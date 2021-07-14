Futures edge higher as earnings reports pour in; Powell testimony eyed

FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the NYSE in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Devik Jain
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Devik Jain

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday helped by a rise in mega-cap technology stocks, as investors awaited Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's testimony and more earnings reports from big banks poured in.

Powell is set to appear before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, and many will be watching for signs if the central bank would alter its stance on rising consumer prices, which it has said are transitory and may begin unwinding its easy-money policies sooner than expected.

Data on Tuesday indicated U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years last month, pulling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq from intraday record highs, and taking shine off strong earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc that kicked off the quarterly reporting season.

In line with its peers, Bank of America Corp reported a jump in second-quarter profit as it released reserves it had set aside last year to cover potential loan losses tied to the pandemic. However, its shares fell 2.4% before the opening bell.

Wells Fargo and Citigroup Inc traded mixed in premarket trading ahead of their earnings report on Wednesday.

Among other companies reporting earnings, American Airlines rose 1.9% after it forecast positive cash flow in the second quarter for the first time since the pandemic began.

Focus will also be on producer price index data for June due at 8:30 a.m ET.

Wall Street has been sensitive to rising inflation, with market participants fearing that a potential hawkish shift by the central bank amid a rise in new coronavirus infections could wobble stocks after a record rally from the pandemic lows last year.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's drive for big new infrastructure investment got a boost on Tuesday when leading Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion investment plan they aim to include in a budget resolution to be debated soon.

At 6:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.01% and S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.06%.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 47.75 points, or 0.32%, on a boost from the heavyweight FAANG group of companies.

Apple Inc gained 1.6% after J.P. Morgan added the iPhone maker's stock to its "analyst focus list" and raised its price target.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • St. Louis girl, 12, dies after being swept away by floodwaters following birthday party

    A young girl is dead after being swept away by flash flooding in St. Louis this weekend. Family members identified […] The post St. Louis girl, 12, dies after being swept away by floodwaters following birthday party appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Inflation worries ruffle stocks, underpin dollar

    U.S. stock futures indicated a flat Wall Street open and world shares slipped on Wednesday after a U.S. inflation leap fuelled expectations of a quicker end to Federal Reserve stimulus, while the dollar held near a three-month high versus the euro. The U.S. consumer price index jumped 0.9% in June, data showed on Tuesday, above market expectations and the largest gain since June 2008. Investors are watching the semi-annual testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for clues on whether the Fed will take more aggressive steps to halt rising inflation.

  • The Washington Monument is reopening Wednesday after being closed because of COVID

    After being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Monument reopens Wednesday with limited capacity. “For the most part, it will look like normal operations,” Mike Litterst, the chief of communications for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, told ABC News. Litterst said the mask requirement would be enforced even if someone is fully vaccinated.

  • The Market Trusts Powell to Keep the Punch Bowl in Place

    U.S. Senate Democrats agree on $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, monthly child tax credits to start, marijuana decriminalization bill due to be unveiled, and other news to start your day.

  • Gold gains on inflation jitters, investors gauge Powell testimony

    Gold prices rose on Wednesday after robust U.S. inflation numbers lifted the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge, although gains were kept in check ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony as early tapering bets rise. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,814.90 per ounce, as of 1030 GMT. "The inflation hedge property of gold has been enhanced following U.S. CPI data, but gold is only slightly up because market participants are waiting for the Fed chief speech," Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

  • Spain surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases since pandemic began

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain surpassed 4 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began on Tuesday after adding 43,960 new cases, as the more contagious Delta variant drives a surge of infections among unvaccinated young people. The nationwide 14-day infection rate reached nearly 437 cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, up from 368 cases a day earlier, health ministry data showed. "With the end of the school year, increased mobility, greater social interaction and super-spreader events, the cumulative incidence curve has risen again," Spain's Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Tuesday.

  • Cuba, Haiti stir fresh political pressures for US president

    Now, Haiti and Cuba are suddenly posing a growing challenge for President Joe Biden that could have political ramifications for him in the battleground state of Florida. Cuban demonstrators have taken to the country's streets in recent days to lash out at the communist government and protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. In Haiti, officials are asking the U.S. to intercede in a roiling political crisis after last week’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in a nation where military and humanitarian interventions by U.S. presidents from Woodrow Wilson to Barack Obama have proved to be politically harrowing.

  • House Democrats advance spending bill without amendment that bans federal funds for abortions

    House Democrats on Monday advanced a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services excluding the Hyde Amendment, a provision that bans federal funding for most abortions.Why it matters: The bill follows President Biden's proposed 2022 budget that would see the lifting of the ban. This is the first time since it became law in 1976 that the Hyde Amendment has been excluded from the spending bill.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan in major advance

    KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban fighters in Afghanistan said on Wednesday they had taken control of one of the main border crossings with Pakistan, perhaps the most strategic objective they have captured so far in a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out. A Pakistani official said fighters had taken down the Afghan government flag from atop the Friendship Gate at the border crossing between the Pakistani town of Chaman and the Afghan town of Wesh. The crossing, south of Afghanistan's main southern city Kandahar, is the landlocked country's second busiest entry point and the main link between its vast southwest and Pakistani ports.

  • Forget AT&T: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks

    AT&T (NYSE: T) might seem like a great dividend stock. It pays a forward dividend yield of 7.3%, it's raised its payout annually for 36 straight years, and it spent just 57% of its free cash flow on those dividends over the past 12 months. The stock also looks dirt cheap at nine times forward earnings.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Jump Around 40%, Says JPMorgan

    Markets have been heading up, with year-to-date gains in the S&P and NASDAQ at 18% and 15% respectively. So far, the upward trend is showing signs of staying power, and JPMorgan global market strategist, Jordan Jackson, sees a strong foundation in the offing for further growth. Earnings, in Jackson’s view, will be the key driver going forward in this second half: “What’s going to drive the market higher? I think going forward it is going to be earnings... Earnings are certainly expected to surpr

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 6%

    With a 6.8% dividend yield, Canadian pipeline stock Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) offers an attractive opportunity for dividend investors. Its liquids operations account for a little more than half of its earnings, while natural gas and other midstream operations make up its remaining earnings. Enbridge's liquids pipelines are strategically located, providing it with resilient cash flows even in volatile energy markets.

  • 3 Stocks I'd Avoid at All Costs

    On the surface, these companies seem like underpriced investments, but look a little closer and there's a good reason to stay away.

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets meme stocks hedge funds are piling into based on the data of over 800 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into. Users […]

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) crashed today, down by 10% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT, after the company announced it is conducting a secondary offering. The news comes just a few months after ChargePoint completed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The secondary offering is being launched in order for existing shareholders, primarily early venture capital (VC) funds, to sell stock in an orderly fashion.

  • Wells Fargo's Dividend Hike and Stock Buyback Plan Are a Good Start

    Following the removal of restrictions by the Federal Reserve, Wells Fargo increased its dividend and announced the authorization of a share repurchase plan.

  • Duke Energy Rewards Shareholders with Dividend Hike

    Energy company Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) recently announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.985 per share, a hike of 2.1% from its previous dividend of $0.965 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2021. Following the news release, shares of the company appreciated marginally to close at $101.53 in Monday’s trading session. Based on Monday’s closing price, the annual dividend yield of the company now stands at 3.9%. Duke Energy h

  • Cathie Wood Sells China Tech Stocks, Warning of Valuation Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has been selling Chinese tech stocks, with holdings in one of the firm’s funds falling to the lowest on record as Beijing’s crackdown on the sector intensifies.China’s weighting in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has plunged to less than 1% from 8% as recently as February, while that of the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF has fallen to 5.4%, the lowest compared to month-end figures since Bloomberg began compiling the data in October 2014

  • 3 Supercharged Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    Growth stock investing has been all the rage since the recession of 2008, thanks to historically low interest rates and huge amounts of stimulus money. While this sudden shift in trend may have spooked some retail investors, it is still no reason to shy away from the stock market. Historically, the stock market has proved to be a wealth creator -- especially for long-term investors.

  • Lucid Motors Sees Second-Half Production Start, Plant Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc., the Saudi-backed electric-vehicle startup waiting to go public via a blank-check company, remains on schedule to start production and deliveries of its debut electric vehicles this year.The company has finished its preproduction phase after a series of delays, executives said on call with investors Tuesday, days ahead of a shareholder vote on its listing. Shares of the special purpose acquisition company that’s merging with Lucid, Churchill Capital Corp IV, rose