    S&P 500, Nasdaq slip from record levels as tech-rally cools

    (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes eased from their highs at the open on Thursday as a rally in tech-focused stocks lost steam and latest data showed elevated levels of jobless claims.

    The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened lower by 16.10 points, or 0.45%, at 3,564.74 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 194.55 points, or 1.61%, to 11,861.90 at the opening bell.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 9.80 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 29,090.70.


    (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

