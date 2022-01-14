Futures File: Consumers will continue to feel the pain as cost of lumber skyrockets

Walt Breitinger
·2 min read

A look at futures prices on commodities that impact the Des Moines metro area and greater Iowa.

March lumber, which had traded as low as $500 per thousand board feet in late August, blasted to $1,244 on Thursday.

Pleasant weather for new construction has fueled the continued demand for lumber. At the same time, forest fires and transportation problems in British Columbia hurt lumber supply, creating the perfect storm for higher prices.

Building-supply stores may have to pass their higher costs on as builders and do-it-yourselfers compete to buy before prices escalate further. Midday Friday, lumber for March delivery brought $1,314 per thousand board feet.

Gas Traders on Russia Watch: Natural gas, nitrogen fertilizer and wheat could be in for wild swings as NATO nations continue to resolve the build-up of troops along the Ukrainian border.

Sabor rattling increased Thursday as a Russian foreign minister stated Moscow might deploy troops to Venezuela or Cuba if tensions with the U.S. continue.

Russia produces natural gas for Europe and can throttle supply at their political whim. Natural gas is used to make anhydrous ammonia (providing nitrogen for corn), so farmers are especially interested in any related geopolitical news. March natural gas traded $4.05 per 10,000 BTU.

Grains get Dumped: Grains fell sharply Thursday following Wednesday’s USDA crop report. The report was generally perceived as neutral but prompted selling as much-needed moisture arrived in Argentina and traders liquidated huge positions ahead of the Martin Luther King exchange holiday.

Rising inflation numbers at retail and wholesale levels should be bullish for grains, helping farmers fetch higher prices. However, fears of a sharp rise in input costs, especially land and fertilizer, continue to plague their hopes of overall profits. The price of anhydrous ammonia, for example, has climbed to $688 per ton, a big jump compared to last year.

As of midday Friday, corn for March delivery traded at $5.94 per bushel, March wheat brought $7.40, and March beans were at $13.69. Oats were the biggest percentage loser, dropping 60 cents per bushel at $6.08 by Friday.

Inflation Rate Roars Skyward: In addition to housing costs, cars, gas, and food led the way up in the latest Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index released Wednesday morning. Animal proteins and new vehicles raced up the fastest. The Producer Price Index indicated a 9.7 % increase compared to last year.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso, Ind. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Futures File: Consumers will continue to feel the pain as cost of lumber skyrockets

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Reed aims for fresh push to confirm Biden’s Pentagon nominees

    Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., said this week he will renew his efforts to persuade the U.S. Senate to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees for the Pentagon.

  • Nucor chooses West Virginia for $2.7B steel plant

    State and local officials in West Virginia have offered Nucor Corp. as much as $1.35 billion in tax credits and $315 million in matching funds for the project.

  • Volkswagen China shuts two plants in Tianjin due to COVID-19 outbreaks

    Volkswagen Group's China unit said on Thursday it has shut a plant it jointly runs with FAW Group in the city of Tianjin, as well as a component factory, due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks there. "Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks both the FAW-VW vehicle plant and VW Automatic Transmission Tianjin component factory have been shut down since Monday," a spokesperson told Reuters.

  • China's Tianjin outbreak grows as Omicron spreads to Dalian

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's northern port city of Tianjin reported an increase in COVID-19 infections on Thursday as it stepped up efforts to rein in an outbreak that has spread the highly transmissible Omicron variant to another city. Omicron has brought new challenges for China's strategy to quickly stamp out outbreaks, which has taken on urgency ahead of the Winter Olympics set to start from Feb. 4, while the busy Lunar New Year travel season begins this month. Volkswagen Group's China unit said it had shut a vehicle plant run jointly with FAW Group in Tianjin, as well as a component factory since Monday due to the outbreak.

  • Mounting congestion at the world's largest port in China may cause a massive blow to already weakened global supply chain

    Rising COVID-19 infection rates in China paired with strict testing protocols are leaving ports and freight companies understaffed.

  • Crude Oil Markets Finally Recognizing Gravity

    Crude oil markets have rallied quite significantly during the course of the last couple of weeks, but Thursday are starting to slow down a bit.

  • Historic U.S. Gas Rally Sours in Single Day as Volatility Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas markets haven’t been this volatile since the polar vortex of February 2019. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksAfter gaining 14% in New York Wednesday and extending an histo

  • Chinese cities are piling into the metaverse

    The cities' quick embrace of the metaverse is also an illustration of local Chinese authorities' desire to jump on popular bandwagons in order to demonstrate their relevance.

  • EXPLAINER: How Europe is trying to deal with its gas crisis

    Utility customers are facing expensive bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe, which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?

  • Venezuela ramps up gasoline, food supply to Cuba -documents

    Venezuela has ramped up shipments of gasoline and food to Cuba since November, providing key supplies to one of President Nicolas Maduro's closest allies, according to documents from Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA and Refinitiv Eikon tanker tracking data. From late November through early January, PDVSA shipped at least three cargoes carrying about 197,000 barrels of gasoline, along with other refined products to Cuba's Nuevitas, Matanzas and Havana ports, the documents and data showed. PDVSA, Venezuela's oil ministry and Cuba's foreign ministry did not reply to requests for comment.

  • Jack Dorsey's Block to build an open bitcoin mining system

    In October, Dorsey said that Block, formerly Square, was considering building a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. In a tweet thread on Thursday, Block's general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, laid out the company's plans about building the mining system.

  • Jack Dorsey says Block is building a bitcoin mining system so that anyone can easily buy a rig

    Block is officially building a bitcoin mining system to make mining bitcoin "more distributed and efficient."

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Could Slam These Commodities. What to Know.

    Tensions are rising between Russia and Ukraine, and a conflict could hurt natural gas, wheat and corn.

  • Reliance, Hyundai, Mahindra bid for incentives under India's $2.4 billion battery scheme

    Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and automaker Mahindra & Mahindra are among companies that have submitted bids under the country's $2.4 billion battery scheme, two sources told Reuters. India last year finalised an incentive program to encourage companies to invest in the local manufacturing of batteries as it looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and build storage for renewable energy. Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric, engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro and battery makers Amara Raja and Exide have also submitted bids, the sources said.

  • Goldman Sachs Calls 10-Year Commodity Supercycle

    Commodities outperformed other asset classes in 2021, and with prices expected to increase further, Goldman Sachs reiterated their bullish call, saying that we’re at the start of a decade-long supercycle

  • Kazakhstan bitcoin miner: US will make up 60% of the world’s computing power in 2 years

    The vulnerability of Kazakhstan’s bitcoin mining industry was put on full display last week, when the country's internet shut down in the midst of anti-government protests, sparked by rising energy prices.

  • Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

    MARKET PULSE The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan.

  • China’s latest covid lockdowns are again affecting global supply chains

    China's limits on port activity and lockdowns in manufacturing hubs are snarling exports and production.

  • Oil's bull run rolls on despite possible China reserves release

    (Reuters) -Oil futures settled higher on Friday, boosted by supply constraints and worries of a Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine, pushing prices toward their fourth weekly gain despite sources saying China is set to release crude reserves around the Lunar New Year. "People looking at the big picture realize that global supply versus demand situation is very tight and that's giving the market a solid boost," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group. Flynn added that traders did not want to be short in the market as tensions mounted between Russia and Ukraine and ahead of a long U.S. weekend for the Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday, which typically sees lower trading volumes.

  • EU rejects merger of SKorean shipbuilders Daewoo, Hyundai

    The European Union on Thursday rejected the merger between South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai and Daewoo, saying a union between two of the world’s biggest players in the industry would have given the combined company a global stranglehold on the production of liquified natural gas carriers. EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says the merger “would have led to less choice, higher prices and ultimately less innovation for European customers.” “We prohibited the merger,” Vestager said, arguing the new company would have eliminated a major player and grabbed a global market share exceeding 60%.