Futures flat ahead of Fed's rate decision

FILE PHOTO: Morning sunlight falls on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021.
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were muted on Wednesday as investors stayed away from placing big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated decision on interest rates.

The central bank is widely expected to hike the fed-funds rate by half a percentage point to 4.25-4.50%. The decision will be announced at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) and will be followed by Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer prices grew at their slowest pace in about a year in November, sparking an early rally on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 jumping as much as 2.8% to a three-month high.

The benchmark index, however, closed sharply off its high on concerns over the central back remaining aggressive.

"This CPI release ultimately cements the case for a downshift in the pace of Fed rate hikes on Wednesday," BCA Research said in a note.

"Although it raises the odds of a pause in H1, labor market dynamics remain too hot to call for rate cuts in the near term."

Strategists at Morgan Stanley are expecting the central bank to increase rates by another 25 basis points at its February meeting, but see no further increases in March, leaving the peak fed-funds rate at 4.625%.

In contrast, money market participants are expecting two more 25 basis-point hikes next year, keeping the terminal rate at 4.82% by May 2023.

At 6:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 1 point, S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.25 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.75 points, or 0.09%.

Among stocks, Tesla Inc slipped 1% in premarket trading after a Goldman Sachs analyst trimmed the price target for the electric vehicle maker's stock.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Oversight board's policy footprint increases in third quarter

    The oversight board received more than a quarter of a million appeals from Facebook and Instagram users around the world during the quarter ended Sept. 30. Its policy recommendations are not binding, but Meta is required to respond to them, normally within 60 days. The oversight board said 27% of its recommendations were fully or partially implemented by Meta during the third quarter, compared with 21% in the previous quarter.

  • A top market strategist gives his thoughts on the Fed and the markets as the final rate hike of 2022 arrives

    Insider's Phil Rosen sits down with New York Stock Exchange strategist Michael Reinking to talk about the Fed's next move and the market reaction.

  • Company holiday parties are back -- but with some restraint

    Love them or hate them, company holiday parties are back — in a toned-down kind of way. After more than two years of working in pajama bottoms and clinking glasses over Zoom, many office workers seem to be yearning for a bit of glamour. The same is true for some front-line workers who saw festivities canceled even as they showed up to work every day during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices rise as November U.S. inflation reading lower than expected

    Bitcoin and Ether both rose more than 3% in Wednesday morning in Asia, as the U.S. consumer price index came in lower than expected.

  • Green scores 26, Rockets beat slumping Suns in Silas' return

    Jalen Green had 26 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 as the Houston Rockets never trailed in a 111-97 win over the slumping Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The Rockets led by as many as 23 and held a comfortable lead for most of the night in the return of coach Stephen Silas, who was back after missing the previous game following the death of his father, longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas. “It was definitely great to be back,” Silas said.

  • Three charged after 4-year-old Gaston County boy fatally shot

    Gaston County Police investigate fatal shooting death of child

  • I've Already Made 127% on Bitcoin. Here's Why I Keep Buying More.

    Since first purchasing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on April 24, 2020, I have made a return of 127% (as of this writing). This substantial outperformance has occurred despite Bitcoin's price being down a whopping 75% from its nearly $69,000 peak hit last November, as the overall cryptocurrency market has taken a hit in 2022. A massive price drop like that would certainly shake even the strongest supporter's confidence.

  • 3 Reasons a Personal Loan Can't Be Your Go-To Option for Emergency Expenses

    If you're one of them, you may be thinking you'll get by without savings because you can always just apply for a personal loan if a financial crunch arises. A personal loan lets you borrow money for any purpose. Personal loans are unsecured, which means they aren't tied to a specific asset (whereas auto loans and mortgages are secured by the assets they're helping you purchase -- your car and your home).

  • Ford Doubles Down On a Popular Car

    The Blue Oval wants to rely on one of its popular models to increase its market share in electric vehicles.

  • LSU football: Who's in? Who's out? Tracking Brian Kelly, Tigers' transfer portal activity

    Tracking LSU football's activity in the transfer portal as Coach Brian Kelly prepares for his second season in Baton Rouge.

  • 4 confirmed dead after boat capsizes in English Channel

    Helicopters and lifeboats swooped to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat that capsized in the freezing water, killing four people, authorities said Wednesday. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed in comments before Parliament there was a loss of life but offered no specifics. Home Secretary Suella Braverman was expected to update the House of Commons later Wednesday.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 16 settlements General Staff report

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks near 16 settlements and struck 11 clusters of Russian personnel. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 13 December Details: Over the past day, Ukraine's Armed Forces units have repelled attacks by the Russian invaders near the settlements of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Chervonopopivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Verkhnokamianske, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Bakhmu

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Sits in Bahamas Jail After Lightning-Fast US Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors usually grind away in obscurity for months or years before unveiling a criminal indictment. Their case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried came together in a matter of weeks.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherUS Core Inflation Slo

  • Binance reportedly processed over $10 billion in illegal payments this year and a DOJ investigation is looking into top executives including CEO Changpeng Zhao

    The US Department of Justice has been investigating the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, according to Reuters.

  • From 1998: Elon Musk and internet startups vs. Microsoft

    In a report that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 22, 1998, correspondent Rita Braver talked with Internet entrepreneurs (including Zip2 co-founder Elon Musk, Digital Bitcasting owner Peter Dougherty, and Cypress Semiconductors CEO T.J. Rodgers) about competing against tech giant Microsoft, which was then engaged in a fight with the U.S. government over the company's hold on the software market.

  • Energy politics cloud Mexican bid to join U.S. semiconductor rush

    Mexico's hopes of reaping an investment windfall from a U.S. drive to boost North American semiconductor production risk foundering on companies' concerns over energy supply, overdependence on fossil fuels, and a lack of financial incentives. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in September a $52.7 billion U.S. bill known as the Chips Act would also create "significant opportunities" for Mexico in the energy and water-intensive semiconductor industry.

  • Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?

    The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.

  • Binance Customer Withdrawals Exceed $3 Billion in 24 Hours

    The exchange saw a total net outflow of over $3.6 billion in the past week as crypto firms and users pulled out funds.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 10 Years on Dividends Alone

    Investing in stocks can make you money in two primary ways. Many stocks also deliver additional returns by paying dividends. Here are three stocks that could double your money in 10 years on dividends alone.

  • SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange

    FTX's new CEO John J. Ray said the bankrupt crypto exchange went on a $5 billion "spending binge" and made loans of over $1 billion to insiders.