwethers like McDonald's for any sign consumers are cutting spending to help determine whether the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening will help cool the U.S. economy without causing a recession. Like other fast-food chains, Chicago-based McDonald's raised prices of its burgers and fries last year to keep up with surging commodity and labor costs and it forecast margin growth this year.

  • Where do the Squad, Democrats stand on socialism? GOP will put them to the test this week

    House Republicans will call up a resolution this week that denounces socialism, which will test Democrats and may divide them when it comes time for the final vote.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Spotify, GM, Pfizer, Caterpillar, and More

    General Motors, Caterpillar, Pfizer, United Parcel Service, McDonald's, and Spotify reported quarterly earnings Tuesday.

  • Ukraine news – live: Kyiv fighting ‘for every metre’ as France says it’s open to sending fighter jets

    French warplanes must not be used to ‘touch Russian soil’, says Macron

  • The Stock Market Has Flipped the Script. What’s Behind the Reversal.

    It has been a risk-on rally led by some of the harder-hit sectors of 2022—technology, banks, entertainment, and commodities. Plus, the lowdown on Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds.

  • Russian forces launch big artillery attack on Kherson, killing, wounding civilians

    Russian invasion forces launched a massive artillery attack on the liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson on Jan. 29, killing three civilians, Kherson Oblast Military Administration has reported.

  • 1 Unusual Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 34% to Buy in 2023

    While its investments in building materials manufacturer Louisiana Pacific and investment banking firm Jefferies Financial Group were familiar buys in the Berkshire investing mold and constituted relatively small investments, the third new portfolio addition was eye-catching. Berkshire Hathaway purchased 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), which was worth approximately $4.1 billion at the time of publication of the investment conglomerate's most recent 13-F filing in November. The big buy made TSMC Berkshire Hathaway's 10th-largest overall stock holding and marked the first time that it had held a position in a pure-play semiconductor company since it exited a small position in Intel back in 2012.

  • Caterpillar Earnings Fall Short, But Revenue Beats; CAT Stock Slips

    Caterpillar earnings fell short of analyst estimates amid a currency charge. CAT stock, a huge winner of recent months, slipped early Tuesday.

  • Pfizer Stock Falls on Downbeat Guidance as Company Braces for Covid Vaccine Drop-Off

    The pharmaceutical company is bracing for a top-line dip. Pfizer said it expects Covid-19 vaccine sales to drop to $13.5 billion in 2023.

  • AMD earnings: What to expect

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. faces a sobered Wall Street late Tuesday when the chip maker reports its earnings

  • Fact check: Trump makes false claims in SC about EVs as industry to invest billions in state

    Former President Donald Trump mocked electric vehicles during his rally in Columbia on Saturday.

  • 'You just can’t have it': Bengals lament worst mistake at worst time vs. Chiefs

    Whatever could go wrong for the Cincinnati Bengals in the final minute of the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, did go wrong.

  • Russian business offers cash bounties to destroy Western tanks in Ukraine

    The United States, Germany and several other European countries are lining up to send Kyiv dozens of advanced combat tanks over the next few months to help boost Ukraine's military capacity as the war approaches the 12-month mark. The decision has been criticised by the Kremlin as a dangerous escalation, and spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the tanks would "burn" on the frontlines.

  • Pfizer Expects Drop in Revenue as Vaccine Demand Wanes

    The drugmaker said revenue from Covid-19 products is slated to reach a low point this year due to a significant government stockpile on hand.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 11 most undervalued blue chip stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip this part and go to 5 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The stock market crash of 2022 plunged US equities to new lows. […]

  • Boeing Co. set to deliver last 747

    A five-decade run that transformed commercial aviation comes to a close this week with the expected final delivery of the Boeing Co.’s 747. The final aircraft will be handed over to Atlas Air on Tuesday, capping the 747s production history with a final cargo model. The freighter variant kept the iconic “Queen of the Skies,” coming off Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) production line even after it fell out of favor for passenger service, as airlines began opting for newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft.

  • 'I acted pretty decisively', says UK's Sunak after sacking party chair

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he had acted "pretty decisively" by sacking Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi over his personal tax affairs, moving to quell criticism that he had acted too slowly. In the latest scandal to involve one of his ministers and just months after he entered Downing Street promising to lead with "integrity, professionalism and accountability", Sunak has protested his innocence about Zahawi's tax affairs. He said he had moved quickly to sack Zahawi, who was briefly finance minister last year under former prime minister Boris Johnson, when his independent adviser ruled that the party chair had broken the rules guiding the behaviour of ministers.