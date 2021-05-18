Wall St set for higher open after Walmart, Home Depot results beat

People are seen on Wall St. outside the NYSE in New York
Medha Singh
·3 min read

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday after better-than-expected results from Walmart and Home Depot signaled strength in consumer demand against the backdrop of rising prices.

Walmart, the world's biggest retailer, gained 3.5% in premarket trading after raising its full-year earnings forecast as additional stimulus checks increased spending for apparel and electronics.

Top U.S. home improvement retailer Home Depot's shares rose 2.2% after beating quarterly same-store sales estimates, allaying concerns that the company would see pandemic-fueled demand easing as vaccinations gather steam.

Macy's climbed 4% after the department store operator raised its forecast for annual sales and earnings. Rivals Nordstrom and Kohl's Corp added about 2.6% and 2.1%.

"Walmart and Home depot seem to have benefited out of higher consumer spending and as the lockdowns ease and as we return to normality, we expect spending to increase in the retail and real estate sectors," said Sean O'Hara, president of Pacer ETFs in Pennsylvania.

"The market still remains fearful of runaway inflation and the narrative is driven by the game of catch-up from the supply chain side while fundamental earnings and GDP performance are not back at pre-pandemic levels."

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday on fears that an overheating economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to rein in its monetary support following a spike in volatility last week after strong inflation readings.

The benchmark S&P 500 is about 2% from its all-time high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is about 6% from its April 29 record high.

Fund managers trimmed their overweight positions on technology stocks to a three-year low as inflation worries left growth stocks vulnerable to a pullback, and turned overweight on UK stocks for the first time in sever years, a survey from Bank of America showed.

Minutes from the Fed's April policy meeting will be parsed on Wednesday for the central bank's view of the economy.

At 8:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 67 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.75 points, or 0.21%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 83.5 points, or 0.63%.

Tesla Inc dropped 1.5% after the family office run by "Big Short" investor Michael Burry disclosed a short position worth more than half a billion against the electric-car maker.

Wells Fargo & Co dipped 0.4% after Berkshire Hathaway Inc has sold nearly all of its holdings in the lender, abandoning a more than 31-year-old investment.

China's Baidu Inc gained 2.9% after reporting a 25% rise in quarterly revenue, powered by advertising on its core search and video-streaming platforms.

Shares of EV charging equipment makers Chargepoint Holdings and Blink Charging Co gained 1.2% and 2.4% as President Joe Biden was set to make the case for his $174 billion electric vehicle plan on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • Millennial Money: Should you become your own boss?

    The seed of a business idea floats around in your head between work videoconference calls, after the kids are asleep or while you tend your pandemic garden. “In 2020, there was an explosion in new business applications, reaching nearly 4.5 million by year’s end,” according to a February report by the Economic Innovation Group, a Washington, D.C., think tank. Deciding if self-employment is right for you depends on your personality, your financial situation and your ability to adapt.

  • Cryptocurrencies command 'Kimchi Premium' in S.Korea due to capital flow controls - BofA

    Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in South Korea carry a hefty premium over international prices due to capital flow controls aimed at curbing cross-border flows of hot money, which prevent arbitrage, the Bank of America said in a report on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was trading at $45,219 on Bitstamp Exchange, but data from the Coinmarketcap.com shows it was trading about $4,000 higher in South Korea. "The onshore price for cryptocurrencies in Korea is persistently above international prices suggesting this to be a result of effective capital control that prevents effective arbitrage of onshore and offshore prices," a Bank of America report showed on Tuesday.

  • Biden releases his 2020 income tax returns

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden released copies of their joint 2020 federal income tax return on Monday as millions of people across the country faced a filing deadline. The first couple reported a gross income of $607,336 last year and paid $157,414 in federal income taxes, which was an effective federal income tax rate of 25.9%.

  • Pent-up demand, stimulus power Walmart's 'optimism' for the year

    (Reuters) -Walmart Inc on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings forecast after shoppers armed with government stimulus checks ventured back into stores, driving demand that is expected to continue through the year as Covid-19 restrictions ease. Shares in the world's biggest retailer were up about 4% in premarket trade after it reported a strong quarterly sales beat and said it expects fiscal 2022 earnings to increase by high single digits. Walmart has had a bumper year bolstered by a big push into e-commerce and delivery.

  • Buy Target and Walmart Stock Before Q1 Earnings?

    Exploring Walmart and Target ahead of their upcoming earnings releases to see if investors should consider either of the retail stocks as long-term buy and hold candidates...

  • Macy's emerges from pandemic by swinging to surprise profit

    Macy’s emerged from an unprecedented year with a surprising swing back into the profit column and it boosted its guidance for all of 2021. Sales were fueled by government stimulus checks and and the massive rollout of vaccines that have emboldened Americans to head outdoors again, the company said. Shares jumped 7% before the opening bell Tuesday.

  • AT&T Is Going Back to Its Roots. What It Means for the Stock.

    The company’s decision to unwind its media efforts has broad ramifications for the telecom and content world—and investors.

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • Two brothers offered $75 million after being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years over murder of 11-year-old girl

    Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were freed in 2014 after DNA evidence implicated another man

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • 'Like a bad detective novel': Russian spy chief denies launching SolarWinds hack

    Russia's spy chief on Tuesday denied responsibility for the SolarWinds cyber attack but said he was "flattered" by the accusations from the United States and Britain that Russian foreign intelligence was behind such a sophisticated hack. The United States and Britain have blamed Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), successor to the foreign spying operations of the KGB, for the hack which compromised nine US federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies. "These claims are like a bad detective novel," SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin, a close ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, told the BBC in Russian. Asked directly if the SVR was responsible for the SolarWinds attack, Mr Naryshkin quipped with a smile that he would be "flattered" if the SVR had been responsible for such a sophisticated attack but that he could not "claim the creative achievements of others as his own". Mr Naryshkin said he did not want to accuse the United States of being behind the attack but quoted from documents leaked by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden to suggest that the tactics of the attack were similar to those used by US and British intelligence agencies. The United States and Britain cast Russia as a dangerous former superpower which they say has poisoned enemies with nerve agents and radioactive isotopes, meddled in Western elections and carried out hacking operations across the world. Mr Naryshkin said such accusations were absurd and that Russia was not responsible for the cyber-attacks, poisonings, hacks, or meddling in elections that it was blamed for. The hack of SolarWinds, which was identified in December, gave access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products. Microsoft President Brad Smith described the attack as “the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen". Britain's GCHQ cyber spying agency said that it was highly likely that SVR was responsible for the SolarWinds attack. Asked about a view that only 10 per cent of Russian intelligence operations in Europe were uncovered, Mr Naryshkin, who along with GRU military intelligence boss Igor Kostyukov, is one of Russia's two most powerful spy chiefs, smiled and raised his eyebrows. He added that correspondence between Russian intelligence and Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, had been re-established.

  • Jake Paul investigated for driving on protected turtle beach

    Puerto Rico sees turtle nesting and hatching season from February and August as the beaches attract several unique species including the leatherback.

  • Elon Musk loses ranking as world’s second-richest person as Tesla value drops

    SpaceX founder loses second spot to LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault

  • Sen. Marco Rubio says some of his colleagues laugh at his UFO inquiries: 'There's a stigma on Capitol Hill'

    "Some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kind of giggle when you bring it up," Rubio told "60 Minutes."

  • Idaho seeks to kill more than 1,000 wolves as scientists urge Biden to restore animals’ endangered status

    More than a hundred scientists says wolf population not fully recovered in letter to interior secretary Deb Haaland

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.

  • The potential effects of the Supreme Court's abortion case are 'really disturbing,' especially for low-income women and women of color, a lawyer on the case says

    The case concerns a 2018 Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Lower courts so far blocked the law from taking effect.

  • Manchin and Murkowski call for bipartisan voting rights bill as For The People Act deadlocks in Senate

    Lawmakers urge congressional leadership to take up John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

  • Firing squad death penalty introduced in South Carolina despite outcry

    Bill forces death row inmates to choose between firing squad and electric chair