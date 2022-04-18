Futures slip as bond yields rise, BofA up on strong consumer lending

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday as Treasury yields continued to rise in expectation of a tighter monetary policy, while Bank of America wrapped up earnings from Wall Street lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Bank of America Corp, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, edged 1% higher in premarket trading after recording a strong growth in its consumer lending business.

Market response to first-quarter bank earnings have been mixed as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc combined put aside $3.36 billion in credit loss reserves due to risks from the Ukraine war and rising inflation.

Overall, analysts expect aggregate annual S&P 500 earnings growth of 6.3%, as of last week, less optimistic than the 7.5% growth projected at the start of the year, according to Refinitiv data.

Companies including Netflix, Tesla Johnson & Johnson and International Business Machines are set to report this week.

Most megacap growth stocks edged lower as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose 2.866%, its highest since December 2018. [US/]

However, Tesla Inc rose 0.8% as the electric automaker began preparing to reopen its Shanghai plants as the city speeds up efforts to get back to normal after a nearly three-week COVID shutdown.

Data earlier showed China's economy slowed in March despite better-than-expected first-quarter growth numbers, worsening an outlook already clouded by COVID-19 curbs and the Ukraine war.

There was little hope of peace in Ukraine, with Russia hitting hundreds of military targets in Ukraine overnight, destroying command posts with air-launched missiles.

At 07:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 49 points, or 0.14%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 12.25 points, or 0.28%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 51.25 points, or 0.37%.

Twitter shares were up 4.4% after the micro-blogging platform adopted "poison pill" on Friday to restrict Tesla CEO Elon Musk from raising his stake to beyond 15% for a one-year period.

Didi Global Inc slumped 18.7% after the Chinese ride hailing giant said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 to vote on its delisting plans in the United States.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what could trigger another risk-on, risk-on bout for stocks and bonds

    Our call of the day from Evercore is looking at the phenomenon of bonds and equities moving together. And a move up could be coming.

  • At least 7 people killed in Russian airstrikes in Lviv, regional governor says: Live Ukraine updates

    Four rockets were fired in Lviv, killing at least seven people, marking the first reported deaths in the western Ukrainian city. Live updates.

  • As federal earmarks return, most Texas Republicans abstained from bringing home the bacon

    Several Texas Republicans abstained from requesting earmarks in the budgeting process, citing concerns about ethics and wasteful spending.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    These companies strike the right balance of potential and leadership, which could help them achieve strong returns over the next decade.

  • Bank of America beats profit estimates on strength in consumer lending

    "First-quarter results were strong despite challenging markets and volatility," Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said in a statement. Big U.S. banks benefited from a deal-making boom last year after the Federal Reserve pumped liquidity into capital markets to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank of America's global banking segment, which houses the investment banking business, reported $165 million of provisions for credit losses, primarily because it built reserves tied to its exposure to Russia and a growth in loans.

  • France: EU fraud agency investigating candidate Le Pen

    Paris prosecutors are studying a report by the European Union's fraud agency accusing French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and other members of her nationalist party of misusing public funds while serving in the European Parliament. The report was disclosed by French investigative news site Mediapart days before Le Pen faces incumbent Emmanuel Macron in a runoff election Sunday that could determine Europe’s future direction. Le Pen's party National Rally seeks to diminish the EU’s powers.

  • Raisi says Iran will target heart of Israel if it acts against Iranian nation

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's armed forces will target Israel's heart if it makes "the slightest move" against the Islamic Republic, President Ebrahim Raisi told a military parade on Monday, amid stalled talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear pact. Israel, widely believed to have the Middle East's only atomic arsenal, says it will not be bound by any Iran nuclear deal and could eventually take unilateral action against Iranian nuclear sites. "The Zionist regime (Israel), you should know that ... if you take the slightest move against our nation, our armed forces will target the heart of the Zionist regime" Raisi said in a televised speech at a military parade to mark the national Army Day.

  • Bank of New York’s Earnings Fall but Narrowly Top Estimates

    Revenue was mostly flat in the first quarter, excluding an $88 million impact due to sanctions on Russia.

  • How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

    Vladimir Putin has placed the Kremlin’s strategic nuclear weapons forces on ‘high alert’, prompting fears over what could happen next

  • Bank of America profit falls but beats target

    Bank of America Corp. shares rose 1.1% in premarket trading on Monday after the bank said its first-quarter earnings fell to $7.1 billion, or 80 cents a share, from $8.1 billion, or 86 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. First-quarter revenue increased to $23.2 billion from $22.8 billion. Analysts expected Bank of America to earn 75 cents a share on revenue of $23.1 billion, according to a FactSet survey. CFO Alastair Borthwick said the bank's first-quarter results were "strong despite challe

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have proved virtually unstoppable. Although growth stocks have also taken it on the chin during the recent pullback in the broader market, history has shown that fast-growing companies often outperform during periods of economic weakness or contractions. In other words, it could be the perfect time to go shopping for high-quality growth stocks.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    All of a sudden value stocks are hot. The Nasdaq has fallen nearly 20% from its peak in November, and high-growth stocks have gotten hit even harder with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down around 50% from its all-time highs. In this kind of environment, it makes sense to shift your focus from high-priced, unprofitable growth stocks to overlooked value stocks.

  • Inflation Isn’t Close to Peaking. Why Prices Will Keep Rising.

    Those who are seizing on the latest consumer price index numbers to proclaim that the worst is over aren’t looking at the whole picture—not by a long shot.

  • Elon Musk says the interests of Twitter's board members are 'simply not aligned with shareholders' as the company continues its push to prevent a takeover by the billionaire

    Musk, Twitter's largest individual shareholder, made a $43 billion offer to buy the company. Its board has pushed back with a poison pill defense.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.