Futures waver as bank worries linger, investors weigh rate hike pause

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Reuters
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction on Friday as investors remained jittery over the health of the banking sector while they weighed the odds of the Federal Reserve pausing its interest rate hikes soon.

Wall Street's main indexes ended higher in the previous session following Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's reassurances that measures will be taken to keep Americans' deposits safe amid turmoil in the banking sector sparked by the collapse of two U.S regional banks.

The comments added to the upbeat mood fueled by growing expectations that central banks were close to ending their aggressive rate hike campaign as the Fed and the Bank of England signaled caution about their next moves amid the global banking crisis after raising rates as expected.

Futures tracking Wall Street's main indexes initially edged higher on Friday before shuttling between gains and losses.

At 5:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 90 points, or 0.28%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.14%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.08%.

"The volatility is continuing because the concerns are still bubbling about just how stable the U.S. banking sector is," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Although they (central bankers and the U.S. Treasury) are trying to reassure markets that they'll be standing by to take action if necessary, what investors are taking this as is the fact that regulators, central bankers and the U.S. government is still concerned about the potential for contagion."

Shares of major U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo and Bank of America edged about 0.4% lower in premarket trade.

Regional lenders' shares were mixed. First Republic Bank was flat, PacWest Bancorp inched 0.1% lower and Western Alliance Bancorp rose 0.3%.

With traders' bets now tilted towards a pause in the Fed's rate hikes in May, U.S. Treasury yields fell for the third straight day, with the yield on the two-year note last at 3.7%.

On the economic data front, a report due at 8:30 am ET is expected to show orders for durable goods rose last month, while S&P Global's survey due after the opening bell is expected to show a weakening in U.S. manufacturing activity in March.

Among major stock market movers, Block Inc fell 4.2% in premarket trading, looking set to extend losses from Thursday when Hindenburg Research disclosed short positions in the payments firm.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong on watch for any 'spillover' from US regional banks

    Hong Kong needs to watch carefully for any further "spillover" from U.S. regional banks, although the city has very little exposure to the situation in European and U.S. financial institutions, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. The failure of two U.S. banks and a crisis at Credit Suisse have rattled financial markets over the past week and sent shockwaves through the global banking system. Eddie Yue, the chief of Hong Kong's de facto central bank, said the city has little exposure to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds - a type of contingent convertible debt that are part of the capital buffers that regulators require banks to hold to protect themselves in times of market turmoil.

  • Evergrande Creditors Still Face ‘Big Process’ on Restructuring

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and a group of major offshore bondholders finish the week having taken a key step forward on what would eventually be one of the nation’s biggest-ever restructurings. But months of further negotiations and key dates still loom.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey

  • Marketmind: Banks queue round the block at Fed discount window

    It's been a slow day in Asian markets, no doubt with everyone tired and emotional after another rough week. Japan's flash PMI edged up to a still-contractionary 48.6, while services fared a bit better at 54.2. Analysts suspect a recession is still likely, but that's hardly a novelty for Japan.

  • Banks Are Skipping AT1 Calls to Avoid Tapping Chaotic Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Two German banks plan to skip an important bond-market tradition by declining to buy back their Additional Tier 1 notes early. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJPMorgan Sold $10 Million in Jewels Left in Bank Safe Deposit Box, Suit

  • Yellen tries to assuage investor fears as bank stocks slide

    (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought to reassure jittery investors that American bank deposits were safe and promised policymakers had more firepower to battle any crisis even as bank stocks resumed their slide on Thursday. U.S. bank stocks slid again on Thursday, pushing the S&P 500 banks index down to its lowest close since November 2020. U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank's collapse over bond-related losses tied to a surge in interest rates was the initial trigger for the turmoil, and JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts estimate the "most vulnerable" U.S. banks likely lost a total of about $1 trillion in deposits since last year.

  • The Murky Business Behind Britain’s Rampant Food Price Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Fed up with life as a truck driver, Ermek reckoned it was worth paying about $2,000 in travel and visa fees for a job on a farm in the UK. What the 26-year-old from Kyrgyzstan didn’t expect was to be picked up at the airport, dropped in the English countryside after midnight and then given three days to master strawberry picking. He was fired after a month. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to St

  • How To Use Powerful Breakaway Gaps To Buy Potentially Big Stock Market Leaders

    Breakaway gaps — when a stock gaps up so strongly in price that it rises past a proper buy point — are powerful advances that can lead to more upside.

  • Oil Drops as Investors Assess Fed’s Message, Outlook for Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as investors weighed the Federal Reserve policy outlook after another hike and digested a mixed snapshot of US supply and demand.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidJPMorgan Sold $10 Million in Jewels Left in Bank Safe Deposit Box, Suit ClaimsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflo

  • Asian company earnings cut on China, global slowdown worries

    Equity analysts are cutting their estimates for Asian companies' earnings because of worries about slowing global growth and the absence of a boost from China's reopening from COVID. Some analysts expect China's recovery may not be enough to offset headwinds from weak global demand and supply constraints for export-reliant economies in the region. "We think the primary drivers of Asian earnings downgrades are concerns about recession or a steep consumption slowdown in the developed markets, leading to Asian exporters' earnings estimates being revised down," said Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asia-Pacific head of equity research at BNP Paribas.

  • Euro zone services firms enjoy buoyant March but factories struggle -flash PMI

    Business activity across the euro zone unexpectedly accelerated this month as consumers splashed out on services, but weakening demand for manufactured goods deepened the downturn in the factory sector, a survey showed. A Reuters poll earlier in March predicted a 0.1% contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) this quarter.

  • UBS shares hit as European banks slide

    Banking stocks fell again on Friday after a tumultuous week with investors worried that the worst problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis were not yet contained. The index of top European banks fell 2.2% in early trade with shares in Swiss bank UBS Group AG down 6.4%. Deutsche Bank was down 5.4% after a sharp jump in the cost of insuring against the risk of default late on Thursday.

  • Bitcoin Rises With $30,000 in Sight. The Weekend Could Bring the Wildest Moves.

    Crypto markets have suffered from a lack of liquidity for months—most pronounced on weekends—which can cause violent moves.

  • Where to Put Your Money During a Banking Crisis

    Market turmoil is sending nervous investors into cash, but there are several options better than parking it in a mattress.

  • Crude Pares Weekly Advance as Dollar Jumps on Bank Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared its weekly advance, with prices erasing early gains as renewed concerns over financial sector stability buoyed the dollar, making commodities priced in the US currency less attractive. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS

  • The Fed gave stocks a reprieve, but the all-clear is a ways off: Morning Brief

    The market may have some answers post-Fed decision, but things are still on edge.

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy with Reasonable Valuations

    There are still some chip stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for March 23rd

    BFAM, F and NMRK have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 23, 2023.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Emb

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.