Futures slip on Ukraine jitters after Fed-driven rally

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Devik Jain and Susan Mathew
·2 min read

By Devik Jain and Susan Mathew

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday as Russia tempered expectations around peace talks with Ukraine after a Federal Reserve interest rate hike fueled a Wall Street rally a day earlier.

Signs of progress in the talks to end what Russia calls "a special military operation" had helped global stocks surge this week, but the Kremlin said on Thursday there was no deal yet.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 closed up more than 2% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended up almost 4% after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points as expected and forecast equivalent hikes at every meeting this year.

"There are lot of things in there (Fed statement) that actually should have prevented this relief in stock markets, so in that sense, I think it was a bit overdone," said Philip Marey, senior U.S. strategist at Rabobank.

"The main thing at the moment is still the negotiations between the Ukrainians and the Russians. It remains to be seen whether the optimism regarding any peace agreement is overdone."

Shares of big banks slipped in premarket trading, with JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Citigroup falling almost 1% each. The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to near two-year lows in the wake of the Fed trimming its economic growth forecasts. [US/]

Tesla Inc fell 0.7% to lead losses among megacap growth stocks. The electric vehicle maker said it was doing its best to keep production going at its Shanghai factory while it cooperates with China's COVID-19 prevention measures.

Energy shares rose, as oil prices climbed 4% amid warnings of supply shortages due to a shut-in of Russian oil supplies. [O/R]

Occidental Petroleum led the gains, up 3.1%. The S&P 500 energy sector - which has gained 27.8% so far in 2022 on soaring crude prices - logged its fourth straight day of declines in the previous session.

At 7:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 54 points, or 0.16%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.18%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 34.25 points, or 0.25%.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose after closing at its lowest level since Feb. 18 in the previous session.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • Bulls Are Trying to Climb a Huge Wall of Worry

    Despite a steady diet of negative news, Wednesday was a technical follow-through day which suggests that more upside is coming.

  • Belgium poised to delay 2025 nuclear power exit

    Belgium may extend the life of its nuclear sector, deferring an exit planned for 2025 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine forced a rethink by the governing coalition. Energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten presented a note to core cabinet members on Wednesday, which broadcaster RTBF said referred to a bill to be approved by the end of March extending the lives of the two newest reactors by up to 10 years. An energy ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that Van der Straeten had spelt out options in her note and that no decision was imminent.

  • Shares edge higher in Europe after Fed hikes rate

    (Reuters) -European stocks edged higher on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street following a widely anticipated U.S. interest rate hike, while lingering optimism about Russia-Ukraine peace talks kept sentiment largely upbeat. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% and was on track to erase losses recorded in March when fears about the Ukraine conflict pounded financial markets. Wall Street indexes rallied on Wednesday as investors took in stride the long-expected start of a U.S. monetary tightening.

  • Is comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Using Too Much Debt?

    Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...

  • Russian troops opened fire on people waiting for food in Chernihiv, killing 10 people, local reports said

    The US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, responded to reports of the attack, saying those responsible for "any atrocity crimes" must be held accountable.

  • House Oversight investigating New Mexico ‘audit force’

    The House Oversight Committee is launching an investigation into a partisan ballot review in Otero County, New Mexico, where a self-proclaimed “audit force” is

  • Oil Prices Rise After Three-Day Slump. Supply Fears Are Taking Hold.

    The International Energy Agency warned energy markets could face “the biggest supply crisis in decades.”

  • Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over

    President Joe Biden's COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month, the White House announced Thursday. Zients, an experienced manager and government executive, was brought on by Biden before he took office to devise and execute a “ wartime” federal government response to the coronavirus pandemic, including shoring up supply and distribution of vaccines, therapeutics and tests. The selection of Jha comes as the Biden administration has come under criticism for confusing public messaging around the virus as many restrictions and mandates are easing.

  • Diébédo Francis Kéré: The first African to win architecture's top award

    Diébédo Francis Kéré says receiving the Pritzker Prize has made him the "happiest man on this planet".

  • Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Civilians bombarded as war enters fourth week

    President Joe Biden labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal on Wednesday, while matching his new rhetorical step with fresh military support for Kyiv.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

    There's a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, and many investors are concerned about what that may mean for the stock market. The stock market has faced countless corrections and crashes over the decades, and it's managed to recover from even the most severe ones. This is why Warren Buffett suggests maintaining a long-term outlook when investing.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    With growth stocks getting clobbered lately, Cathie Wood's hyper-growth-focused Ark Innovation ETF has been under pressure. The multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that growth stocks could continue to see bumpy trading in the near term, but long-term investors may be able to score massive wins by following Wood's lead on some recent moves. Here's a look at three stocks recently purchased in the Ark Innovation ETF that stand out as worthwhile buys right now.

  • The stock market is poised for a prolonged sell-off later this year after a brief rally driven by seasonal trends, Stifel says

    "Every measure we have shows 0% return the next decade" for the S&P 500, Stifel said, pointing to current valuations and equity ownership levels.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Swimming in Cash

    As a general rule, a high dividend yield is often a warning sign that a company is experiencing significant trouble of some kind. Take Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY), for instance. It has an unusual dividend policy that makes its yield look inflated, but all is not as it appears and the current inflationary environment is actually one in which the company is best set to compete.

  • Did the Fed Just Give an All-Clear to the Stock Market?

    The stock market moved sharply higher on Wednesday, with only a brief hiccup in the hour surrounding the latest decision from the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) powered higher by the greatest amount, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) also had large advances. It took some time for investors to parse through the impact of the Fed's latest decision.

  • Oil suffers ‘spectacular’ collapse, enters bear market just 5 days after settling at nearly 14-year highs

    U.S. and global benchmark crude oil entered a bear market on Tuesday, just five trading days after they settled at their highest prices since 2008.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Buffett Buys Again: Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum to 14.6%

    Aggressive buying spurs speculation that Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett may ultimately want to purchase the entire energy company.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Apple (AAPL) is Expected To Launch iPhone 14 in Four Variants

    Apple (AAPL) has four new models lined up to be launched in the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to contribute to increasing sales figure in fiscal 2022.