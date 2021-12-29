Futures resume year-end rally in thin trading; Tesla jumps

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Medha Singh
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, as heavyweight Tesla gained, while hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant is less deadly than the previous strain calmed investors amid daily cases in the country hitting a record high.

The electric-car maker added 2.0% in premarket trading as CEO Elon Musk exercised all of his options expiring next year, signaling an end to his stock sales. Its shares are up 54% for the year after a 743% surge in 2020.

Some early studies pointed to a reduced risk of hospitalization for the Omicron variant, compared with the Delta strain — an observation that has helped investors look past the travel disruptions brought about by the pandemic.

U.S carriers Delta Air Lines and Alaska Air Group canceled hundreds of flights again on Tuesday as the daily U.S. infections in the United States surpassed the previous peak set in January.

At 6:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.75 points, or 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 32 points, or 0.19%.2.0

The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday in the lowest trading volume session of 2021, snapping a four-day winning streak to record highs.

Typically, the final five trading days of the year and the first two of the subsequent year are seasonally strong for U.S. stocks.

However, market participants warned against reading too much into daily moves as the holiday season tends to record some of the lowest trading volume turnovers that cause exaggerated price action.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Water toxins, raceway memories, hidden COVID data: Palm Beach Post staff shares top stories of 2021

    Let's celebrate another year of great local journalism. Palm Beach Post's staff share their favorite stories, photos in 2021 from around the county.

  • Turkey's COVID-19 infections exceed 30,000 for first time in two months

    Turkey's daily coronavirus cases exceeded 30,000 for the first time since October 19 on Tuesday, health ministry data showed, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned against rising cases due to the Omicron variant. Turkey registered 32,176 infections and 184 deaths from the virus, the data showed. Daily deaths have hovered just below 200 in recent weeks, despite cases falling to around 20,000 in that period.

  • Witness to death of Lionel Womack, former KCK cop shot by police: ‘He wasn’t aggressive’

    The man who was run over by a sheriff’s deputy last year told friends he felt his former police colleagues were out to get him. | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • Maxwell jury to resume deliberations after judge warns of Omicron risk

    The jury in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial was set to resume deliberations on Wednesday, after the judge in the case warned of an increasing risk of a mistrial due to the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. After a fourth full day of deliberations, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said on Tuesday a positive COVID-19 case among jurors would "(put) at risk our ability to complete this trial." Maxwell, 60, is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls to have sexual encounters with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

  • Analysis-U.S. retailers may pay the price for 'extended' holiday return season

    Major U.S. retailers' longer return policies, launched during the pandemic this year to lure consumers, could leave them facing much higher costs if shoppers bring back a record-setting $112 billion in gifts bought during the extended holiday shopping season. Retailers entered the 2021 holiday season facing a supply-chain logjam, with inventories at lows unseen since 1992. Retailers also lured shoppers with "extended" return policies.

  • UAE daily COVID-19 cases climb above 2,000

    Daily coronavirus infections in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf region's tourism and commercial hub, have risen above 2,000 for the first time since June. The UAE, which is hosting the Dubai Expo 2020 world fair, announced its first known case of the coronavirus variant Omicron earlier this month. Daily cases had fallen below 100 in October but started to climb again in December as tourists flocked to Dubai in the holiday period.

  • Novavax's stock rallies after its COVID-19 vaccine is granted EUA in India

    Shares of Novavax Inc. hiked up 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, after the Maryland-based biotechnology company and vaccine manufacture Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. said Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, Covovax, has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in India by the Drugs Controller General of India. The vaccine will be made and marketed in India by Serum. Novavax's vaccine has previously received EUA in Indonesia and the Philippines, has received Emergency Use Listing

  • Japan maps out action plan for disposal of Fukushima water

    Japan's government on Tuesday mapped out a plan for releasing contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, including compensation standards for local industry and the compilation of a safety assessment report. Japan said in April it would discharge more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water in stages after treatment and dilution, starting around spring 2023. Earlier this month, the plant's operator Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) outlined detailed plans for the disposal, including building an underwater tunnel to release the water.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    People will always need medical care, and to get it, they'll need major healthcare companies to keep doing what they do best. With its coronavirus vaccine called Comirnaty making more than $13 billion in the third quarter alone, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a company that needs no introduction. Thanks to sales of its medicines, over the last 10 years its quarterly revenue has grown by more than 102%, and its quarterly free cash flow (FCF) by 129.8%.

  • 2 Stocks Making Big Moves After Hours Tuesday

    The stock market finished mixed, but a couple of companies announced earnings late in the afternoon.

  • If I Could Invest in Only 1 Metaverse Stock, This Would Be It

    According to Google Trends, consumers' search interest in the term "metaverse" has grown 10 times over the past three months, and the term is now widely popular in nearly all 50 states. With so much of the population warming up to the idea of the metaverse, now is the time to look into some stocks that could fuel its growth. Out of all the companies that could help grow the metaverse, Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) stands out.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Myriad factors have contributed to the recent market volatility, including high inflation, the omicron variant, and changes to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. And while the S&P 500 sits near its all-time high, many growth stocks have fallen sharply in the last few months.

  • 4 Growth Stocks Expected to Skyrocket in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies can catapult higher by 107% to 240% next year.

  • Investing $50,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Could Give You $1,500 in 2022 Income

    This mix of industrial and renewable energy companies could be a great way to generate passive income next year.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Mukesh Ambani Wants to Speed Up Reliance’s Leadership Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, wants to expedite Reliance Industries Ltd.’s leadership transition and sees his $217 billion empire scaling new heights under his three children.Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysBitcoin Gains Ground But Set for Worst Month Since May RoutCoronavirus Can Persist for Months

  • BAE Systems (BAESY) Wins Deal for Amphibious Combat Vehicles

    BAE Systems' (BAESY) business unit, BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., wins a modification contract worth $169.3 million for Amphibious Combat Vehicles.

  • Can AT&T Double Your Money in 2022?

    Investors primarily view U.S. telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) as a retirement stock, a slow-growing behemoth that pays a juicy dividend to its shareholders. While the S&P 500 is up 28% over the past year, AT&T is down 14%. Perhaps investors are unimpressed with AT&T's failure to make its entertainment and streaming businesses work.

  • 4 Utilities to Strengthen Your Portfolio in the Upcoming Year

    On the back of stability in demand and improving economic conditions, certain stocks from the Zacks Utility sector deserve investors' attention in 2022.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Like it or not, the metaverse is coming. As no one knows what the metaverse will hold, the investment opportunities are wide. The better option right now might be to find stocks like Unity Software (NYSE: U), Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) that have metaverse use cases as well as real-world applications to generate needed revenue to fund their expansions.

  • Santa Claus rally is off to best start in 20 years. Here’s what history says about the stock market’s performance when rally starts this well.

    The Santa Claus rally is off to the best start in over 20 years and historically that bodes well for the entire seasonal period, Dow Jones data show.