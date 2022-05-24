Futures fall after Snapchat owner's profit warning

·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as a weak forecast from Snap Inc hit shares of social media companies, a day after Wall Street enjoyed a relief rally.

The Snapchat owner's shares plummeted 29.3% in premarket trading after the company slashed its second-quarter earnings forecast and said the economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month.

Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Twitter Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Pinterest Inc, which earn a chunk of their revenue from advertising, fell between 3.7% and 12.4%.

"Snap's warning has triggered fears that advertising spend has peaked for now," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

"When the (economic) outlook is gloomier, advertising spend is pared back. This will put investors in a bad mood and create more storm clouds just at the point when many were hoping the market slump was close to bottoming out."

Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply higher on Monday in a broad-based rally led by beaten down banks and Big Tech shares.

The rebound came on the heels of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq's longest streak of weekly declines since the dotcom bust in 2001, on concerns about the impact of persistently high inflation on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.

At 06:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 227 points, or 0.71%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 43.25 points, or 1.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 201.75 points, or 1.68%.

Airbnb Inc slipped 2.3% after the vacation rental firm said it would shut down its domestic business in China from July 30, joining a long list of Western internet platforms that have opted out of the China market.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 29.39 points.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FTSE 100 Live: Snapchat warning hits shares, April UK borrowing at £18.6bn

    The owner of Snapchat added to US economy concerns last night by warning that it will miss earnings forecasts for the current quarter. Snap’s shares plunged more than 30% in after-hours trading on Wall Street as the social media platform said the macroeconomic environment had “deteriorated further and faster than anticipated”. Facebook owner Meta Platforms was 7% lower and Twitter fell by 4%.

  • A Bear Market Might Be Headed This Way

    Stocks have slid 17% so far this year, but that's nothing compared to the average bear market drop of 36%.

  • Oil Price Forecast: Longs Trimming Positions Following Bleak Outlook for Global Economy

    Multiple threats to the global economy topped the worries at Davos on Monday, with some flagging the risk of a worldwide recession.

  • What Tesla’s Model 3 and Ford’s Model T Have in Common

    The electric vehicle industry resembles the early car market, an analyst says. Product simplification and manufacturing innovation are key for both.

  • Stock Futures Tumble, Snap Sinks—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    A profit and revenue warning from social-media company Snap sends technology shares and the broader market tumbling after a strong rally Monday.

  • Sri Lanka arrests 67 suspected to be heading to Australia

    Sri Lanka’s navy said Tuesday that it has arrested 67 people who it believes were trying to travel by sea to Australia illegally. The navy said in a statement that 12 men were arrested first near the port town of Trincomalee, 260 kilometers (160 miles) northeast of the capital Colombo on Monday and, upon questioning them, intercepted 55 more people traveling in a fishing vessel. Navy spokesperson Indika de Silva said while their destination is still not clear it is suspected that they were headed to Australia.

  • Fate of ancient Athens guides WHO at gathering to plan for next pandemic

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), will have history on his mind when he hosts almost 200 member states at the U.N agency's annual assembly this week. In a recent white paper laying out his plans for the future of global health security, Tedros began by quoting ancient Greek historian Thucydides, who wanted the world to learn from the mistakes of a devastating plague in Athens in 430 BC. Nearly two-and-a-half millennia later and after COVID-19 has killed at least 15 million people globally, avoiding a repeat of fatal missteps in a future pandemic is the unwritten theme of this week's World Health Assembly in Geneva.

  • France Le Maire's confident on EU unanimity on global corporate tax by June 17

    The 27 members of the European Union should reach a unanimous agreement on the implementation of a global minimum corporate tax by June 17, French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday, adding Poland will eventually be won over. "I'm confident this minimal tax rate project will be adopted unanimously on June 17, that is the goal", he told reporters before an Economic and Financial Affairs Council in Brussels. Poland is the lone holdout in the European Union's implementation plan for the minimum tax after it vetoed a compromise in April to launch the 137-country agreement reached last October aiming to end a competitive downward spiral in corporate tax rates.

  • Biden says he's considering lifting import tariffs on Chinese goods that were imposed by Trump

    The president's comments about tariffs on Chinese goods follow remarks by Janet Yellen, who said she supported lifting some tariffs.

  • Watch Tom Cruise Drive a Motorcycle Off a Cliff in the New 'Mission: Impossible' Trailer

    NurPhotoThe first trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One just officially dropped, arriving more than a year before the film’s scheduled premiere date after being leaked on Twitter over the weekend.Tom Cruise is back as Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt, dodging sniper fire during a desert storm, speeding around Italian cities in a comically tiny yellow car, and engaging in a knife fight atop a moving train. He also throws some punches, runs as fast as he can, an

  • ‘Deteriorating quickly’: U.S. earnings revisions could knock stocks down another 5% to 10%, warns Morgan Stanley

    U.S. company earnings revisions are “deteriorating quickly,” threatening to deepen the stock-market’s losses so far this year, according to Morgan Stanley.

  • OLCC pulls Along Came Trudy's alcohol license for violating COVID-19 rules

    The cancellation is for violating liquor service rules "while acknowledging that the underlying issues of the case were political arguments that would need to be sorted out by the courts."

  • GameStop shares jump 3% premarket after company launches wallet for cryptocurrencies and NFTs

    Videogame retailer GameStop Corp. shares rose 3% in premarket trade Monday, after the company said it has launched a wallet for cryptocurrencies and NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. The company said the move allows gamers to store, send, receive and use cryptocurrencies and NFTs across decentralized apps without having to leave their web browsers. "The GameStop Wallet is a self-custodial Ethereum wallet," the company said in a statement. The wallet extension, which can be downloaded from the Chrome

  • More hardship as new sandstorm engulfs parts of Middle East

    A sandstorm blanketed parts of the Middle East on Monday, including Iraq, Syria and Iran, sending people to hospitals and disrupting flights in some places. It was the latest in a series of unprecedented nearly back-to-back sandstorms this year that have bewildered residents and raised alarm among experts and officials, who blame climate change and poor governmental regulations. Sandstorms are typical in late spring and summer, spurred by seasonal winds.

  • Freddy Peralta facing a 'lengthy absence' with shoulder injury but is expected to return this season

    Josh Hader is also not with the Brewers as they begin a series in San Diego due to a family medical emergency

  • Kanye West Laces Into Runway Combat Boots with Leather Jacket at Balenciaga’s Fall 2023 Show

    West wore exaggerated black combat boots by Balenciaga with an all-black outfit to the brand's Spring 2023 fashion show in New York City.

  • Crypto: Bitcoin bounces back over $30,000, tether pays out $10 billion

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith reports on the latest in the cryptocurrency markets as bitcoin searches for a bottom and tether looks to rebuild trust in stablecoins.

  • Snap Falls After Cutting Forecast, Shock Spreads to Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. cut its revenue and profit forecasts below the low end of its previous guidance, sending shares plunging as much as 31% and pushing other social media stocks down.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneFutures Fall as Snap Forecast Drags Tech Lower: Markets WrapThe

  • Draymond Green gifts Deebo Samuel game-worn jersey after Warriors' win

    Draymond Green had five assists in the Warriors' Game 3 win over the Dallas Mavericks, but he had another item to dish out Sunday night.

  • Contractor quitting puts Shell in spotlight over climate

    A longtime contractor for Shell has publicly called out the oil and gas company's climate plans, accusing the company of “double talk” by saying it wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions while working on tapping new sources of fossil fuel. Caroline Dennett, who says she consulted Shell on safety issues for more than a decade, said Monday that she was ending her links with the company and urged others in the fossil fuel industry to do likewise. “I’m quitting because of Shell’s double talk on climate," Dennet said in a public post on the business networking site LinkedIn.