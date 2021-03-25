Tech stocks, banks set to drag Wall St lower at open

A child leaps off a bench outside the NYSE in New York
Devik Jain
·3 min read

By Devik Jain

(Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday, dragged down by technology and bank stocks, while data showed jobless claims fell last week as the labor market continued to limp out of a coronavirus-induced recession.

The Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report, the most timely indicator of economic health, showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to 684,000 for the week ended March 20 from 781,000 in the previous week.

"Most investors have assumed that we will return to a much more normal economy after this summer," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"They're assuming that the numbers today are not that meaningful if you consider that the economy potentially completely re-opens later in the year."

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fallen this month as rosy economic projections lifted demand for undervalued stocks including energy, mining and industrial firms, but raised fears of higher inflation and a potential tax hike.

In testimonies to Congress this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed optimism about a strong U.S. economic rebound, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said future tax hikes will be needed to pay for public investments.

President Joe Biden is expected to lay out a new goal for U.S. vaccinations against COVID-19 at his first formal White House news conference beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET (1715 GMT). Next week, he is also set to unveil a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh.

"It's a tale of two different markets at this point and it depends on what the market wants to focus on," said Faron Daugs, founder and chief executive officer of Harrison Wallace Financial Group.

"Does it want to focus on stimulus, increased vaccinations and re-opening economies or on potential taxes, increased regulation potentially in certain sectors, extremely high spending and inflation."

Economically sensitive bank stocks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America gave up early gains to fall between 0.3% and 0.7% in premarket trading.

Heavyweight tech stocks Facebook Inc, Google parent Alphabet Inc and Twitter Inc fell between 0.8% and 2.7% ahead of their chief executives' testimony before Congress about extremism and misinformation on their services.

At 8:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 144 points, or 0.45%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 17 points, or 0.44%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 70.25 points, or 0.55%.

Shares of Nike Inc fell 5.7% as the sporting goods giant faced a Chinese social media backlash over its comments about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang.

U.S.-listed shares of Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.Com Inc were subdued after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • Did You Miss Exelon's (NASDAQ:EXC) 24% Share Price Gain?

    We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But not every stock...

  • Powell promises ‘great transparency’ on exit from easy policy stance

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday promised 'great transparency' about when and how the central bank will pull back from its ultra-easy policy stance.

  • US Stock Market: Lower on Rash of Late-Day Selling in High-Growth and Technology Shares

    The indexes were trading higher, but retreated late in the day as reopening trades like airlines and cruise operators reversed earlier strength.

  • China Stocks’ 15% Rout Shows What Happens When Stimulus Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stock market is showing the world what happens when central banks and governments start exiting pandemic-era stimulus -- and it’s not pretty.The CSI 300 Index has lost 15% since climbing to a 13-year high last month as concern about tighter monetary policy replaced optimism about the economic recovery. Like elsewhere, the rally had been led by investors chasing a small number of stocks, many of whom piled in at the top as a frenzy grew. Now the gauge is trailing MSCI Inc.’s global benchmark by the most since 2016 this month and the most popular mutual funds are getting crushed.Central banks around the world are dealing with the aftermath of last year’s multiple interest-rate cuts and trillions of dollars in stimulus. Some, like the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have said they’ll stick to their loose policies for now. Others are being forced to act by inflation risks. Brazil last week became the first Group of 20 nation to lift borrowing costs, with Turkey and Russia following suit. Norway is also turning more hawkish.Investors in February began pricing in higher U.S. growth and consumer prices, bringing forward their opinion of how soon the Fed would be forced to raise interest rates. While that’s meant technical corrections in overpriced markets like the Nasdaq, none of the world’s stock benchmarks are falling faster than China’s.“China’s stock-market rout may reveal the challenge for stimulus withdrawal globally given that China is ‘first in, first out’ in the pandemic,” said Peiqian Liu, a China economist at Natwest Markets in Singapore.China has reasons to taper stimulus faster than other major economies. A tighter grip on the pandemic, a fixation with deleveraging, and a lack of investment choices for its citizens are some of them. But there’s little doubt the nation’s stock market has led the way since Covid-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.As the virus began to take root in the first two months of 2020, the CSI 300 slumped 12%, while global stocks continued to climb to new highs. When the MSCI All-Country World Index began sinking a few weeks later amid evidence the virus was spreading globally, China’s stock market was already rebounding on optimism more stimulus was on the way. By July, the rally had made local equities among the world’s hottest. China’s index peaked on Feb. 10, having surged 65% from last year’s low, before tanking.Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG cut their recommendation of Chinese stocks to the equivalent of sell this week, saying the country’s markets are likely to “suffer a bigger payback” than others from the gains seen during the pandemic. That’s the brokerage’s second downgrade of Chinese equities in five weeks.“We took our profit on China A-shares in early February, given the prospects of tighter domestic macro policies,” Jean-Louis Nakamura, Asia Pacific chief investment officer for Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch, wrote in a client newsletter this week.The CSI 300 fell as much as 0.9% on Thursday before erasing losses. It last traded up 0.2%.The Communist Party has good reason to be concerned about excessive stimulus. When the global financial crisis hit in 2008, China turned to credit to bolster its economy. The resulting pile of debt to this day threatens the stability of the country’s financial system. Inflows into onshore stocks and bonds last year are also fueling concern among officials about distortions to asset prices, especially if the money starts to flow back out.Lessons from the past mean there’s a greater focus in China on the risks caused by too much liquidity, both domestically and abroad. The government has revived a campaign to cut leverage that was shelved amid the trade war with the U.S., as well as efforts to limit the impact of “hot money.”“China’s policy exit remains one of the most important uncertainties to its own recovery and financial markets ahead,” Li-Gang Liu, managing director and chief China economist at Citigroup Inc., wrote in a report this month.(Updates with today’s trading in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 Dividend ETFs To Buy And Watch For 2021

    Looking for a steady income stream to provide stability in your portfolio? Here are seven of the best dividend ETFs to invest in the coming year, ranked by assets.

  • Organizations Call on American CEOs to Address Anti-Asian Violence

    Three business organizations of color have banded together to call on U.S. chief executive officers to address the growing incidence of hate crimes against Asian Americans. In an open letter on March 10, the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), U.S. Black Chambers and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said that the longest-lasting impact against the violence comes from corporate employers, who are in a unique position to influence social change. The groups cite the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer, which found that 86% of respondents look for CEOs to lead on issues such as COVID-19’s impact, joblessness due to automation and other issues, as well as the persisting struggle for racial justice.

  • The Iran-China Axis Is A Fast Growing Force In Oil Markets

    The relationship between China and Iran is not frequently addressed in the media, but with geopolitical tensions rising and an oil supply crunch on the horizon, it is going to become an increasingly important relationship

  • Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting

    Shares in dual-listed Chinese companies fell sharply on Thursday in Asia after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards. The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adds to the unprecedented regulatory crackdown in China on domestic technology companies, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, is aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

    Pyongyang is banned from testing such missiles, which were launched into the Sea of Japan.

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Easter holiday at second home in UK will be legal – but Downing Street still says ‘don’t do it’

    Families who own a second home in Britain can legally stay at them over Easter despite Government guidance against doing so. Boris Johnson's roadmap out of Covid restrictions says that on March 29 – the second part of Step 1 out of lockdown – "people will no longer be legally required to stay home". It adds that they "should continue to minimise travel wherever possible and should not be staying away from home overnight at this stage". The text does not clarify whether the guidance against overnight stays away from home applies to a family's second home or holiday home. Separately, it has emerged that there is no provision in the legislation published this week to underpin the roadmap that legally requires families to avoid overnight stays at a second home. In total, 5.5 million Britons own an additional property, although many of these are buy-to-lets and overseas holiday homes. On Tuesday, a senior Whitehall source accepted that the "Stay Home" edict will be repealed on March 29 but insisted the Government's "strong guidance" is for families to remain overnight at their primary residence until Step 2 of the roadmap, set to start on April 12.

  • High school chancer tried to beat former NBA professional 1 on 1 and the result went viral

    Youngster made a big mistake challenging former Boston Celtics player for his shoes

  • What time is Joe Biden’s first presidential press conference today?

    President has faced escalating criticism from right-wing media over reluctance to hold formal briefing

  • UK PM Johnson say 'news to me' that Cameron lobbied Downing Street for Greensill help

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had no knowledge that former Prime Minister David Cameron lobbied Downing Street officials to help collapsed supply chain financier Greensill Capital secure state-backed loans. The Financial Times reported that Cameron lobbied the government to increase the company’s access to COVID-19 loan schemes, months before the finance company collapsed. The Bank of England's chief economist, Andy Haldane, said later on Wednesday that the central bank had rejected requests to include Greensill in its programme of COVID financing.

  • Buyer defends paying almost $3m for Jack Dorsey’s first tweet

    Sina Estavi says it is just the beginning of an emerging market

  • Sarm Heslop missing: FBI investigating disappearance of British woman

    Authorities have not declared a criminal investigation in the search

  • Britain toughens its post-Brexit asylum system

    Britain will introduce new rules for those seeking asylum, making it more difficult for refugees entering illegally to stay in the country, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday, calling it a firm but fair system. Since Britain completed its exit from the European Union at the end of last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been keen to set out a new independent vision for the country, unveiling new policies on defence, foreign affairs to immigration. In what the government says is the biggest overhaul of the asylum system in decades, the "New Plan for Immigration" sets out a plan to resettle refugees at urgent risk more quickly while making it more difficult for those arriving illegally.