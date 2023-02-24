Wall St tumbles at open as inflation data fuels Fed worries

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Friday as a surge in consumer spending and inflation in January sparked concerns that the Federal Reserve will stick to its hawkish stance for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.72 points, or 0.47%, at the open to 32,999.19. The S&P 500 opened lower by 39.08 points, or 0.97%, at 3,973.24, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 186.22 points, or 1.61%, to 11,404.18 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)