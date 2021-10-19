Futures rise as upbeat earnings boost risk appetite

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Shreyashi Sanyal
·2 min read

By Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as an upbeat profit forecast from Johnson & Johnson added to the positive momentum in corporate earnings generated by big banks last week.

Johnson & Johnson's shares rose 1.7% after it raised its 2021 adjusted profit forecast, even as it stuck to its outlook of $2.5 billion in sales from its COVID-19 vaccine this year.

Walmart Inc's shares rose 2% after Goldman Sachs added the world's largest retailer to its "Americas Conviction List".

Large-cap technology and communications companies including Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp all rose between 0.3% and 0.7%. Netflix Inc rose 0.1% ahead of its quarterly results later in the day.

After forecast-beating results from big banks last week set a positive tone for this earnings season, investors now turn to results from companies that are more exposed to supply chain constraints, price rises and labor shortages.

Travelers Cos Inc rose 2.7% after the property and casualty insurer beat estimates for third-quarter profit.

The S&P 500 index is 1.3% away from a record-high hit in early September, as investors now hope that a continuous flow of better-than-expected earnings reports could push the market to new highs.

"Should we have another solid week of results, this may inject S&P 500 bulls with enough confidence to venture into uncharted territory beyond its all-time high," wrote Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM in a client note.

Analysts now expect S&P 500 earnings to show a 32% rise from a year ago, according to Refinitiv data.

At 6:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 147 points, or 0.42%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.45%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 51.5 points, or 0.34%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Kohl's, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Kroger and Macy's

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Kohl's, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Kroger and Macy's

  • J&J's COVID-19 shot generated $502 million in sales in the third quarter

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson were up 0.1% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it brought in $502 million in worldwide sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in the third quarter of 2021 as part of its earnings report. That adds up to a total of $766 million in sales of its COVID-19 shot so far this year. J&J's stock is up 1.7% for the year, while the broader S 500 has gained 19.4%.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 19

    Roughly 54% of eligible South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • What China's Economic Slowdown Means for Global Investors

    China recorded a steep economic slowdown in the third quarter as its pandemic bounceback fades—and now, Beijing is taking on longer-term issues including household debt and energy consumption. WSJ’s Anna Hirtenstein explains what investors are watching. Photo: Long Wei/Sipa Asia/Zuma Press

  • SoftBank, Amazon, Accel invest $108 million in banking platform Pismo

    Brazilian banking and payments tech platform Pismo raised $108 million in an investment round led by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, Amazon.com Inc and global venture capital firm Accel, it announced on Tuesday. According to Pismo, which was founded in 2016, its second funding round is aimed at fueling the company's global expansion and accelerating the development of banking technologies. Brazilian stock exchange operator B3, Falabella Ventures, PruVen and existing investors Redpoint eventures and Headline also joined the round, Pismo said, without disclosing its valuation.

  • Johnson & Johnson May Not Have to Wait Long for Its Next Blockbuster Vaccine

    While Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have dominated the discussion surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine has also positioned itself for blockbuster status. For instance, Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to bring in $2.5 billion for the pharma stock this year alone. Let's discuss the clinical results of Johnson & Johnson's RSV vaccine candidate to date, as well as its sales potential to understand why this could be Johnson & Johnson's next blockbuster vaccine.

  • Ethiopian PM threatens to stop food aid entering the country

    Ethiopia's Prime Minister has implied that he may stop international food aid from being delivered to the millions of people facing starvation in Tigray to decrease diplomatic pressure on the country.

  • Almost all Afghans could fall into poverty in coming months, says U.N.

    Almost all Afghans could fall into poverty in coming months, says U.N.

  • China’s slowing growth and massive debt threaten stock and bond investors worldwide

    The uproar surrounding China’s beleaguered Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property concern, are distracting from China’s broader debt problem and slowing economic growth. China’s overall debt was 270% of its GDP at the end of 2020, up from 247% a year earlier. Foreign debt reached US$2.4 trillion in 2020.

  • Johnson urges green investment in post-Brexit Britain

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday urged foreign investors to buy into post-Brexit Britain, as he seeks to power the country's future prosperity on renewable energy.

  • Challenges abound as Tata draws up a flight plan for Air India

    Tata Sons' $2.4 billion purchase of debt-ridden, government-owned Air India will give the conglomerate immediate access to valuable flying rights and landing slots that will help it claw back market share from foreign rivals. But industry executives warn any success will be a long and complicated process that could cost it more than $1 billion and require fixing myriad problems, including its worn-out fleet, poor service and the lack of a charismatic leader. Air India, with its maharajah mascot, was once renowned for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service championed by the airline's founder, JRD Tata, India's first commercial pilot.

  • Russia proposes week-long workplace shutdown as COVID deaths hit new record

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday proposed to shut workplaces for a week at the start of November as its daily COVID-19 death toll hit a new record and a sharp rise in cases continued, leading to fresh calls from the Kremlin for people to get vaccinated. Russia's COVID-19 task force reported 1,015 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, as well as 33,740 new infections, just shy of a record daily rise, with authorities blaming the surge on a slow vaccination campaign. Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova proposed that Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 be deemed non-working days to combat rising infections.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Best Buy's (BBY) Superb Black Friday Offers to Lure Customers

    Best Buy (BBY) comes up with the hottest tech offers via its Black Friday deals. Its Totaltech membership program is also quite encouraging.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Strong brand names, market leaders, a great track record for growing revenue and net income, and the ability to increase dividends over the years are examples of great reasons to add on to an existing position. In addition, each business should have clear catalysts for continued growth well into the future, either by latching on to trends or by leveraging its dominant position to extend its reach and increase its market share. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is among the leading online payment portals that saw surging demand during the pandemic.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe dividend stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider. Astronomical valuations in the growth sector and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed dividend stocks to new […]

  • Rolex Daytonas have outperformed the stock market over the past year as collectors pile in to the $20 billion secondary market for luxury watches

    Prices for the century-old Swiss brand's watches are going up weekly, but the CEO of Bob's Watches says they're still a relatively affordable luxury.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.