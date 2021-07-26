Futures fall as regulatory woes hammer Chinese stocks

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange
Ambar Warrick
·1 min read

By Ambar Warrick

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pulled back from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, souring sentiment at the start of a week packed with tech earnings.

China last week announced sweeping new rules on private tutoring and online education firms, the latest in a series of crackdowns on the technology sector that have roiled financial markets this year.

E-commerce major Alibaba Group and search engine Baidu Inc, two of the largest listed Chinese stocks in the United States, slipped 4.2% and 4.6% in premarket trade, respectively.

Ride-sharing app Didi Global, whose takedown earlier in July had brought Chinese regulations back into the spotlight, sank 14.0%.

U.S. S&P 500 E-minis were down 9.25 points, or 0.21%, at 06:23 a.m. ET. Dow E-minis were down 114 points, or 0.33%, while Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 16.25 points, or 0.11%

Wall Street had ended at record highs last week, as a strong earnings season helped offset concerns over the economic impact of a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

120 of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings so far, of which 88% have beaten consensus, according to Refinitiv data.

A two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve starting on Tuesday will also be watched by investors for more clues on the bank's planned tightening of monetary policy, given that inflation has been accelerating sharply in recent months.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc was flat in early trade, ahead of its second-quarter earnings report after the market closes.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Fall 98%

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $336 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm plunged by almost two-thirds in New York trading on Friday on reports of the regulatory overhaul.On Saturday, China releas

  • Big losses ahead for markets? Jeremy Grantham’s terrifying new forecasts

    It shows about the worst medium-term forecasts on record for pretty much all the assets most of us own in our retirement accounts. If they happen, they’ll mean your SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 Trust (VOO) and Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) lose about half their value, in inflation-adjusted terms, by 2028.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist If the Market Crashes

    There's also something else that I'm convinced about: Buying certain dividend stocks when the market crashes is a smart idea. You can lock in fantastic yields when you invest in the right dividend stocks that are trading at low prices. What are the best stocks to scoop up during a major market meltdown?

  • China Stocks Tumble in ‘Panic Selling’ Amid Broad Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shockwaves through the equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on some of the nation’s industries.Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index dropping 3.2% and the Hang Seng Index tumbling 4.1%, the most since May last year. Steep losses in education stocks in the wake of a sweeping overhaul spilled over into other

  • 10 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most-shorted stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is paying attention to. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of well over 10.7 million and growing, rose to […]

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Rip Higher

    No matter what strategy an investor follows, the end result in view is always to find the strongest returns. That return on investment is where the profits lie – profits that can be pocketed, or spent, or reinvested to expand the portfolio. Finding them is the trick. For a savvy investor, a good starting point is filtering through the ‘noisy’ market data and finding stocks that feature both strong fundamentals and a solid growth history. Seeking out the stocks that have delivered returns, and ar

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Can Help You Survive a Market Crash

    One of the most intimidating aspects of investing in the stock market is dealing with crashes. Market crashes are normal, but they can also be unpredictable and severe. No investments are immune to stock market turbulence, after all.

  • Share Buybacks Are Back. 5 Stocks That Stand to Benefit.

    Buyback announcements this year have already hit $431 billion, exceeding 2020’s $307 billion total. That number should continue to grow, and it could top the previous record of $1 trillion on a rolling 12-month basis.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Consider that Microsoft stock delivered a total return of 1,200% over the last decade. The even less risky S&P 500 index posted a total return of roughly 300% across the same stretch, and it's likely that patient investors who back strong companies will continue to enjoy impressive returns. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that look poised to more than triple over the next decade.

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    You'd think that stocks that are Dividend Aristocrats -- members of the S&P 500 with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend increases -- would by default have really attractive dividends. You don't even need a lot of upfront money to invest in these promising dividend stocks. Here are the three smartest Dividend Aristocrats to buy with $500 right now, in my opinion.

  • Largest Ethereum-based Decentralized Exchange Delisting Tokens

    What happened: The largest Ethereum-based (CRYPTO: ETH) decentralized cryptocurrency exchange has delisted several tokens ahead of anticipated regulatory scrutiny. Uniswap has removed Tether Gold and tokenized stocks from crypto derivatives platforms like Synthetix. The move by Booklyn-based Uniswap Labs is in response to US laws preventing the company from selling certain investments. Why it’s important: The delistings come after an international crackdown on Binance, the world's largest crypto

  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.27

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.27 per share on the 16th of August...

  • Worried A Stock Market Crash Is Coming? 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks You Don't Need to Wait to Buy

    The past 16 months has been incredible for stock market investors. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 Index, a great proxy for the U.S. stock market, has gained over 101% in total returns, more than doubling in value over that period. Let me put it another way to stress how wonderful this period has been: Based on the stock market's usual average rate of return, it usually takes eight years to earn that kind of return.

  • 5 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Stanley Black & Decker and a handful of banks were among the U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • Fintech Growth Stocks Don't Come Much Safer Than This

    In some cases, financial technology companies are attempting to revolutionize their industries, facilitating new ways of doing business. In other cases, fintechs are just competing for space in burgeoning areas of the economy and struggling to become profitable.

  • Social Security checks may see a huge raise next year. Will it be enough?

    Advocates say benefits haven't kept up with inflation — and that probably won't change.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Last year, the pandemic highlighted the importance of a digital-first strategy, driving changes across multiple industries. In fact, the International Data Corporpoation estimates that enterprise spending on digital transformation will total $6.

  • ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.94

    ONEOK, Inc.'s ( NYSE:OKE ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.94 per share on 16th of August. This means...

  • Tesla's FSD Could Alone Be Worth Much More Than The EV Giant's Current Market Cap In a Decade: Analyst

    Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently launched the subscription option for full self-driving. Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster offered his take on what this means for the company. FSD Can Move The Financial Needle: The subscription option can accelerate FSD adoption, given the cost shifts from $10,000 upfront to $200 per month, or $99 for cars that already have advanced Autopilot, Munster said in the note. This, according to the analyst, is an important step along the long-term path to

  • China Announces Ban On $100B For-Profit Education Sector

    What Happened: China has announced a set of regulations that effectively ban the operation of for-profit education companies in the country. The new rules will no longer allow companies that teach school subjects to accept overseas investment, which could include capital from offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the State Council of China. Bloomberg reports that firms will not be allowed to raise capital via stock markets to invest in for-profit educat