Futures extend losses on recession fears

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures on Friday extended their loss-making streak on persistent concerns that the Federal Reserve's resolve to combat runaway inflation could tip the economy into a recession.

Investors are trying to come to terms with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments, signaling more policy tightening ahead, and the central bank's projection that interest rates would breach the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007.

Money market participants expect at least two 25 bps rate hikes next year and a terminal rate of about 4.9% by midyear, before falling to around 4.4% by 2023 end.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq suffered their steepest percentage drop in six weeks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling the most in three months on Thursday.

Investors will monitor the S&P Global manufacturing and services PMI for December after the opening bell for more clues on the current state of the economy, and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly's comments to gauge the pace of future rate hikes at 12 p.m. ET.

Economic data on Thursday showed poor U.S. retail sales in November, even as the labor market remained strong with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits falling last week.

The simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock index futures and index options contracts later in the day, known as triple witching, could cause volatility through the trading session.

At 6:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 419 points, or 1.26%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 53 points, or 1.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 118 points, or 1.03%.

Meta Platforms Inc jumped 1.7% in premarket trading after JP Morgan upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

Adobe Inc gained 4.2% after the company forecast first-quarter profit above expectations.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

    With the market on edge after hawkish rhetoric from the Fed, the stage is set for the Bank of England and the European Central Bank to deliver 50 basis point interest rate hikes and chart their path in the fight against irrepressible inflation even as their economies teeter towards recession. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by half a percentage point after delivering four consecutive 75 bps hikes, but signalled more increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. "I wish there were a completely painless way to restore price stability," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

    U.S. [stocks are plunging](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stocks-markets-dow-update-12-15-2022-11671105184) Thursday morning. Major indexes are down between two and three percentage points and each of the S 500's 11 sectors is in the red. + The S 500 is down 2.4%. The Dow industrials fell 2.1%, or more than 700 points. The Nasdaq Composite slipped the furthest, falling 2.8%. Segments of the market that are most sensitive to economic growth suffered the most. Among the causes: The Federal Re

    (Bloomberg) -- Major central banks this week signaled their willingness to countenance a global recession in 2023 as they promised to raise borrowing costs further in their ongoing battle against sky-high inflation.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextAfter each increase

    Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 6:34 a.m. ET (1134 GMT), while their U.S. peers fell after the Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates as expected but said it would keep hiking them further. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said interest rate hikes would persist next year even as the U.S. economy faces the threat of a recession, sparking a selloff on Wall Street and also knocking down Canada shares. Investors will also be on the lookout for interest rate decisions by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England later in the day, with both central banks expected to hike lending rates by half a percentage point.

    Many USC fans hated former football coach Clay Helton, but the nicest coach in college football is getting a chance to shine with Georgia Southern.

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank delivered its strongest warning yet that the Kremlin’s call-up of men to fight in Ukraine is leaving the economy deprived of workers and could put pressure on inflation, as it left interest rates unchanged for a second meeting.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkCovid Unleashed in Beijing S

    The European Central Bank has banned its top officials from picking stocks and bonds or making short-term trades after a string of scandals at the Federal Reserve and backlash at home. Rate setters and bank supervisors at the ECB will no longer be allowed to invest in individual stocks or bonds but only in "broadly diversified" funds and will have to hold those investments for at least one year, from one month previously. Reuters was first to report last year that 13 out of 25 members of the ECB's Governing Council had picked their own funds, stocks and bonds - in some cases including government debt the ECB is hoovering up under its stimulus programmes or shares in companies whose debt it buys.

    U.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, with each of the major averages suffering their biggest daily percentage drop in weeks, as fears intensified that the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation using aggressive interest rate hikes could lead to a recession. The U.S. central bank hiked rates by 50 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as was widely expected, downsizing from the consecutive 75 bps hikes at its prior four meetings, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned recent signs of inflation were not enough to convince Fed the battle against rising prices had been won. The Fed projected continued rate hikes to above 5% in 2023, a level not seen since a steep economic downturn in 2007.

    LONDON (Reuters) -Forget a year-end rally in financial markets. The message from major central banks is loud and clear: the battle to tame inflation is far from over. Central banks in the United States, euro zone, Britain and Switzerland met on Wednesday and Thursday and all slowed the pace of aggressive rate moves.

    Let's look at the 'Santa Rally,' sentiment, the oversold reading, and why any bounce would likely be short lived.

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's central bank on Thursday said it expects inflation to drop below 2% next year, which would signal an end to the current round of rate hikes, and slashed its growth outlook for this year to reflect global economic woes. The decision came after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points on Wednesday and said it would deliver more interest rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession. Taiwan's central bank, at its quarterly monetary policy meeting, raised the benchmark discount rate by 12.5 basis points to 1.75%, in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll.

    Fernanda Quiroga still remembers how Lionel Messi played soccer in what were then dirt roads around their working class neighborhood in Rosario, Argentina’s third-largest city. Excitement for Sunday’s World Cup final, when Argentina will face defending champion France in Qatar, is rising fast and anxiety is running particularly high in Messi’s hometown as many are hoping this will be the year when Messi finally wins the one major trophy that has been missing from his illustrious career.

    The airport said passenger numbers reached 55.7 million in the first 11 months of 2022, compared with 16.3 million in the year-prior period, as the aviation sector recovered and the U.K. saw an end to all travel restrictions in the year.

    Stock futures extend heavy selling on recession fears; Twitter suspends reporter accounts amid 'doxxing' allegations; Adobe shares leap on solid Q4 earnings, upbeat outlook; Meta jumps on JPMorgan upgrade, price target boost and U.S. Steel gives upbeat Q4 guidance as demand, prices improve.

    (Bloomberg) -- A salvo of more at least 76 Russian missiles knocked out power and water across Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin’s forces continued their campaign of attacking infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextRockets slammed into residential areas ac

    The three-week extravaganza known as college football bowl season kicks off Friday. Ranking all 41 games, including insight on why to watch each one.

    Like many economists, Vanguard's Joe Davis thinks the United States will experience a recession in 2023, and like many of his colleagues he does not think it will be a serious one. The U.S. Federal Reserve in new economic projections this week did not explicitly jump into the recession camp, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he feels the country can maintain "modest" growth and sees only a "modest" increase in unemployment even as the Fed deliberately tries to slow things down to cool inflation. "I don't think it would qualify as a recession," Powell said of the growth rate penciled in by policymakers.

    What to make of the markets today? The CPI numbers came in on Tuesday, and were better than expected; that is, inflation remains high, but the rate of increase appears to be cooling off. The annualized CPI rate for November registered 7.1%, compared to the 7.3% forecast, and markets spiked on the news. And then they slipped back today, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point, as expected, but also signaled it would have to take rates higher through next year. F

    Airbus and Qatar Airways on Friday kicked off the latest in a series of London court hearings on a bitter business and safety row, amid a glimmer of hope that high-level contacts on the sidelines of the soccer World Cup might yield a breakthrough. The dispute over damage to the painted surface and lightning protection on A350 jetliners grounded by Qatar has led to public warfare between two of aviation's largest players and the unprecedented cancellation of large-scale orders. The latest court confrontation comes as France's progression to the World Cup final in Qatar increases high-level contacts that have previously been seen as the opportunity to explore room for agreement.

    PARIS (Reuters) -Searches were conducted on Thursday at U.S conglomerate General Electric's Belfort site in France as part of an ongoing probe into possible tax fraud, France's financial prosecutor said on Friday, confirming an AFP report. In an email responding to a Reuters request, deputy financial prosecutor Antoine Jocteur-Monrozier said the searches were part of a preliminary probe into alleged money laundering and tax fraud. The inquiry was triggered after Fabien Roussel, the head of France's Communist Party, voiced suspicions about the company's tax conduct in July 2019, he said.