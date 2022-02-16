Futures largely flat ahead of retail sales data, Fed minutes

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Susan Mathew
·3 min read

By Susan Mathew

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures eased on Wednesday with retail sales data and minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting on investors' radar, while Western skepticism over Russian claims of a pullback of some troops near Ukraine kept caution in the air.

While Russia said more of its forces surrounding Ukraine were withdrawing on Wednesday, NATO said it was yet to be convinced. Kyiv, meanwhile, hinted at Russian involvement in a cyber attack on Ukraine's defence ministry website.

News of the pullback had seen the Nasdaq surge 2.5% on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones each ended more than 1% higher.

At 6:52 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dow e-minis were down 43 points, or 0.12%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.03%.

Shares of big banks edged lower, while those of major growth names Apple Inc, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc and Tesla Inc were mixed after rallying strongly in the previous session.

Retail sales, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, are expected to have jumped 2% in January after having declined by almost the same measure in the month before, while Fed minutes due at 2 p.m. ET are likely to shed light on the central bank's plans to trim its massive balance sheet and hike interest rates in 2022.

Traders priced in a 57.9% chance for a 50 basis point hike in March, down from 61.8% on Tuesday, while bets for a 25 bps hike rose to 42.1% from around 38% according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

"So the game is not over yet for the March meeting: a more dovish than expected tone from the FOMC minutes could get the market re-focus on a 25-bp hike," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

Meanwhile, drugmaker Moderna's chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a CNBC interview on Wednesday that it is "reasonable" to assume that the final stages of the pandemic may be near as the evolution of the coronavirus may lead to less virulent viruses.

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc slumped 9.7% after it missed profit forecasts. The company announced it will change its name to Paramount and unveiled a broad range of new programming as it attempts to stay ahead in the crowded streaming space.

Roblox Corp tumbled 15.9% after the gaming platform missed analysts' expectations for quarterly bookings as the pandemic-driven frenzy for its video games waned.

Airbnb Inc gained 3% after the short-term home rental company forecast better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on strong travel demand and longer stays.

Devon Energy Corp rose 2.3% after the oil producer reported fourth-quarter results above Wall Street estimates.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hedging Boom Sets Up ‘Extra Spicy’ Options Day for Credit ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s monthly expiry of options is normally associated with fireworks in the equity market, but corporate bonds could be in the mix when the next “OpEx” unfolds on Friday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propagan

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 7 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Races Higher

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Seven ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Shopify Sees Revenue Slowdown in First Half of 2022. The Stock Is Falling.

    The e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. While earnings beat expectations, soft revenue guidance sent the stock lower.

  • Dow Wobbles and Oil Rebounds as Russia Tensions Return, Fed Minutes Lie Ahead —and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes will be scrutinized for signs that the Federal Reserve is leaning toward a 50 basis-point interest-rate increase in March.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after gains

    Stock futures dipped Wednesday morning after jumping a day earlier when an apparent deescalation of Russian advances in Ukraine helped boost U.S. equities.

  • Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

    Auto giant Ford could restart production of cars in India less than six months after saying it would cease all vehicle manufacturing there.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Are Today. Gaming and Data Center Are the Money Makers.

    Analysts are looking for big jumps in earnings and revenue from the chip maker, along with an upbeat outlook.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Burger King pulls Whopper off discount menu; parent RBI to hike prices

    (Reuters) -Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Tuesday that it stripped its most famous sandwich, the Whopper, from discount menus and will raise menu prices again this year as to offset higher costs. U.S.-listed shares of the company rose more than 3% after it topped results estimates for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, led by soaring online sales and better-than-expected same-store sales growth at Burger King in the United States and Tim Hortons in Canada. The record inflation levels and staffing disruptions due to the omicron variant dulled profits at McDonald's Corp and coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corp.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely MaxLinear (MXL), ON Semiconductor (ON), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), which are well poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Roblox quarterly bookings disappoint as gaming frenzy wanes

    (Reuters) -Gaming platform Roblox Corp on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings as the pandemic-driven frenzy for its video games waned, sending its shares down more than 13% in extended trading. Increased outdoor activities since the lifting of restrictions and reopening of schools in North America have affected user spending for pandemic winner Roblox, which is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children. Roblox, which had its market debut last year, said during the fourth quarter average daily active users grew 33% to 49.5 million and gamers spent 10.8 billion hours on the platform, a 28% jump from last year.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • 1 Growth Stock Whose Revenue Just Soared by 190%

    Bill.com estimates its global opportunity could feature 20 million business customers, with $125 trillion in payment volume.

  • If You're an Intel Investor, Here's What I'd Do

    INTC is here to stay but it's a long way from competing effectively against either Nvidia or AMD, or even Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

    Investors don't have to shell out a fortune to own shares of these reliable income-producing companies.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in February and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is one of the largest and most complex areas within the stock market. It's a multi-trillion dollar industry filled with opportunities for investors to pave their roads to financial freedom with long-term investing. You can find quality stocks in healthcare -- companies that heal diseases, make medical devices, or simply provide the personal care products you buy at the store.

  • The Pros and Cons of Investing in AT&T

    With the telephone company in the midst of a turnaround, investors must weigh some key factors before deciding to buy shares.