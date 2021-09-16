S&P, Dow open flat as retail sales cheer tempered by weak tech

FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes opened flat on Thursday as gains in economically sensitive sectors on the back of stronger-than-expected retail sales data were offset by losses in heavyweight technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.12 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,810.27. The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.61 points, or 0.08%, at 4,477.09. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 41.44 points, or 0.27%, to 15,120.09 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Maju Samuel)

