Futures slip on escalating Ukraine war, dip in chip stocks

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Ankika Biswas
·2 min read

By Ankika Biswas

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday, as an intensifying war in Ukraine and U.S. curbs on chip technology exports to China hit investors' appetite for risk assets ahead of the upcoming earnings season.

Major U.S. banks are set to kick off the earnings season this week, in what is expected to be a roller-coaster quarter for companies, which have been dealing with inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties.

Russia struck Ukrainian cities during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea as a terrorist attack.

The Biden administration's move to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules hit shares of Intel Corp, Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Micron Technology Inc and Advanced Micro Devices, all of which fell between 0.2% and 1.2%.

As analysts increasingly price in a downturn next year, earnings for S&P 500 companies for the third quarter have now been estimated to rise 4.1%, down from an increase of 11.1% at the beginning of July, according to Refinitiv data.

At 6:47 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 54 points, or 0.18%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 11.25 points, or 0.31%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 50 points, or 0.45%.

The U.S. bond market was shut on Monday on account of Columbus Day, which could lead to thin trading volumes.

Wall Street fell sharply on Friday following a solid jobs report for September that increased the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign and likely pushing the U.S. economy into a recession.

Money markets are pricing in an 89% chance of another 75 basis-point hike at the Fed's November meeting.

As economic data continues to point to price pressures, investors will keep a close watch on comments from Fed's Chicago President Charles Evans and Vice Chair Lael Brainard.

With yields on the 10-year Treasury note rising to a near two-week high, rate-sensitive technology and other growth names such as Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Meta Platforms Inc were in the red.

Tesla Inc dipped in premarket trading after RBC Capital Markets expressed concerns on overall demand, while cutting its price target and flagging potential risk to fourth-quarter deliveries in the United States.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Putin warns of ‘harsh’ reprisal after bridge explosion

    Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to respond in “a very harsh matter” on Monday if Ukraine continues what Putin described as “terrorist attacks” following an explosion on a key bridge. Two days after a massive explosion damaged a bridge connecting Crimea with Russia, Putin boasted of a “massive” Russian strike that overnight targeted Kyiv during…

  • Former Sephora stores reopen in Russia under new ownership, Ile de Beauté brand

    Some of LVMH retail beauty brand Sephora's stores reopened in Russia on Monday as Ile de Beauté, the Russian firm said, the latest rebranding in the country's retail space as firms exit the country over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. In a message on its website, Ile de Beauté thanked returning customers, promising a wide range of international brands, and said that previously purchased gift cards would still be valid. Scores of Western retailers closed in early March and while some have since extricated themselves fully, in the luxury retail space, many stores have simply remained temporarily closed in Moscow for months, with items removed from displays.

  • Ian's devastation and its effects on municipal rebuilding efforts | Cumberland Comment

    Sea level rise and stronger storms may be a longer-term risk to credit quality if areas are not reinforced or potential residents are fearful.

  • PSG’s Qatari Owner Buys 22% Stake in Portuguese Soccer Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Sports Investments, the owner of top French football team Paris Saint-Germain, is buying almost 22% of Portugal’s SC Braga, a move that’s part of the trend toward multi-club ownership or part-ownership by financial vehicles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Dama

  • Can J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Improve Its Returns?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Domino's Pizza Group plc ( LON:DOM ) by taking the...

  • Following a 1.0% decline over last year, recent gains may please Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) institutional owners

    If you want to know who really controls Ameriprise Financial, Inc. ( NYSE:AMP ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • FedEx rival Deutsche Post says it will lift earnings guidance

    FedEx rival Deutsche Post on Monday said it will have to lift its earnings guidance for the full year, after preliminary results show its nine-month earnings before interest and tax of around 6.5 billion euros ($6.3 billion). Deutsche Post said it will lift its fiscal year EBIT forecast, of 8 billion euros plus or minus 5%, when it releases its full results on Nov. 8. After a decline in the first half, e-commerce driven business to consumer shipment volumes improved in the third quarter, it said

  • Samantha Power on US assistance to Ukraine, Putin’s military plans

    A tall woman with perfect posture is standing with her eyes closed on Kyiv’s Mykhailivska Square in front of the memorial to those who died in the Russian war in Ukraine. After a few minutes of silence, she lays flowers at the memorial and lightly touches the photos on it with her hand.

  • Oil prices tick lower after weak China data sparks demand fears

    Oil trades lower after the strongest weekly gain since March, losing ground after China data raises worries about demand from the world's largest crude importer.

  • BlackBerry (TSE:BB shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 3.4% this week, taking five-year losses to 57%

    We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big...

  • Albert Pujols wraps up his illustrious MLB career | 60 Minutes

    11 years ago, our late colleague Bob Simon described St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols as "one of the greatest baseball players who ever lived." Pujols, an 11-time All-Star who hit 703 home runs, is retiring after this season.

  • Sell Ford Stock. Losses Are Possible in a Recession.

    UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgrades shares of Ford to Sell from Hold. He cut his GM rating to Hold from Buy.

  • Russia attacks multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

    Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions — a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to repel Moscow’s invasion force and cripple their supply lines. The actions he referred to include an attack last weekend on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, which is prized by the Kremlin.

  • Russia says it is open to peace talks with Ukraine through mediators

    The Kremlin has said it might consider conducting peace talks with Ukraine through mediators, Russian state-owned news agency TASS quoted a Russian Foreign Ministry representative, Alexey Polishchuk, as saying on Oct. 9.

  • The Morning After: What to expect from Microsoft's Surface event

    Rivian recalls almost all its EVs due to a potential steering control problem All Apple AirPods and Mac accessories could feature USB-C by 2024 What to expect from Microsoft's Surface event later this week.

  • Netflix may haul in billions of dollars by selling ads, predicts JPMorgan

    Netflix stands to make a lot of money by selling ads. Here are the numbers.

  • The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

    A bear market can be brutal for investors. The more than 20% decline in stock prices has many investment portfolios well off their recent peak. With the bear market taking stock prices down sharply, dividend yields are soaring.

  • This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come

    This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.