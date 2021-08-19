Futures slide on taper, growth fears; oil slump hits energy stocks

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City
Sagarika Jaisinghani
·2 min read

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve could begin to rein in its massive monetary stimulus, while energy stocks tracked a slide in oil prices to their lowest in about three months.

Minutes released on Wednesday from the Fed's meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year", sending the S&P 500 sliding 1% in its worst day in a month.

Concerns about the sudden tapering at a time when macroeconomic data was signaling a slowdown in U.S. economic growth have knocked Wall Street's main indexes off record highs this week.

With the S&P 500 still up more than 100% from its pandemic-lows hit in March 2020, investors have also said stocks might be due for a significant drop.

Focus on Thursday will be on the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report, before turning to the Fed's annual research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week for any read about the central bank's next steps.

Many analysts expect the Fed to announce its plan to taper asset purchases as early as the Sept. 21-22 policy meeting.

At 6:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.73%, S&P 500 e-minis lower by 0.65% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis off 0.53%.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc tumbled 12% on Thursday, after the owner of the popular trading app warned a trading frenzy among small-time investors that boosted its second-quarter revenue would slow down in the coming months.

Travel-related stocks including cruiseliners and airlines fell nearly 3% on fears the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could spark more travel restrictions.

Technology-related stocks Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc were among the smallest decliners in early trading. The stocks far outperformed the S&P 500 last year as their products saw higher demand during widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.

Energy stocks Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp fell 1.6% as oil sank to its lowest since May 21, pressured partly by a stronger U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • Why Did the Stock Market Just Take a Late-Day Dive?

    The stock market remained relatively flat during much of the day on Wednesday. However, significant movements in long-term Treasury bond yields led some committee members to conclude that market participants don't necessarily believe that price stability is a given.

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    These companies are securing their future by becoming indispensable to their customers.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • This E-Commerce Stock Just Outgrew Amazon, Etsy, and Wayfair

    Amazon, for example, fell nearly 8% on its earnings report after the company missed revenue estimates with growth slowing from 44% in the first quarter to 27% in the second quarter. At Etsy, which fell 10% on its second-quarter earnings report, the drop-off was even steeper as the artisan-based online marketplace posted revenue growth of 23% compared to growth of 132% in the first quarter. CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), which was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts before the company was overhauled under CEO Lev Peker, posted 32% revenue growth in its second quarter to $157.5 million, which was well ahead of estimates at $133.4 million.

  • 29 Stocks That Every Retiree Should Own

    It's hard to imagine that there's an investor in America -- particularly one nearing retirement age -- who didn't rethink their strategy between the outbreak of the virus and today. A lot has changed...

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Would Benefit the Most From Marijuana Reform

    Earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, introduced draft legislation that could legalize marijuana at the federal level. Two companies that have the most to gain if there is major reform are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Green Thumb Industries has been aggressively growing its operations across the U.S. On Aug. 9, it opened its 62nd retail location; two years ago, it was at just 28.

  • This Lidar Company Is Set to Debut on Nasdaq Today. The Stock Could Pop.

    AEye wrapped up its merger with a special purpose acquisition and will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq Wednesday to mark the occasion.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Plug Power (PLUG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Plug Power (PLUG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Why Tilray Bears Could Go Up In Smoke If History Repeats

    Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) gapped up over 5% higher on Wednesday before dropping down to fill the area and bouncing. After the markets closed on Tuesday, the cannabis giant announced it had acquired a majority stake in amended MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) convertible notes for about $165.8 million. Mergers and Acquisitions may be the topic of conversation for a while as leaders in the sector take out the smaller companies in preparation to dominate the U.S. industry if the country moves fo

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Next Year

    These two companies operate in different industries, but have the same potential for a share price boom.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Trying to time the market rarely works. Even if you get lucky once or twice, the odds of correctly predicting the future on a consistent basis are virtually nonexistent. That's why I take a long-term approach, looking for high-quality stocks I can hold for at least five years.

  • Overnight demand for Fed facility hits record $1.12 trillion Wednesday

    Demand for the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase program hit a new high on Wednesday as banks, money-market funds and others park some $1.12 trillion dollars in the facility overnight.