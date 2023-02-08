Futures edge lower, Microsoft rises on AI push

Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday as investors assessed comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on how long it may take control inflation, while a rise in shares of Microsoft kept losses in check.

Powell said on Tuesday he expects 2023 to be a year of "significant declines in inflation".

However, he also said the battle against inflation will take quite a bit of time, acknowledging that interest rates may need to move higher than expected.

"The underlying worries about just how high rates will have to go are bubbling to the surface again, following yesterday's exuberance over indications that disinflationary forces were taking hold," Susannah Streeter, markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"The see-saw sentiment is set to continue as investors wait for fresh data to filter through, which they hope will throw fresh light on the direction of Fed policy."

Powell's comments, which came after a strong jobs report on Friday, pushed Wall Street's main indexes higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 up 1.29% and the Nasdaq adding 1.90%.

U.S. equities have had a strong start in 2023, after taking a hit last year, led by battered megacap growth stocks on optimism the Fed will temper its aggressive rate hikes.

Microsoft Corp climbed 1.9% in premarket trading after the tech giant said it was revamping its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser with artificial intelligence.

Traders will closely monitor comments from a slew of Fed officials later in the day for more hints on the central bank's path of future interest rate hikes.

Money market participants see the Fed's terminal rate at 5.14% by July, with a 98.5% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike in March.

Walt Disney Co, CVS Health Corp, Uber Technologies Inc and Yum Brands Inc will report their quarterly earnings later in the day.

So far, more than half of the S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly earnings, with 69.1% of them beating expectations, according to Refinitiv. Still, analysts expect fourth-quarter earnings to decline 3.1%.

At 5:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 55 points, or 0.16%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 10.25 points, or 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 26 points, or 0.20%.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • Violence, unemployment drive Ecuadorians to Mexico

    The number of Ecuadorians braving the trek north to Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States jumped exponentially last year amid a wave of violence and shrinking job opportunities at home, experts say. "We've never seen violence like this before," said Monica, a 30-year-old Ecuadorian in Mexico who fled after criminals threatened to kill her when she could not make extortion payments to continue selling food. "We want to go to the United States, we know that Mexico is not safe either," Monica added, declining to give her last name.

  • AI-powered Bing search engine could solve 'unanswered' ChatGPT queries: Microsoft

    Yusuf Mehdi, Head of Microsoft Devices and Search, discusses Microsoft's AI-powered Bing search engine. You can watch the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:00 On a 'new day for search' 00:16 On ChatGPT queries going unanswered

  • Can Microsoft make Bing cool with ChatGPT? There’s so much upside that it may not have to.

    Is Microsoft Corp.'s Bing search engine about to become cool? It may not really matter for investors, as the advertising business is all upside.

  • Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks

    Out of all the types of armoured vehicles, Ukraine needs the tanks that have attracted so much media attention in recent weeks the least, says Michael Kofman, a leading Western analyst and director of Russian Studies at the Center for Naval Analysis in Arlington, Virginia.

  • Silicon Valley Giants Battle for AI Supremacy: Microsoft, Google, Baidu Compete in AI Race

    Silicon Valley’s tech giants are poised for a fight over AI superiority. Here’s what you need to know: The emergence of ChatGPT has led to an arms race in the tech sector as Microsoft and Google scramble to integrate generative artificial intelligence into their search platforms. Microsoft revealing it will begin using OpenAI’s ChatGPT in some of its products, including its Bing search engine, as the company looks to capitalize on ChatGPT’s popularity to take market share away from Google. “It is definitely a new day for search. The opportunity to bring and infuse AI and new chat-like experiences with the tools that people use the most on the web today, which is the search engine and browser, is the opportunity to do something completely new.” Microsoft Head of Devices and Search, Yusuf Mehdi told Yahoo Finance. Just this week, Google releasing its own AI chatbot to compete with the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. Google CEO Sundar Pichai introducing the newest entry in the AI revolution.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • ‘And then 2022 happened’: I borrowed $500,000 from friends and family to invest in the stock market, foolishly promising a 10% return. What’s my next move?

    This promise was made via a signed promissory note, and the return was less than the annual return I had been experiencing years before. The question I have is twofold: What’s the best way to mend and repair the relationships with friends and family, and to what extent could I be faced with punitive legal action? Promissory notes are typically used in real estate, automobile, college and/or personal loans.

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • This Cryptocurrency Just Surged Nearly 2,600% Overnight

    Today, the biggest mover in the cryptocurrency world, by a wide margin, is Gifto (CRYPTO: GFT). This little-known token has surged a whopping 2,593% over the past 24 hours, as of noon ET. Thus, at its current price of $1.60 per token (and with 1 billion tokens in circulation), this project went from a market capitalization of around $30 million to $1.6 billion in a few hours.

  • A Pandora Papers ex-banker is Adani's man in London

    On the Companies House database, which lists all registered firms in the UK, a search for “Adani” turns up 137 results. Several of these have nothing to do with Gautam Adani, the beleaguered Indian billionaire watching the market value of his conglomerate sink daily.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Have Double-Digit Gains in Sight

    2023 is well underway now, and the key story is the sudden change in sentiment on the financial front. Last year’s bearish trend and headwinds are well known. Stubborn inflation, the Fed’s rapid increase in interest rates, the risk of recession, China’s shutdowns, and Russia’s Ukraine invasion; they all weighed on investors. But after the calendar change, the mood changed, turning to a strong positive sentiment. Inflation data from December came in much better than expected, and with the Fed’s a

  • Anthony Scaramucci says his experience with FTX and ‘sociopathic’ founder SBF was ‘extremely disappointing.’ He’s now investing in a company run by a former exec of the imploded exchange

    Scaramucci accused the FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of intentionally duping many people, but said he had faith in former FTX exec Brett Harrison.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    After growth stocks were Wall Street's savior in 2021, they were primarily responsible for dragging the major indexes into a bear market last year. The growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- each plunged 33% in 2022. Thankfully, when there's pain on Wall Street, you can always find opportunity.

  • Why QuantumScape Rocketed 50.1% in January

    A product-oriented press release at the end of December, falling inflation, and meme-stock traders all propelled QuantumScape higher last month.