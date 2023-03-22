Futures edge lower on caution ahead of Fed rate decision

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Reuters
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday in the run-up to a crucial interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter percentage point despite the recent turmoil in the banking sector.

The Fed's two-day monetary policy meeting will end at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Wednesday. The expected rate hike of 25 basis points is a turnaround from the steep 50 basis points rate rise anticipated before the recent banking turmoil, triggered by the recent collapse of two regional banks.

Markets will also be watching out for a news conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell following the interest rate decision, looking for cues about the central bank's future path in his commentary.

"There will be considerable psychology at work, as a pause at this stage could inflame worries by being taken to indicate that policymakers are rattled," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Instead, they (the Fed) may prefer to shore up confidence by keeping to a pre-set path for now, particularly given that stability has returned."

Wall Street's main indexes notched gains for the past two straight sessions, after the rescue of Credit Suisse as well as measures by central banks to boost liquidity helped soothe some worries about risks to other banks.

However, a scramble by troubled regional U.S. lender First Republic Bank to secure a capital infusion has kept alive some fears about the banking sector.

Shares of First Republic edged 3.0% higher in premarket trade, with a Bloomberg News report on Tuesday stating the bank's rescue could rely on backing from the U.S. government to facilitate a deal.

Shares of its peers PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp inched about 1% higher in choppy trading.

U.S. Treasury yields inched lower amid the cautious mood, with that on the two-year note last at 4.13%.

At 5:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 57 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.5 points, or 0.24%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 54.75 points, or 0.43%.

Among other stocks, shares of Nike Inc fell 1.6% in premarket trade after the sports apparel maker raised its full-year revenue outlook on Tuesday but warned of margin pressures.

Shares of GameStop Corp jumped 38.9% after the company posted a surprise profit for the fourth quarter, helped by lower costs and job cuts.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Recommended Stories

  • Italy makes biofuel demand as EU attempts to unblock combustion engine phase-out

    Italy has warned the European Commission that it will only support a solution to unblock the EU's planned phase-out of combustion engine cars by 2035 if it allows the sale of cars running on biofuels to continue after that date. The European Union is racing to save its main policy for cutting car CO2 emissions, after Germany lodged last-minute opposition to the law, which would phase out sales of new combustion engine cars from 2035. Italy and Germany have both demanded that the EU allow sales of new combustion engine cars after 2035 if they run exclusively on carbon neutral e-fuels - which could support manufacturers of combustion engine cars and parts.

  • Fed Faces Toughest Test Yet—Reducing Inflation Without Breaking the Banks

    The Federal Reserve has become used to difficult interest-rate calls but the recent banking turmoil has made Wednesday’s decision one of the toughest yet. Just a couple of weeks ago, Fed officials were gearing up for another data-driven rate hike. Then Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • Lagarde Vows ‘Robust’ Policy With ECB Ready to Act as Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will take a “robust” approach that allows it to respond to inflation risks as needed but also aid financial markets if threats emerge, according to President Christine Lagarde.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsFed Caught B

  • Computing networking pioneer Metcalfe wins top industry prize

    Computing networking pioneer Bob Metcalfe on Wednesday won the industry's most prestigious prize for the invention of the Ethernet, a technology that half a century after its creation remains the foundation of the internet. The Ethernet is the standard connection for everything from servers inside data centers to telecommunications networks. The Association for Computing Machinery credited Metcalfe, 76, with the Ethernet's "invention, standardization, and commercialization" in conferring its 2022 Turing Award, known as the Nobel prize of computing.

  • German 'wise ones' see inflation uptick if banking woes blunt monetary policy

    Germany's economic council on Wednesday warned that inflation could remain high for longer than expected or even pick up again if monetary policy is blunted by financial market risks. "The recent increase in financial market risks has made it more difficult for central banks to fight inflation," the five "wise ones" who advise Berlin on economic policy said in their biannual report. "If the monetary policy response is too weak due to these trade-offs, inflation could remain high for longer than expected or even pick up again," they added.

  • Tencent Resumes Meager Growth After China Internet Sector Stirs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s revenue inched 1% higher after two successive quarters of contractions, fueling hopes a Chinese economic recovery coupled with a looser regulatory environment will revive its growth in 2023.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis Grows

  • Oil slips on surprise US inventory build; Fed rate decision eyed

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Oil slipped in Asian trade on Wednesday, after two straight days of gains, as an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign demand may be weakening. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 59 cents, or 0.85%, at $69.08. Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ended March 17, sources said.

  • More banks will fail over next 2 years, says Man Group CEO

    The banking turmoil sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is not yet over, and a significant number of banks will fail within two years, the CEO of hedge fund Man Group, Luke Ellis, told a Bloomberg conference in London on Wednesday. Asked whether the crisis in the sector was over, Ellis told delegates at the event he did not think so. Market chaos forced the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival UBS over the weekend, in a move that has brought some calm to markets.

  • What is Moral Hazard?

    First it was the Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) fallout, followed by Signature Bank (SBNY). Then Credit Suisse (CS) was bought out at a fire sale price by UBS, in a deal orchestrated by the Swiss National Bank. There’s been a flurry of news surrounding the banking crisis, or turmoil, as some may call it, and as a result there is one term that has made its own resurgence - “moral hazard”. “Moral hazard”&nbsp;is essentially when one entity engages in an activity of elevated or heightened risk, knowing that another party or entity is their safety net. Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith breaks down what “moral hazard" is in layman’s terms, giving you his very own example of a time he exhibited “moral hazard” - and it’s not what you think.

  • Federal Reserve Meeting: Rate Hike Likely, But U-Turn Is Near; S&P 500 Gains

    The Federal Reserve will likely hike its key interest rate, but this might be the last, amid tighter bank credit. The S&P 500 rose.

  • Asia banks may face difficulty bolstering capital via AT1s - Citi

    Asian lenders may find it difficult to replenish their capital by issuing Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds, Citigroup said in a research note on Wednesday, after the Swiss authorities' move to wipe out Credit Suisse bonds as part of its takeover deal. The challenge will be particularly acute for a large number of smaller banks in Asia more reliant on AT1s compared with Western peers due to tighter regulatory liquidity requirements. Under the takeover deal, the Swiss regulator determined that Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds with a notional value of 16 billion francs ($17.35 billion) would be wiped out, a decision that stunned global credit markets and angered many holders.

  • Shock Jump in UK Inflation Pressures BOE Before Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- UK inflation rose unexpectedly for the first time in four months after food and drink prices soared at the fastest pace in 45 years.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisThe Consumer Prices Index rose 10.4% i

  • Big investor in Credit Suisse bonds says 'bail-in' system worked

    One of the largest investors of the Credit Suisse bonds that were wiped out in the UBS takeover of the troubled Swiss bank still believes in the value of the debt class and the "bail-in" system designed to save banks seen as too big to fail. Spectrum Asset Management Inc on Monday said it liquidated all its Credit Suisse positions during late market trading on Saturday before the contingent convertible debt, called CoCos among traders, were written down to zero in the UBS deal. Now banks in difficulty will be bailed in by the holders of CoCos, formerly known as Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT1).

  • UBS Offers Bond Buyback After Takeover Raised Its Credit Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is offering to buy back bonds that were issued days before it agreed to take over troubled rival Credit Suisse Group AG, a deal that sent a gauge of its credit risk soaring.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsFed Caught Between Inflation

  • US Futures Steady in Pre-Fed Caution; Pound Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures were steady and European stocks edged higher as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve’s much-anticipated interest-rate decision. The pound rallied to a six-week high after a surprise rise in UK inflation increased pressure for action from the Bank of England.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the US is going through a 'textbook' financial crisis and the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time

    Cooperman previously warned that stocks could plunge 22% in 2023, and predicted dismal returns for years to come.

  • JPMorgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With a 9% Yield

    Bank runs and extreme market volatility – are the shades of 1929 upon us? Probably not, the current situation, while dangerous, is unlikely to trigger an economy-wide depression. The real test, at least according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist for asset management, will come on Wednesday, at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting. The central bank will have to determine which risk is more urgent, persistent high inflation or a bank crisis, and adjust its rece

  • Rivian Could Be on the Brink of a Huge Rally: Why It's a Buy Now

    While still losing loads of money, this year's planned production scale-up will solve much of that problem.

  • The 1 Stock Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Keep Buying -- and It's Not Occidental Petroleum

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a wealth-building machine for his company's shareholders. Since ascending to the lead role, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of 3,787,464%, which outpaces the total return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 153. With Berkshire Hathaway sitting on more than $128 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and Treasury bonds, as of the end of 2022, Buffett and his team have plenty of firepower to do some shopping during the current bear market.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.