Futures edge higher as focus shifts to inflation data

Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday with the focus shifting to December's inflation reading due later in the week, which would provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be in its monetary tightening in this year.

After the Fed's rapid pace of interest rate hikes to curb decades-high inflation pummeled equities in 2022, markets have been clinging on to hopes that signs of a slowdown in the economy could pave the way for a less hawkish stance from the U.S. central bank.

The highly awaited inflation report from the Labor Department on Thursday is expected to show U.S. consumer prices likely grew 6.5% year-on-year in December, from 7.1% a month ago, while core inflation grew 5.7% in December, from 6% in November.

While further evidence of an easing in price pressures could bolster hopes of the Fed pausing its rate hiking cycle soon, recent comments by some policymakers have supported the view that the central bank needs to remain aggressive in raising interest rates to bring inflation under control.

Some Fed officials, such as Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, are expecting the peak policy rate to go beyond 5% this year.

Money market participants see a 77% chance the Fed will raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.50%-4.75% in February, and see rates peaking at 4.92% by June.

Markets have moved too quickly to position for an inflection point in Fed policy, and conditions are not yet in place for a sustained equity rally, Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said.

Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Tuesday, with Nasdaq rising 1%, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained from commenting on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the inflation data, but said the Fed's independence was essential for it to battle inflation.

This week marks the start of the earnings season for S&P 500 companies, with Wall Street's biggest banks expected to report lower quarterly profits amid risks of a recession due to monetary policy tightening.

At 5:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 58 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.5 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.1%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc jumped 25.6% in premarket trading, after logging gains in the previous session despite bleak quarterly results as retail investors speculated it could be a potential acquisition target and as short-sellers closed out bets.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • 14-year-old shot inside home in Beechview

    A 14-year-old was found shot inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

  • Knock-knock-knocking at concussion's door | MARK HUGHES COBB

    Football is among many sports thought of as at least partly a kids' game. Yet many start early with unsafe practices that could damage a body for life.

  • Johnny Vegas on being diagnosed with ADHD: ‘It answers a lot of questions’

    The comedian found out he had the attention disorder just before Christmas.

  • China's 2022 industrial output expected to have grown 3.6% y/y

    China's industrial output is expected to have grown 3.6% in 2022 from the previous year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Wednesday, despite production and logistics disruptions from COVID-19 curbs. The output of the manufacturing sector is estimated to have risen 3.1% last year, accounting for 28% of China's gross domestic product, according to the MIIT statement following a meeting held on Wednesday. After stringent COVID lockdowns and curbs disrupted production lines and supply chains last year, the ministry pledged stable growth of the industrial economy in 2023.

  • Countries ponder wider wastewater testing amid hope airports offer China COVID-19 clues

    An international meeting this week will discuss setting up a global system of wastewater monitoring for COVID-19, including at airports, after several countries said they would start tests on flights coming from China. Countries including the United States and Australia have moved to set up wastewater testing on flights and in airports amid a surge of cases in China. The European Union also recommends a similar measure and has drawn up guidelines for member states.

  • Report: Oil price cap takes small slice of Russia war chest

    A price cap and European Union embargo on most Russian oil have cut into Moscow's revenue from fossil fuels, but the Kremlin is still earning substantial cash to fund its war in Ukraine because the $60-per-barrel cap was “too lenient," researchers said Wednesday. The combination of the cap by the Group of Seven major democracies and the EU ban are costing Russia an estimated 160 million euros ($171.9 million) per day, the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said in a study of the first weeks of the sanctions, which took effect Dec. 5. Russia would lose an additional 120 million a day starting Feb. 5, when the EU bars imports of refined oil products such as diesel fuel, for which Russia is a major supplier.

  • Pakistani PM reports global pledges of $9.7B in flood aid

    Pakistan's prime minister said Wednesday that several countries and some of the world's institutions have pledged $9.7 billion to help his country rebuild from the summer's catastrophic flood that killed 1,739 people. Premier Shahbaz Sharif said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres fought for the flood victims “like a Pakistani" during a recent fundraising conference in Geneva. At a news conference in Islamabad, Sharif pledged transparency when the money is spent, and added that the government would try to prevent a repeat of last summer's deluge.

  • This Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in 5 Years: Is It Time to Buy in the Bear Market?

    This high-yield dividend stock has enormous upside potential, particularly at today's low pricing.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two stock-split stocks stand out as amazing deals in the new year, while an ultra-popular stock that split last year is rife with red flags.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • Medical Properties Trust: Is the Selloff Justified?

    Medical Properties Trust has been under a bear attack by short sellers

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • Stocks will plunge 3% on Thursday if December inflation comes in higher than expected, JPMorgan says

    The previous CPI report showed inflation cooling faster than expected, which led to an immediate 3% gain for stocks.

  • Why Rivian Shares Approached Another New Low Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has been hovering near its all-time lows recently, and after a brief pop this morning, it slid back down to near $16 per share. At the low of the day, Rivian shares nearly hit the all-time intraday low level of $15.84 per share it reached last week. Two things may have turned investors negative on Rivian shares today.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he's forecasting the destruction of digital currencies. Here's 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Gundlach Says Listen to Bond Market Rather Than Fed on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Prominent fixed-income manager Jeffrey Gundlach said investors trying to figure out how the interest-rate situation will play out should pay attention to the bond market rather than the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From Sa

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    It's the underlying businesses that fund their dividends that make these stocks especially attractive.

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc