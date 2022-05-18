Futures slip after sharp Wall Street rally

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday following a sharp rally in megacap growth stocks in the previous session that fizzled out on fears of aggressive monetary policy tightening and slowing economic growth.

Rate-sensitive Big Tech and growth companies such as Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Google owner-Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms, Tesla Inc and Amazon.com fell between 0.6% and 1.5% in premarket trading after a sharp rebound on Tuesday.

Yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury hovered near 3%. [US/]

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed more than 2% higher in the previous session after strong April retail sales eased worries about slowing economic growth.

Tuesday's rally followed weeks of selling on the U.S. stock market that last week saw the S&P 500 coming close to confirming a bear market from its record close on Jan. 3.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the U.S central bank will keep "pushing" on rate hikes until it sees inflation move down in a "clear and convincing way", not hesitating to move more aggressively if that does not happen.

Traders are pricing in a 85.3% probability of a 50 basis point interest rate hike in June.

"It seems that for now he (Powell) is sticking to his guns of 50 bps increases for the next couple of meetings ... he is not totally dismissing the chance for 75 bps hikes in a few months if inflation does not come down," Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group, said.

"So with that in mind, we cannot confidently say that the latest recovery in equities is the start of a bullish reversal ... we will consider the current recovery as a corrective move."

Uncertainty about Fed policy moves has weighed on the markets recently, that is already reeling from concerns about a global economic slowdown due to the conflict in Ukraine, soaring inflation, prolonged supply chain snarls and pandemic-related lockdowns in China.

The S&P 500 is down 14.2% so far in 2022 and the Nasdaq has fallen more than 23%, hit by growth stocks.

At 7:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 112 points, or 0.34%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 19.5 points, or 0.48%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 86.25 points, or 0.69%.

Among other stocks, Target Corp fell 21.7% after the retailer's first-quarter profit halved and it warned of a bigger margin hit due to rising fuel and freight costs.

Lowe's Cos Inc slipped 2.5% after reporting a bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales, as demand eased for its home-improvement tools and building materials from pandemic highs.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NIO stock extends bounce after BofA analyst says prices have ‘de-rated’ enough for investors to buy

    Shares of NIO Inc. charged higher Monday, after BofA Securities analyst Ming Hsun Lee turned bullish on the China-based electric vehicle maker, citing improving outlooks for volume sales and margin and an "attractive" valuation.

  • Investors in Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) have made a notable return of 85% over the past five years

    If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share...

  • 3 Soaring Stocks That Can Make You Richer

    These stocks are paving the way in their respective industries, making them fantastic picks for long-term investors.

  • Allianz Fund Managers’ Paydays Could Be Followed by Prison

    (Bloomberg) -- He was a hedge-fund manager supposedly under the watchful eye of a “master cop” -- an Allianz SE unit that policed his every move.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsInstead, U.S. authorities say, Greg Tournant

  • Where Will Rivian Be in 10 Years?

    The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is clearly rising steeply. In 2021, all the net growth in global car sales came from EVs. While the growth of EVs in the coming years is undisputed, which players will emerge as winner isn't as clear.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Shot Higher on Tuesday

    Down Thursday, up Friday, down Monday -- seesawing semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) played true to form on Tuesday, rising once again, and this time by a pretty significant number, closing the day up 5.3%. Tuesday did start off well for Nvidia stock, with investment bank Piper Sandler saying it is "moving to a more positive stance" on semiconductor stocks in general, after making some pessimistic comments about the sector two weeks ago. On the one hand, rumblings of weakness in PC sales and worries over whether GPU demand can hold up in the context of a crypto sell-off, combined with more general concerns about rising interest rates and inflation, have investors feeling nervous about semiconductor growth estimates.

  • AG Perarivalan: India top court frees ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi's killer

    AG Perarivalan was convicted for procuring batteries used in the bomb to kill former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi.

  • Cowboys News: Two more rookies sign contracts, Elliott ‘looks great,’ fewer takeaways in ’22?

    Jake Ferguson is the only draft pick still unsigned, Ezekiel Elliott 'looks great,' and Dak Prescott is now the exception among NFL QBs. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Goes Sporty-Chic for PrettyLittleThing in Varsity Jacket With Fuzzy Bear Slippers

    The PrettyLittleThing ambassador showed off her latest look from the British brand.

  • Analysis-Elon Musk can't easily give Twitter the boot over bots

    Elon Musk may find a way to prove his claim that spam accounts on Twitter Inc's platform are significantly higher than the social media company has estimated, but showing that he and investors were misled will be difficult, legal experts say. Musk tweeted on Tuesday that his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter could not proceed until the company shows proof to back its estimate that spam accounts make up less than 5% of its user base. Independent researchers have projected that 9% to 15% of the millions of Twitter profiles may be bots.

  • Why Ford Is a Long-term Value Play

    Supply chain issues have dented Ford's (NYSE: F) exterior, but strong demand for its trucks and electric vehicles could be setting the stage for unexpected growth for one of the world's oldest automakers. Ford's stock had a stellar 2021. Shares rose 140%, partly thanks to investor enthusiasm for Ford's new direction under President and CEO Jim Farley, who's focusing on electric vehicles and investing in new technologies like batteries, software, and semiconductors.

  • India halts Ka-31 helicopter deal with Russia

    India asked to buy Ka-31 helicopters from Russia in May 2019, but the acquisition program faced inordinate delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and the platform’s high price tag.

  • Tesla building United States’ largest car-charge hub in Barstow midway between LA, Vegas

    The electric carmaker's new 100-vehicle charging station in the remote Mojave Desert town of Barstow puts it midway between Los Angeles, Las Vegas.

  • EU rushes out $300 billion roadmap to ditch Russian energy

    The European Union’s executive arm moved Wednesday to jump-start plans for the 27-nation bloc to abandon Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, proposing a nearly 300 billion-euro ($315 billion) package that includes more efficient use of fuels and faster rollout of renewable power. The European Commission’s investment initiative is meant to help the 27 EU countries start weaning themselves off Russian fossil fuels this year. The goal is to deprive Russia, the EU’s main supplier of oil, natural gas and coal, of tens of billions in revenue and strengthen EU climate policies.

  • Territorial Defence Chief of Staff: Most territorial defence brigades engaged in combat

    Anastasiia Kalatur - Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 06:15 In Ukraine, 25 out of 32 territorial defence brigades are engaged in combat action, either with their full complement or in part. Source: Serhii Sobko, Territorial Defence Chief of Staff, quoted by Ukrinform Quote from Sobko: "Fighters from territorial defence units have taken an active part in combat against the enemy since practically the first day of Russia's full-scale aggression.

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Hawley says 'astronomical' $40B Ukraine aid bill is evidence of Biden's 'misplaced priorities' and hurts US

    EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is warning that a measure by Congress to give Ukraine $40 billion additional funding in its war against Russia is evidence of the Biden administration's "misplaced priorities" and will be detrimental to the security of the U.S.

  • Boeing Is Launching Starliner Thursday. Here’s What to Know.

    Boeing is about to test its reusable space capsule dubbed Starliner. It’s a chance for the company to generate some positive feedback from investors and industry watchers. As always with space launches, that timeline is weather permitting.

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he